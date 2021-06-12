 Skip to content
 
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Police are still investigating if the dog deliberately ignored posted signage or if dogs just can't read   (klkntv.com)
28
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OGALLALA, Neb. (KLKN) -A Nebraska pup may be in the dog house this evening after it took it's owners car

[Stopped reading there.]
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs have to be written for dogs specifically.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the author of TFA can't write.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the dog can read.  The sign said "No swimming or wading".  So he had to drive into the lake.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: I know the author of TFA can't write.


So they can't relate
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should ask ourselves, is our dogs learning?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.


I did it with my father's car when a was a kid but that was about 50 years ago. An adult was able to get in and brake before "I" hit the neighbour's house.

/I was not in trouble, I was playing "driver" in full view of my father and I had never been told not to touch that lever.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many time did cops shoot the dog?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.


This.
Car in the picture looks fairly new. I'd be surprised, shocked even, if it doesn't have that safety feature.
My car even has an extra button on the gearshift itself to avoid shifting by bumping into.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I didn't rtfa, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.


Yup. I could maybe buy this if it was an 80's/90's Oldsmobile with column shift and a floppy brake pedal. A dog could get the "back and down" motion on a column shift trying to crawl up around the wheel to see out the windshield. The picture, though, is of a fairly recent Subaru with console shift. That dog would have had to stand on the brake, hold in the interlock button on the shifter, and pull it back into gear.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Hey Nurse!: I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.

This.
Car in the picture looks fairly new. I'd be surprised, shocked even, if it doesn't have that safety feature.
My car even has an extra button on the gearshift itself to avoid shifting by bumping into.


The car in the picture is a Subaru. It looks like a Forester. On both my 2010 and 2021 Foresters, I had/have to depress the brake to put it in gear.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: Hey Nurse!: I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.

Yup. I could maybe buy this if it was an 80's/90's Oldsmobile with column shift and a floppy brake pedal. A dog could get the "back and down" motion on a column shift trying to crawl up around the wheel to see out the windshield. The picture, though, is of a fairly recent Subaru with console shift. That dog would have had to stand on the brake, hold in the interlock button on the shifter, and pull it back into gear.


My 2005 Chevy Malibu became really easy to move the shift lever without much effort (including barely touching the button) by the time it finally died at 160k miles.  Just my anecdote, though.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/love Subaru's Barkleys commercials.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Hey Nurse!: I can't put my vehicle into gear unless I depress the brake. If I had to guess, some dumb ass is blaming his dog for his own stupidity.

I did it with my father's car when a was a kid but that was about 50 years ago. An adult was able to get in and brake before "I" hit the neighbour's house.

/I was not in trouble, I was playing "driver" in full view of my father and I had never been told not to touch that lever.


You are not alone. As a 3 yr. old I knocked dad's car out of gear while parked and it rolled down the driveway, across the street, and up the neighbor's driveway. I claim no memory of this, but I can remember a lot of my hospital stay for pneumonia when I was 2 yrs. old. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 663x462]


images.wolfgangsvault.comView Full Size


Always liked this cover
 
oldfool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've started a canine literacy program please send all donations to my ass in care of go fuc€k yourself
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't see the provlem.  The sign says "No swimming or wading in this area."  It doesn't say "No dogs driving cars."
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shift interlocks have been a thing on cars for years.
/Does not apply to manual transmissions
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
30 minutes before...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last bottle, time to hit the Liquor Store.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the poor dog should be taken from that hooman. damn fool idjit.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Signs have to be written for dogs specifically.

[Fark user image image 320x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Of course the dog can read.  The sign said "No swimming or wading".  So he had to drive into the lake.


It didn't say anything about dog paddling
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a story I read of an American who bought a British car (steering wheel on the right) and had his huge Great Dane sit in the left seat just to alarm people as he drove around.
 
