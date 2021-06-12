 Skip to content
 
69
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And get rid of the penny!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark no.  And get rid of the penny.
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to TFA, it's not the creation of a new currency but a digital wallet backed by the central bank so we can pay for shiat digitally/online without anybody incurring credit card fees (your credit-card-company -backed ATM card also incurs fees at checkouts).

I'm ok with this.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: According to TFA, it's not the creation of a new currency but a digital wallet backed by the central bank so we can pay for shiat digitally/online without anybody incurring credit card fees (your credit-card-company -backed ATM card also incurs fees at checkouts).

I'm ok with this.


Unless they start adding in fees, in which case...fark that.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure !  You can have them.  I just need to remember the password to my e-wallet.....

/um, "12345678" ?
//"password" ?
///"kronos" ?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me the best way to fight private crypto currency is to offer easy to use public electronic currency.  Undercut their market, offer stability, offer most of the uses of crypto without necessarily making it completely untraceable and maybe less useful for crime.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.


Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.
 
Arumat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: According to TFA, it's not the creation of a new currency but a digital wallet backed by the central bank so we can pay for shiat digitally/online without anybody incurring credit card fees (your credit-card-company -backed ATM card also incurs fees at checkouts).

I'm ok with this.


Sounds like that Post Office banking service I've seen proposed a few times.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so...a US gov't debit card, basically?  Seems fine to me, but I'd also be in favor of something like USPS administered banking services so that low-income people can have a basic bank account with debit card.  I have vague memories of that occasionally getting proposed.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.


You sound edgy.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I use it to write a cheque?  Asking for centenarians.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: And get rid of the penny!


Kill the dollar bill. Make it a coin.

Put Tubman on the 20.

Kill the $2 bill.

Kill the penny.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  Don't do nothing bad, bro.  Here ya go:@1(1000@101010^_0...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Fark no.  And get rid of the penny.


Fark pennies.  And get rid of the Noh!

/those masks are kinda creepy
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC, less than 3% of US currency exists in physical cash form already. The $USD is already almost completely digital.

This is effectively just setting up a federal bank so that you don't have to go through any middlemen for digital cash transfers. It doesn't have anything to do with cryptocurrencies. And it's a good idea.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.


The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vending machine kicked out a bunch of sakajawejas.  The lady at the pharmacy was estatic to get them once she found out they were real.

Some of them don't have sackie on them. I think Thomas Jefferson is on some with his wife Marcy on the back.  Killed Happy Days and Married with Children.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.


I don't think I've ever seen your handle before. Your profile says you've been here 8 years.

Cryptocurrency as it has existed this far is garbage. Feel free to make a real argument for it.

A state making a digital currency has fark all to do with garbage like Bitcoin.

The US government has expanded the money supply without printing dollars throughout my lifetime. I dnrtfa yet, but I doubt the government is considering a "mined" digital currency.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?


The response from any reasonable person is almost universal. Cryptocurrencies are dumb as fark. It has nothing to do with skin color or age, except tangentially because young people tend to like a lot of stuff that'a dumb as fark.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you going to have a digital $2 bill?
Because your aversion to that denomination is just weird.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?


The general consensus is that we want postal banking, e-currency, and to ditch the penny.  How does that fit in with your prediction?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: so...a US gov't debit card, basically?  Seems fine to me, but I'd also be in favor of something like USPS administered banking services so that low-income people can have a basic bank account with debit card.  I have vague memories of that occasionally getting proposed.


You mean like they do in other countries?
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea who you are either. :)

Thanks for proving my point.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?

The response from any reasonable person is almost universal. Cryptocurrencies are dumb as fark. It has nothing to do with skin color or age, except tangentially because young people tend to like a lot of stuff that'a dumb as fark.


I love the responses here. This will age well.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: Are you going to have a digital $2 bill?
Because your aversion to that denomination is just weird.


I sometime get a batch of them from the bank, then use them for tips in restaurants, just to weird people out.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will take myself and my millions of dongs elsewhere.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: The US government has expanded the money supply without printing dollars throughout my lifetime. I dnrtfa yet, but I doubt the government is considering a "mined" digital currency.


And I assume transactions will be in any amount so you don't need to make change, or argue as to whose portriat goes on the $4.22 coin.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dusk-You-n-Me: And get rid of the penny!

Kill the dollar bill. Make it a coin.

Put Tubman on the 20.

Kill the $2 bill.

Kill the penny.


Been saying for a few years now that the $100 bill is the new $20 bill so yea, the times they are a changing
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I will take myself and my millions of dongs elsewhere.


Good.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rtfa. It's got fark all to do with blockchain and mining bs.

I have no issues with countries embracing non-paper issuing of more money. Blockchain mining, otoh .. that's dumb.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: New Rising Sun: so...a US gov't debit card, basically?  Seems fine to me, but I'd also be in favor of something like USPS administered banking services so that low-income people can have a basic bank account with debit card.  I have vague memories of that occasionally getting proposed.

You mean like they do in other countries?


And the USPS had up to (IIRC) 1966.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: hardinparamedic: I will take myself and my millions of dongs elsewhere.

Good.


Let's not be too hasty. I'm curious about these dongs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's also sparking strong pushback from those with the most to lose: banks.

Translation: This will never happen so why are we even talking about it?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rogue Surf: Been saying for a few years now that the $100 bill is the new $20 $5 bill so yea, the times they are a changing


But I'm one of those old white guys who remembers full-sized candy bars for a nickel.

/Haven't used physical money in almost 15 months.  The last time was to tip the moving guys, because they did such a great job.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.


this observation is true. old people are getting left behind when it comes to technology. meanwhile old people are the largest group of people in the nation. meanwhile there are no clever young people making easy money teaching How To seminars for old farks. the government doesn't give a damn either. sad state of affairs.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

emtwo: IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?

The response from any reasonable person is almost universal. Cryptocurrencies are dumb as fark. It has nothing to do with skin color or age, except tangentially because young people tend to like a lot of stuff that'a dumb as fark.


If people want to spend Bitcoin, am I dumb for taking it then?
 
tasteme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool. They should allow us to make our own designs...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But it's also sparking strong pushback from those with the most to lose: banks.

Translation: This will never happen so why are we even talking about it?


Banks have relatively little to lose, unless the USG is going to open savings accounts and offer interest, or credit cards with rewards, or issue mortgages, or handle index funds, mutual funds, and IRAs.

And looking at the same government that enforces minimum withdrawals from IRAs and hasn't been capable of creating an IRS tax filing system because turbo tax bought them out, you are entirely correct that nothing that actually undercuts big banks has a chance in hell of passing. If I can't file a W-2 and a couple 1099s online, there is no way they handle a debit account.

Also, OPM gave basically all government employees' PII to china a few years ago. So you'll forgive me if I don't trust them after LifeLock bribed them to give me 2 years of LifeLock coverage to make up for that data breach. It'll be awesome when 70 year olds in the legislature run my technology.

/Rolleyes
 
Arumat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: emtwo: IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?

The response from any reasonable person is almost universal. Cryptocurrencies are dumb as fark. It has nothing to do with skin color or age, except tangentially because young people tend to like a lot of stuff that'a dumb as fark.

If people want to spend Bitcoin, am I dumb for taking it then?


Maybe, if the value drops to less than what you would've gotten paid in nation-backed currency.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

natazha: And the USPS had up to (IIRC) 1966.


I don't remember that.  Not saying you're wrong, but it certainly wasn't a big thing and I never heard it mentioned, or saw anything about it in a post office.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'm curious about these dongs.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.

Try Pornhub.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But who will think of all the poor, poor banks??
 
emtwo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: emtwo: IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?

The response from any reasonable person is almost universal. Cryptocurrencies are dumb as fark. It has nothing to do with skin color or age, except tangentially because young people tend to like a lot of stuff that'a dumb as fark.

If people want to spend Bitcoin, am I dumb for taking it then?


You're asking me if gambling is dumb. And the answer is generally "yes," but it all depends on how much money you have to waste and how okay you are with losing it.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still talking about it. Still no plan. Still have nothing. Has to pass Congress. Has to compete with btc.... Will have to be programmed with all problems of current system. Several Senators are extremely pro-btc(R-Lummis). Banks hate it. LOL. And BTC continues to march on.

Sounds like they are getting nervous.

/Good
//Fark em'
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

natazha: Rogue Surf: Been saying for a few years now that the $100 bill is the new $20 $5 bill so yea, the times they are a changing

But I'm one of those old white guys who remembers full-sized candy bars for a nickel.

/Haven't used physical money in almost 15 months.  The last time was to tip the moving guys, because they did such a great job.


Well, I'm an old half-white guy who also remembers cokes for a dime and hamburgers for a quarter too!  Heck, I once bought a VW Window Van for $100 but it did take me 18 months to restore!  so yea, go back far enough and you're right!  "Brother can you spare a dime???"
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Arumat: aleister_greynight: emtwo: IbiEvacua: ISO15693: IbiEvacua: casual disregard: Calling it now - this thread ain't never had a chance.

Yeah, Fark's collection of old white guys has a hard time with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as a whole.

You sound edgy.

The response to these threads is kinda universal here. Would you disagree?

The response from any reasonable person is almost universal. Cryptocurrencies are dumb as fark. It has nothing to do with skin color or age, except tangentially because young people tend to like a lot of stuff that'a dumb as fark.

If people want to spend Bitcoin, am I dumb for taking it then?

Maybe, if the value drops to less than what you would've gotten paid in nation-backed currency.


If people want to pay me in dried goose poop, am I wrong to accept it?

The answer is a solid NO. Provided I see value in dried goose poop.

If I see no value in dried goose poop, I'd be an idiot to accept it as a currency for transactions or debt.

Greylight is more than free to make their own decisions regarding what they take in exchange for goods and services. Why would anyone ask others on fark.com what they should accept?

I once mowed a friend's lawn in exchange for time in their basement arcade. That doesn't make me wrong to have done so, but it definitely does not mean I expect anyone else to accept "smackle's friend's turtles in time game tokens" as a currency. You are operating outside of currency when you barter for Bitcoin. Even its proponents call it gold. Gold isn't currency anymore, and for good reason.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: casual disregard: I'm curious about these dongs.

Fark is not your personal erotica site.

Try Pornhub.


Hahaha, that's where you're wrong. Because all along FARK DOT COM in fact WAS my personal erotica site!

Now who looks silly?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.