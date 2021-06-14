 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this otterly cute GIF   (twitter.com) divider line
    Contests  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, I can haz bucket now?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Can I haz rectal thermometer instead?"
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dark is not the opposite of light. it's the absence of light.

i an the light drinker.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"what's it say? Am I gonna die?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"i is holding in the lazer beamz"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"The fish is a lie..."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You otter not stick your fingers up my nose like that. "
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Told ya.... I'm NOT a BEAVER!!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Act cute, get fish it's the otter way
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You point that device at me one more time, puny human, and I will smash your skull open like a sea urchin on my tummy!"
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jamie Hyneman is not feeling so hot.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for making me have to do this shiat, anti-vaxxers.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Put it in your mouth. Bullet goes in your ear, might not kill you."
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This better not end up on Twitter, or I swear to god, Steve."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is sucking my soul out
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I opened my mouth, but there's no food in here. What the hell?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"In the case of the 3 year old Finnegan, you are NOT the Fotter"

*gasp*
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: "You otter not stick your fingers up my nose like that. "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, as it turns out I don't have a gag-reflex.. <blushes>
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'll do it for you.  Oh God. Now I feel so ashamed."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: That critter is too cute for this planet. I mean, geeze, on a cute scale of 1 - 10 it has gotta be a 1,000 at least.


I've kayaked by a river otters den before. They're ridiculously cute in the wild too
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You say you're out of Otter Pops?  No way!
 
