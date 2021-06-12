 Skip to content
 
(Thread Reader)   Nope. The pandemic isn't through with us by a long shot   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
    More: Sick, F4CDLower, Immune system, Malaria, Infectious disease, Public health, Dose, critical need, infection control of the new #DeltaVariant  
ocelot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No,it is over.Move on.
 
ocelot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember the Braniff variant and boy was it nasty.
 
jekfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Run and hide!!!! So scared...
 
Owangotang [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it still has that spike protein then we can beat it.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yep. We're in a race against time - can we choke out the virus before the virus spawns a variant that can surmount the protections of our current set of vaccines?

We're in danger of losing that race, primarily due to short-sightedness and "vaccine hesitancy."
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JUST WAIT TWO WEEKS!
 
farkmedown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ocelot: I remember the Braniff variant and boy was it nasty.


I was sad to see the TWA variant be absorbed.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't we do this Thursday?

/git yer damn shots
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cominagetcha!

sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It is for me.  As far as I know, everyone I care about is vaccinated.

Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This new Indian variant is still not as dangerous as Delta Burke in psycho mode
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Normally our high-powered human brains would give us an edge in this evolutionary contest.

Oh well.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
F'yeah, I am excited about another shut down. Free money and no more going back to normal. Governement wil have to pay off my debts since I will not be working. Then we can have a reset and make everyone equal.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well of course not! Not enough pharm shareholder profit has been generated yet.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: F'yeah, I am excited about another shut down. Free money and no more going back to normal. Governement wil have to pay off my debts since I will not be working. Then we can have a reset and make everyone equal.


Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One shot isn't enough?  We already knew that.  You need both shots and 2 weeks after the second to have maximum efficacy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Destructor: I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.


Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Destructor: I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.

Oh crap.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I aint scared. FIGHT ME VIRUS!
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it time to shove a light bulb up my ass yet?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Destructor: leeksfromchichis: Destructor: I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.

Oh crap.


thurstonxhowell
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fark that guy. I'm not saying he's wrong, though he often is. I'm saying the only thing he adds to the conversation is those farking sirens. Find an adult to learn from.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But, but, I have an Immune System!

But, but, there are herbs that will cure Covid!

But, but, some people still got Covid even though they were Vaccinated!

But, but, I'll wait until the Vaccine gets full FDA approval.  No experiments on MY body!

But, but, **cough**  **cough** it's a **cough** hoax **cough**
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what we've been warning you anti maskers and anti vaxxers about.  Goddammit.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Well of course not! Not enough pharm shareholder profit has been generated yet.


God, you people are insufferable. I assume you took the government vaccine. Oh wait....
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nobody that should care, cares. They see the 'punishment' as over.

Everybody I care about is also fully vaccinated, so I really don't give a shiat at this point.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: One shot isn't enough?  We already knew that.  You need both shots and 2 weeks after the second to have maximum efficacy.


That's for the two-dose vaccines, of course. The Johnson & Johtnson vaccine is a one-and-done deal.

Of course,this guy says "shot" rather than "dose" - we FARKers have know for many years now that one shot is never enough.
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not over but it is winding down.

But chucklefarks who continue to allow it to spread will allow it to find a person who will provide the right conditions to incubate a newer, more dangerous strain.

vigilance is required for a while longer until vaccination rates get higher.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Destructor: leeksfromchichis: Destructor: I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 740x414]

Oh crap.

I need a poodle vaccine, STAT!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you can't get a peer-reviewed source, but still want to scare people, there's always Thread Reader and Twitter.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Destructor: I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.


Only way to be sure you're fully vaccinated is to hold a metal spoon to your face and see if it sticks.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
farking ggplot2
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Is it time to shove a light bulb up my ass yet?


Wait a minute... if regular sunlight can do it, we've had articles about this here before.

MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what else came from Delta?
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like another Eric Feigl-Ding tweet got turned into a thread for some reason.  Has anyone pushed the panic button yet?  It's been at least a day or two since we were last told to panic.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone with both vax shots still fine?

Oh no, anyway
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whenever a tweet by this guy gets green I can only think about his brother, Fred Fingle-Dingle-Dangle.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Anyone with both vax shots still fine?

Oh no, anyway


Until we get a variant that laughs at the vax, sure.  Good thing we don't have entire countries farking it up, like say the United States and half the rest of the world - which is going to be nothing but a big ol' variant factory.  Don't care 'cause everyone you care about is vaccinated including you?  You will when those variants show up.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This BBC article on the virus R0 (rate of transmission with zero measure to stop it) value is factual and scary.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-574​3​1420
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Summoner101: One shot isn't enough?  We already knew that.  You need both shots and 2 weeks after the second to have maximum efficacy.

That's for the two-dose vaccines, of course. The Johnson & Johtnson vaccine is a one-and-done deal.

Of course,this guy says "shot" rather than "dose" - we FARKers have know for many years now that one shot is never enough.


that was against the known-at-the-time-of-testing strains.  For all we know, it will require extra inoculations for new variants.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Destructor: I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

I can no longer be killed by conventional means.

Only way to be sure you're fully vaccinated is to hold a metal spoon to your face and see if it sticks.


<ungh> You've forced me to break character (I am not immortal... as far as you know) to soap box a bit.

If you want evidence of how bad we are at STEM. Here it is. I mean, this is wrong on like about 10 levels. Each vaccine injection is about what, 2.5cc? So, 5cc total? If you were doping up pure 5cc's of Neodymium, you couldn't get ANYTHING to stick to you. OMG... This is why we are doomed as a species.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: asmodeus224: Anyone with both vax shots still fine?

Oh no, anyway

Until we get a variant that laughs at the vax, sure.  Good thing we don't have entire countries farking it up, like say the United States and half the rest of the world - which is going to be nothing but a big ol' variant factory.  Don't care 'cause everyone you care about is vaccinated including you?  You will when those variants show up.


And right now that virus-factory nation is India, whose population density and extreme stratification with hundreds of millions of poor living in cramped conditions is undoubtedly one of the best virus-factories in the world.  It would not surprise me if there are more variants that simply haven't been recognized yet.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Let them die!"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, well. There is absolutely nothing that we can do but watch it all unfold. People who've been biatching and moaning about masks will never wear them again. People who refuse to get vaccinated will never take the vaccine. And it's mutating, as all legitimate epidemiologists have warned.

I'm just going to keep more distance from people than I've had in the past, try to keep myself safe, and hope for that mRNA rollup update. The good thing is that mRNA was so blindingly fast that they actually developed a vaccine in the first few months; the bulk of the wait was just doing trials.

So yes, I think we'll be taking boosters just as we get different flu vaccines every year.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: You know what else came from Delta?
Technically she was from Alpha.  She just went on a trip to the Delta quadrant with her parents and caught something there.
 
phedex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: asmodeus224: Anyone with both vax shots still fine?

Oh no, anyway

Until we get a variant that laughs at the vax, sure.  Good thing we don't have entire countries farking it up, like say the United States and half the rest of the world - which is going to be nothing but a big ol' variant factory.  Don't care 'cause everyone you care about is vaccinated including you?  You will when those variants show up.

And right now that virus-factory nation is India, whose population density and extreme stratification with hundreds of millions of poor living in cramped conditions is undoubtedly one of the best virus-factories in the world.  It would not surprise me if there are more variants that simply haven't been recognized yet.


I fully expect their population to decrease by at least 5 percent by this is all said and done.  you don't have that many people that close without this shiat wreaking havoc on everyone.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kb7rky: "Let them die!"


Can't.  Because they'll end up killing a bunch of the rest of us in the process.

They wanted to accuse us of Naziesque tactics towards antivaxxers?  Fine, since they're already 'punishing' us for that as far as political capital is concerned, maybe we should start doing that.  Denial of access, even detaining and forcing vaccination.  After all they're accusing us of doing this, we may as well enjoy the public health benefits of the false-blame we're getting.
 
