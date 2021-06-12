 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   The 'Three First Names' rule vindicated once again   (thehill.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to News of the Weird, more American murderers have the middle name Wayne than any other.

And this guy fits.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: According to News of the Weird, more American murderers have the middle name Wayne than any other.

And this guy fits.


Arrested recently and awaiting trial for murder: Nicholas Wayne Smith, Leland, N.C. (January); Jonathan Wayne Broyhill, Raleigh, N.C. (April); James Wayne Ham, San Jacinto County, Tex. (May); Kenneth Wayne Welch, San Diego County, Calif. (June); Bryan Wayne Brackbill, Jr., Carroll Township, Pa. (June). Indicted for murder: Darrell Wayne Parker, Belton, Tex. (March). Convicted of murder: Stanley Wayne Robertson, College Station, Tex. (February). Sentenced for murder: Derral Wayne Hodgkins, Dade City, Fla. (April); Jacob Wayne Smith, Tulsa, Okla. (June). Murder conviction upheld: Michael Wayne Fenney (also known as Michael Wayne), Janesville, Minn. (June). Re-sentencing for murder demanded: Dale Wayne Eaton, Cheyenne, Wyo. (June) (now allegedly ineligible for execution because of low IQ).
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: According to News of the Weird, more American murderers have the middle name Wayne than any other.

And this guy fits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anything is a first name if you're brave enough.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shane Wayne

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Shane Wayne Michael, 42, of the Saylor Township..."

Not THE Saylor Township!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was just thinking about the "three first names" thing the other day but I can't remember the context. I think it was work-related.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I was just thinking about the "three first names" thing the other day but I can't remember the context. I think it was work-related.


"Wait, do I have three first names?"
 
bababa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trying to blind someone because they asked you to raise your face mask so it covers your nose seems a little extreme.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tuco Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Ramirez would like a word...
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mjjt: Cafe Threads: According to News of the Weird, more American murderers have the middle name Wayne than any other.

And this guy fits.

Arrested recently and awaiting trial for murder: Nicholas Wayne Smith, Leland, N.C. (January); Jonathan Wayne Broyhill, Raleigh, N.C. (April); James Wayne Ham, San Jacinto County, Tex. (May); Kenneth Wayne Welch, San Diego County, Calif. (June); Bryan Wayne Brackbill, Jr., Carroll Township, Pa. (June). Indicted for murder: Darrell Wayne Parker, Belton, Tex. (March). Convicted of murder: Stanley Wayne Robertson, College Station, Tex. (February). Sentenced for murder: Derral Wayne Hodgkins, Dade City, Fla. (April); Jacob Wayne Smith, Tulsa, Okla. (June). Murder conviction upheld: Michael Wayne Fenney (also known as Michael Wayne), Janesville, Minn. (June). Re-sentencing for murder demanded: Dale Wayne Eaton, Cheyenne, Wyo. (June) (now allegedly ineligible for execution because of low IQ).


Ctrl f gacy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
every year the well-to-do town of Wayne NJ USA pays millions of dollars in lieu of allowing low income housing to be built in their township. 'Wayne' truly is evil.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have three first names. I accept that it's really only a matter of time. You can't cheat fate.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: I have three first names. I accept that it's really only a matter of time. You can't cheat fate.


I feel compelled to offer you free tickets to Russia and cash for ice cream and cheese.

Use the dairy products when the time is right.
You'll know.
 
Blink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder who that guy voted for in the last election ...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And his first two names rhyme. AHHHHHHHHH!
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Tuco Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Ramirez would like a word...


Ooh, thanks for the opportunity to post his cemetery run.
The Good The Bad The Ugly Cemetery Scene(1080p)
Youtube _ZHEu7HusG4
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love how, when you click on the "Shane Wayne Michael" hotlink for more info, it takes you to a Trump 2024 survey pop-up. The Hill's alporithms strike again.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Although three first names is usually a good indicator of this kind of thing, I would really need a ", Jr." or a " , III" to be certain.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And bonus points for the rhyming.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the crap apple didn't fall far from the turd tree.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He had a plea deal but was too arrogant to accept it and instead went to trial.

/has three first names
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hank Williams Mind Your Own Business
Youtube RZH2bmbUTl4
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: casual disregard: I was just thinking about the "three first names" thing the other day but I can't remember the context. I think it was work-related.

"Wait, do I have three first names?"


I laughed at this....till I realized I have three first names , too.  :(
 
metric
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It's like (Dinning) got a black eye in a bar fight, and now my son is getting 10 years in prison," he said.

Yup, it is exactly like that. What's your point?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
shiat was crazy for businesses when this first started. I would say easily 99% of people thanked employees for their sanitation efforts and "Bravery" for staying open and working with the public. That last 1%, though? Wooooo boy! Nutbar factor 10. I had a couple of guys literally want to fight because I simply offered them a mask. They were trespassed.
 
