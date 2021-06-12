 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thrillist)   Want to travel the country for a month? Do you have $299? All ABOOOOOAAARD   (thrillist.com) divider line
55
    More: Spiffy, Amtrak, railway service'sUSA Rail Pass, 30-day rail pass, Business Class, private room, seat options, month-long rail pass, The Pass  
•       •       •

1637 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But only if you like being without Wi-Fi for hours at a time.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish I head heard about this 5 months ago. It's been a dream of mine to travel the country by train.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: But only if you like being without Wi-Fi for hours at a time.


This is a sad comment.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It'd be pretty good. However, don't count on being on time. Because "USA USA" republicans, AmTrak shares the rails with for profit trains. Which is fine...but "Shares" isn't the right word....the private trains get priority in switching and AmTrak has to pull over and rest at a station until CSX gets goods delivered.
That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.
And unlike flying there's not as much of 'rush' because when you travel AMTrak...you pretty much accept there's going to be hours of delays and just chill out and have drink and ham sandwich.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Cafe Threads: But only if you like being without Wi-Fi for hours at a time.

This is a sad comment.


No, I'm simply echoing what everyone on tfd said when we discussed this the other day.

Where were you?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: It'd be pretty good. However, don't count on being on time. Because "USA USA" republicans, AmTrak shares the rails with for profit trains. Which is fine...but "Shares" isn't the right word....the private trains get priority in switching and AmTrak has to pull over and rest at a station until CSX gets goods delivered.
That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.
And unlike flying there's not as much of 'rush' because when you travel AMTrak...you pretty much accept there's going to be hours of delays and just chill out and have drink and ham sandwich.


I've taken the California Zephyr multiple times, going both east and west of Omaha.
One time I was going east to my brothers memorial service. The train was 22 hours late. When the train was going through a rural area in Colorado, someone died. They had to stop immediately and wait for a doctor to be found to pronounce him dead. They were a very rural county and it took 14 hours to find someone.
Glad I was going to the memorial service a few days early.

Going west once to Denver we were stopped in Nebraska once for 6 hours because a cargo train was having problems.
On that trip I am glad I had my own compartment.


Even with those experience, I will still take the train over driving.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That could either be cool or a total nightmare, depending totally on the roll of the psychotic fellow traveler dice.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pretty light on details about what counts as a "trip".

Looking on Amtrak's site, there's a route that goes from Seattle to LA, with a bunch of stops along the way.  The regular pass counts each segment as a place where you disembark.

Does the pass give you unlimited stops as well if you book the Coast Starlight route?  Or are you stuck on the train the entire time, unable to stop and visit?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: It's pretty light on details about what counts as a "trip".

Looking on Amtrak's site, there's a route that goes from Seattle to LA, with a bunch of stops along the way.  The regular pass counts each segment as a place where you disembark.

Does the pass give you unlimited stops as well if you book the Coast Starlight route?  Or are you stuck on the train the entire time, unable to stop and visit?


"
The USA Rail Pass allows you to take a multi-segment journey on Amtrak for one low, fixed price. After you purchase your pass, you will be able to start booking each segment of your trip directly from your purchase confirmation, by going to 'Modify Trip' on Amtrak.com, or by looking up your reservation on the Amtrak mobile app.

A travel segment occurs any time you board and disembark one of our trains (or other scheduled services). If your trip involves making one connection, you will use two segments of your USA Rail Pass.

Route Restrictions: USA Rail Pass is available on all Amtrak services with the exception of:

Acela
Auto Train
Maple Leaf (Canadian stations only)
Thruway Bus Series 7000-7999

Fare Types: USA Rail Pass is available for Saver and Value Fares only. Segments offering only Flexible Fares are not available for rail pass bookings. When booking your segment on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app, we will provide guidance on which departures are available with your pass.

City Pairs: Travel is restricted to two roundtrips (four one-way trips) between the same two stations - as well as all intermediate destinations on the route. To book multiple trips between the same two stations, consider a multi-ride pass.
"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: "


So if I booked one of my 10 trips as a Seattle to LA round trip then I could technically disembark at each station I wanted to, spend the night, oatch a lfollowing day's train, or some other combination of trains that still got me to the ultimate destination booked for the trip, if I'm reading what you pasted in correctly?

There are daily departures, so that seems to imply you could do that.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: null: "

So if I booked one of my 10 trips as a Seattle to LA round trip then I could technically disembark at each station I wanted to, spend the night, oatch a lfollowing day's train, or some other combination of trains that still got me to the ultimate destination booked for the trip, if I'm reading what you pasted in correctly?

There are daily departures, so that seems to imply you could do that.


You have to book tickets for each segment of travel.  So if you wanted to go from LAX to SEA with overnights in San Francisco and Portland, you would have to book LAX-OKJ (Oakland Jack London Square), OKJ-PDX, and PDX-SEA.  The "pass" doesn't let you walk on and off the train at-will.  That would burn 3 "trips" in one direction or 6 total.

Not having done it I am not 100% sure, but theoretically one could book something like this, starting from Chicago if you wanted to rack up US states:

CHI-SEA (Empire Builder) IL WI MN ND MT ID WA
SEA-Sacramento or Emeryville (Coast Starlight) WA OR CA
SAC or EME to Galesburg or CHI (California Zephyr) CA NV UT CO NE IA IL
GBB or CHI to LAX (Southwest Chief) IL MO KS NM AZ  CA
LAX to New Orleans (Sunset Limited) CA AZ NM TX LA
NOL to NYC (Crescent) LA MS AL GA SC NC VA DC MD DE PA NJ NY
NYC- Springfield MA (regional service) NY CT MA
Vermonter (Springfield to St. Albans) MA NH VT
Vermonter (St Albans to Springfield) VT NH MA
Lake Shore Limited (Springfield to CHI) MA NY PA OH IN IL

States missed: SD (no Amtrak service), WY (no Amtrak service), ME, RI, WV, KY, TN, FL, AR, OK
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Dewey Fidalgo: Cafe Threads: But only if you like being without Wi-Fi for hours at a time.

This is a sad comment.

No, I'm simply echoing what everyone on tfd said when we discussed this the other day.

Where were you?


Not using my Wi-Fi?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
null:

What's with all the fancy mathematics.

Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.


That's how it works in the EU with some limitations..  Sure, you might get stuck in a bunk room with 5 other strangers, but hey, if you want to see Europe on the cheap, it's a great option.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: markie_farkie: null: "

So if I booked one of my 10 trips as a Seattle to LA round trip then I could technically disembark at each station I wanted to, spend the night, oatch a lfollowing day's train, or some other combination of trains that still got me to the ultimate destination booked for the trip, if I'm reading what you pasted in correctly?

There are daily departures, so that seems to imply you could do that.

You have to book tickets for each segment of travel.  So if you wanted to go from LAX to SEA with overnights in San Francisco and Portland, you would have to book LAX-OKJ (Oakland Jack London Square), OKJ-PDX, and PDX-SEA.  The "pass" doesn't let you walk on and off the train at-will.  That would burn 3 "trips" in one direction or 6 total.

Not having done it I am not 100% sure, but theoretically one could book something like this, starting from Chicago if you wanted to rack up US states:

CHI-SEA (Empire Builder) IL WI MN ND MT ID WA
SEA-Sacramento or Emeryville (Coast Starlight) WA OR CA
SAC or EME to Galesburg or CHI (California Zephyr) CA NV UT CO NE IA IL
GBB or CHI to LAX (Southwest Chief) IL MO KS NM AZ  CA
LAX to New Orleans (Sunset Limited) CA AZ NM TX LA
NOL to NYC (Crescent) LA MS AL GA SC NC VA DC MD DE PA NJ NY
NYC- Springfield MA (regional service) NY CT MA
Vermonter (Springfield to St. Albans) MA NH VT
Vermonter (St Albans to Springfield) VT NH MA
Lake Shore Limited (Springfield to CHI) MA NY PA OH IN IL

States missed: SD (no Amtrak service), WY (no Amtrak service), ME, RI, WV, KY, TN, FL, AR, OK


That itinerary would also miss MI, though if you're starting and ending in Chicago it would be not very expensive to take another day to go to, say, Kalamazoo and back, which would be doable without an overnight stay.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: null:

What's with all the fancy mathematics.

Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.


They used to have a rail pass that allowed exactly that, though with the same restrictions that seats had to be available at a specific fare level.  I very nearly decided to do just such a trip using one in about 2008, going so far as to plan out exactly where and when I'd go.  But then I scrapped that plan in favor of going by car.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.


You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pic denotes beautiful scenery from your train seat but of the trips I've taken there some nice vistas but it was mostly peoples backyards with trash cans, beaten cars and rusty bicycles.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greyhound used to do this. Basically a Summer bus pass. If there was room you could just hop on a bus to however far you wanted to go.

Having done the cross-country bus trip twice I'd pass on that.

But the stories. Like that time I was smoking a joint with some crackhead at the San Bernardino bus station and she bought a pumpkin seed for 20 bucks thinking it was actually crack.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

freddyV: Even with those experiences, I will still take the train over driving.


Not me.

When we were kids, my mom would interrupt our summer vacations by dragging us onto a hot, slow train for seemingly endless trips to such exotic locales as St Louis, Mo., Chicago, Il., Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Duluth, Minnesota.

Since she worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad at the time, the tickets were practically free, and were worth every penny as far as I was concerned.

They're great for moving freight though.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.

You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.


If you have a sleeper car you're allowed to drink what you bring in your roomette, or at least used to be.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ever seen anyone EXITED to be riding on a train?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: It'd be pretty good. However, don't count on being on time. Because "USA USA" republicans, AmTrak shares the rails with for profit trains. Which is fine...but "Shares" isn't the right word....the private trains get priority in switching and AmTrak has to pull over and rest at a station until CSX gets goods delivered.
That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.
And unlike flying there's not as much of 'rush' because when you travel AMTrak...you pretty much accept there's going to be hours of delays and just chill out and have drink and ham sandwich.


Technically speaking, Amtrak gets priority.

Realistically speaking, because the private railroads have mostly decided to go on a "return every penny possible to the shareholders" bender, they are now full-on implementing some bullshiat known as "Precision Scheduled Railroading" -- which in theory sounds like they ought to be able to get Amtrak from point A to point B on-time -- but really means that they've clean-sheeted and redefined all their practices so as to move as much cargo as they can for as cheaply as possible. Since labor is a fixed cost, that means that instead of using two trains, which takes two crews and two sets of locomotives to move freight, they make up one big crawling land-barge over 15,000 feet long, use distributed power in the train, and pray that it makes it up to speed and gets to the point that the computer trip planning system thinks it should be at when the Amtrak train coming the other way is due to pass it, else now you've got a problem because the passing sidings are too short to handle this, or you've got something stopped on double track that you've got to weave around.

Norfolk Southern, since implementing PSR, has had something like 5 derailments on or around Horseshoe Curve, because the computers and idiot managers don't understand basic concepts of physics with respect to forces in a train, and the people who build the trains try to tell them "no you need to do it like this" and are overruled because PSR says you need to construct the train in easily separated blocks for the final destinations.  So they end up with a train that's got locomotives pulling hard around a curve on the front, lightweight cars all through the middle, and a block of heavy freight on the end, and what happens is the lightweight cars are pulled right off the goddamn tracks and cut the chord/corner of the curve.

Now, yes, true, sometimes you have track work or accidents that delay trains just like you have road construction or accidents that delay your car trip.  However, on a given day, a railroad has sort of a good idea how many trains need to traverse a given track, how long they're going to be, and what they need to do along the way.  But the Wall Street mindset is that if you can save a single penny and give it to the shareholders, you have to do it, so instead of running two separate shorter trains that give you some flexibility, you need to run one large one.  Now imagine if instead of running two separate 53' tractor-trailers on the Interstate, Amazon decided to run one tractor towing dual 53' trailers. Now imagine how much more road this beast takes up, how much longer it takes to clear an intersection, how much slower it has to travel through bad weather and road construction, what a nightmare it is to back up... all to save the labor cost of another driver and the capital cost of another tractor rig.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it includes a sleeper cabin then it might be fun, but if it's just a seat on a train then forget it.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wxboy: null: markie_farkie: null: "

So if I booked one of my 10 trips as a Seattle to LA round trip then I could technically disembark at each station I wanted to, spend the night, oatch a lfollowing day's train, or some other combination of trains that still got me to the ultimate destination booked for the trip, if I'm reading what you pasted in correctly?

There are daily departures, so that seems to imply you could do that.

You have to book tickets for each segment of travel.  So if you wanted to go from LAX to SEA with overnights in San Francisco and Portland, you would have to book LAX-OKJ (Oakland Jack London Square), OKJ-PDX, and PDX-SEA.  The "pass" doesn't let you walk on and off the train at-will.  That would burn 3 "trips" in one direction or 6 total.

Not having done it I am not 100% sure, but theoretically one could book something like this, starting from Chicago if you wanted to rack up US states:

CHI-SEA (Empire Builder) IL WI MN ND MT ID WA
SEA-Sacramento or Emeryville (Coast Starlight) WA OR CA
SAC or EME to Galesburg or CHI (California Zephyr) CA NV UT CO NE IA IL
GBB or CHI to LAX (Southwest Chief) IL MO KS NM AZ  CA
LAX to New Orleans (Sunset Limited) CA AZ NM TX LA
NOL to NYC (Crescent) LA MS AL GA SC NC VA DC MD DE PA NJ NY
NYC- Springfield MA (regional service) NY CT MA
Vermonter (Springfield to St. Albans) MA NH VT
Vermonter (St Albans to Springfield) VT NH MA
Lake Shore Limited (Springfield to CHI) MA NY PA OH IN IL

States missed: SD (no Amtrak service), WY (no Amtrak service), ME, RI, WV, KY, TN, FL, AR, OK

That itinerary would also miss MI, though if you're starting and ending in Chicago it would be not very expensive to take another day to go to, say, Kalamazoo and back, which would be doable without an overnight stay.


I Don't Give A Damn For The Whole State of Michigan
Youtube Jx5TVBf6cWM
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.

You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.


None of that is true.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ghastly: If it includes a sleeper cabin then it might be fun, but if it's just a seat on a train then forget it.


Not this sale, but Amtrak has run things like BOGO on sleeper accomodations:

https://media.amtrak.com/2019/10/buy-​o​ne-sleeping-accommodation-bring-a-comp​anion-free-2/
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Enigmamf: optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.

You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.

None of that is true.


https://www.amtrak.com/personal-food-​b​everages-medication

Private Stock

You may bring aboard your own private stock of alcoholic beverages subject to the following limitations:
You may consume private stock alcoholic beverages only in Sleeping Car accommodations for which you have a valid ticket.

You may not consume private stock alcoholic beverages in any public areas.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Ever seen anyone EXITED to be riding on a train?

[Fark user image 640x360]
[Fark user image 850x566]


Well, not "making a speech, fighting people and punching the stewardess in the face"-excited, but they're getting where they're going, and troublemakers can be disposed of mid-trip.
 
0z79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This redneck with money to burn had a personal dislike for me, last time I rode Amtrak. Went down to the refreshment cart, he was buying everyone those little bottles of liquor.. I was down there for some vod, but when I walked in, the whole cart went silent, him and his new buddies were all eyeballing me.

Trains, ironically enough, aren't very nice for autistic people... not if someone on that train has charisma and hates you.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Ever seen anyone EXITED to be riding on a train?

[Fark user image 640x360]
[Fark user image 850x566]


I don't want to be EXITED to be riding a train, being EXITED usually means something like

No Ticket (Dogma)
Youtube J0i1dolr2SE
 
mattgsx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: null:

What's with all the fancy mathematics.

Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.


Yeah, I seriously don't get the value of this unless you goal is just to hit a bunch of far flung locations in a short period of time.

Unless you live in a hub city, you are basically taking 2 round trip trips in 30 days at best.

/Commuter rail in the US kinda blows
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

null: chitownmike: Enigmamf: optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.

You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.

None of that is true.

https://www.amtrak.com/personal-food-b​everages-medication

Private Stock

You may bring aboard your own private stock of alcoholic beverages subject to the following limitations:
You may consume private stock alcoholic beverages only in Sleeping Car accommodations for which you have a valid ticket.

You may not consume private stock alcoholic beverages in any public areas.


I've been riding Amtrak for nearly fourth years and have never had a problem bringing my own booze
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

0z79: This redneck with money to burn had a personal dislike for me, last time I rode Amtrak. Went down to the refreshment cart, he was buying everyone those little bottles of liquor.. I was down there for some vod, but when I walked in, the whole cart went silent, him and his new buddies were all eyeballing me.

Trains, ironically enough, aren't very nice for autistic people... not if someone on that train has charisma and hates you.


Autism isn't obvious from sight alone. I can see one or two jerks but everyone? What did you do to trigger off a whole carload of people?
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: null: chitownmike: Enigmamf: optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.

You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.

None of that is true.

https://www.amtrak.com/personal-food-b​everages-medication

Private Stock

You may bring aboard your own private stock of alcoholic beverages subject to the following limitations:
You may consume private stock alcoholic beverages only in Sleeping Car accommodations for which you have a valid ticket.

You may not consume private stock alcoholic beverages in any public areas.

I've been riding Amtrak for nearly fourth years and have never had a problem bringing my own booze


I've never had an issue with leaving a fifth of rum on the table on the Cascades, but I stopped doing it when a conductor told me I was making him look bad.

They're nice usually, but it's not allowed.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do you have to provide your own weapons?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: null:

What's with all the fancy mathematics.

Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.


That'd be great if you were talking about, you know, trains that run a route more than once or twice a day.

Amtrak doesn't have the spare equipment to add cars for unknown demand in advance.  Hence the "pass" making you have to book segments of travel in advance" so they know if there's enough seats on the train.

It's not a freaking subway car where you hang onto the strap for three stops.  Your legs would get mighty tired standing for the entire way between Toledo and Cleveland.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
give me a call when they feature a Hoboken / Perth Amboy / Elizabeth / Secaucus round trip. love me some NJ.

i've been to a Pizzeria in Elizabeth where you could not smell the pizza over the aroma of urine. bon appetit!
 
0z79
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

0z79: This redneck with money to burn had a personal dislike for me, last time I rode Amtrak. Went down to the refreshment cart, he was buying everyone those little bottles of liquor.. I was down there for some vod, but when I walked in, the whole cart went silent, him and his new buddies were all eyeballing me.

Trains, ironically enough, aren't very nice for autistic people... not if someone on that train has charisma and hates you.


I did have a couple people telling me that yeah, they didn't take part after he did that. Thought it was a pretty dick move, actually. Still made me incredibly uncomfortable... as far as "triggering" people? I tend to be pretty quiet, stick to myself... maybe staring out the side of the train in the sightseeing car, from sunup to sunset, creeped some people out... I dunno, I was trying to NOT trigger anyone.

Didn't work... oh, homophobia might have played a part in it, too.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

janzee: The pic denotes beautiful scenery from your train seat but of the trips I've taken there some nice vistas but it was mostly peoples backyards with trash cans, beaten cars and rusty bicycles.


There is something satisfying to be on the Northeast Corridor, following stretches of the highway, and blasting past them at 125mph.

null: https://www.amtrak.com/personal-food-​b​everages-medication

Private Stock

You may bring aboard your own private stock of alcoholic beverages subject to the following limitations:
You may consume private stock alcoholic beverages only in Sleeping Car accommodations for which you have a valid ticket.

You may not consume private stock alcoholic beverages in any public areas.


Agreed.  Getting buzzed on a train is well and fine.  No one wants to deal with someone getting drunk in a metal tube.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go for it.  Train travel is awesome.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Approves...

[Fark user image 500x488]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: leeksfromchichis: Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.

That's how it works in the EU with some limitations..  Sure, you might get stuck in a bunk room with 5 other strangers, but hey, if you want to see Europe on the cheap, it's a great option.


Eurail do a one month unlimited pass for just under $1000. And that's First Class.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You could take three journeys every day if you wanted. And that still includes the UK and Ireland.
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: freddyV: Even with those experiences, I will still take the train over driving.

Not me.

When we were kids, my mom would interrupt our summer vacations by dragging us onto a hot, slow train for seemingly endless trips to such exotic locales as St Louis, Mo., Chicago, Il., Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Duluth, Minnesota.

Since she worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad at the time, the tickets were practically free, and were worth every penny as far as I was concerned.

They're great for moving freight though.


The trips I have taken the train for over the past decade or so have all been great. Including one where if I had been going by car I would have been snowed in half way but the train just sped through.

The flexibility of a car is great if you are just going on a trip but for getting from point A to point B I would take the train first for regional trips.

For longer trips, it just costs too much and takes too long for me to justify it. I would love to take the train from Vancouver to Toronto, but I only have so much vacation time and budget and can use it much better by flying.

That said, every route can have its quirks. I took the train from Seattle to Vancouver for work and it took so bloody long the bus would be faster (literally we took the bus the other way and it was faster) because the train trip through Vancouver to the station was painfully slow.
 
eejack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Years ago, when I was a younger version of myself, I had a NJ Transit worker id because I was working for NJT doing work in one of their tunnels. It was laminated with my photo and name etc and it allowed me to ride the local trains for free. Rumor had it that Amtrak and others cross honored it.

So, during a layoff from work, I grab a bag and traveled the country. Just took the train wherever it went and got off when I felt like it, got back on when the mood struck me. Actually stopped in Cincinnati and worked for a while to rebuild the wallet a bit - the brothers from ibew #212 were quite kind.

Met a lot of interesting folks and saw a lot of the country.

They need to make a rail pass like that.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

null: chitownmike: Enigmamf: optikeye: That said...it's a good deal and you can bring your own food and mini bottles of booze. Even a small ice cooler.

You do have to remain discrete about your bottles, though, as they officially prohibit open containers other than those purchased from the cafe car, which must be consumed in the cafe car.

None of that is true.

https://www.amtrak.com/personal-food-b​everages-medication

Private Stock

You may bring aboard your own private stock of alcoholic beverages subject to the following limitations:
You may consume private stock alcoholic beverages only in Sleeping Car accommodations for which you have a valid ticket.

You may not consume private stock alcoholic beverages in any public areas.


I've never had a problem on the surfliner. The crew doesn't know if you've bought the beer in the cafe car or not and I don't think they really care. I've seen a gaggle of middle aged women pop open a bottle of wine. No one cared. A group of douche bros might be another thing.

Upgrade to business class if you can. It's worth it.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mattgsx: leeksfromchichis: null:

What's with all the fancy mathematics.

Just make a damn rail pass. Unlimited train rides between Date A and Date B.

Yeah, I seriously don't get the value of this unless you goal is just to hit a bunch of far flung locations in a short period of time.

Unless you live in a hub city, you are basically taking 2 round trip trips in 30 days at best.

/Commuter rail in the US kinda blows


Almost all rail in the USA blows.

I live near Toledo.  If I wanted to go to Cleveland and not drive (1h 47m according to Google maps right now) including Turnpike fare and parking to visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or go to a game at the Factory of Sadness, I could take the Lake Shore Limited which leaves at 3:15 A.M. and arrives in Cleveland at 5:38 A.M. (2 h 23m) just blocks from either location, or I could take the Capitol Limited which leaves at 11:49 P.M. and arrives at 1:45 A.M. (1h 56 min).  That's my two options.  There's no daytime train in that direction.  My options in the other direction are 2:59 A.M. and 3:45 A.M. departures from Cleveland with 2h9m and 2h10m schedules respectively.

Kinda stupid when you think about it.

Not so bad if I wanted to go TO Chicago for a day, 5:22am or 6:15am departures for 8:45 or 9:50am arrivals.  But coming back from Chicago I'd be leaving at 6:40 PM and arriving in Toledo at 11:39pm, or leaving at 9:30pm and arriving at 2:55am.

Mind you I could go up to Detroit/Ann Arbor and catch Michigan Services for "high speed" 125mph in segments trains, but that's still an hour of car travel to get there.

Also, given where I currently report to work, I drive past Toledo station on I-75 and pull in to work near the tracks so those 5 or 6 am departures westbound have been happening at or after 7am or later as of late.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: But only if you like being without Wi-Fi for hours at a time.


Granted i only ride amtrak on the NEC and between NYC and Rochester, but i've never had a problem with their wifi. Sure it might blip for a second here and there, you wouldn't want to play call of duty or something on it, but its just fine for work. Same with tethering to your phone if you need to. The cell network is pretty widescale even in flyover.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: But only if you like being without Wi-Fi for hours at a time.


.... on a broke down train in the middle of nowhere.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.