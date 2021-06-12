 Skip to content
(Axios)   How the pandemic is still ruining our plans. Or, why you were an idiot to believe you had any control over your life in the first place   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Future, new ways, Prediction, Futurology, disruption of education, structure of cities, Learning, Play  
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is chaos. Chaos is life. Control, is an illusion.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our garage sale today was a total flop. You people really missed out on some spectacular deals, like a Garmin C330 StreetPilot GPS for $5. Oh, sure, it's been discontinued and no longer qualifies for software and map updates, but you can still get to wherever you need to go by just punching in the LAT/LON coordinates directly by hand and - Mama Mia! - that 2.8" screen [*chef's kiss]!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2019, I got really into social swing dancing.  Hoping that opens up again around 2025.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Our garage sale today was a total flop. You people really missed out on some spectacular deals, like a Garmin C330 StreetPilot GPS for $5. Oh, sure, it's been discontinued and no longer qualifies for software and map updates, but you can still get to wherever you need to go by just punching in the LAT/LON coordinates directly by hand and - Mama Mia! - that 2.8" screen [*chef's kiss]!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- cities are losing people

- car sales have spiked

- people have moved to the suburbs

- transit agencies are hurting

.
So what's the bad news?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pandemic can't ruin your plans if you don't have any.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: In 2019, I got really into social swing dancing.  Hoping that opens up again around 2025.


My story exactly.  Well almost.  In my case it was "social swinging".
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Is it because my body is a wonderland?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, we're pretty much perpetually in the 3rd week of October, 1929 as it is anyway...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
most of those fleeing cities will return in time. they are used to a lifestyle that is particular to living in a ready access environment. and all the bears and squirrels will return to PA, CT and NJ after they get sick of paying sky high taxes.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the pandemic was deliberately initiated as a check and balance to make us, collectively, re-evaluate our societal roles and priorities in the modern era.

/sorry, conspiracy theory brain fart

Follow your passions to the best of your ability.  If you don't care about the world or the people in it, make sure your self-destructive spiral doesn't harm anyone else.
 
