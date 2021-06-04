 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Look folks -- you throw a fit at an airport or on an airplane then prepare to get your ass kicked   (usatoday.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Airline, Delta Air Lines, Delta Air Lines flight, Transportation Security Administration, unruly passenger, latest incident, Pan American World Airways, Northwest Airlines  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 4:50 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember, if the police have to come get you, they're bringing an ass-kicking with them.

Chris Rock
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Earlier this month, a Delta flight from LA to Nashville reportedly tried to breach the cockpit,"

The whole flight?!?
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana Jones on an Airplane Wearing a Face Mask and Punching Nazis
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to another article, he was an off duty Delta employee.  I'm betting he's now a former Delta employee.

https://lawandcrime.com/caught-on-vid​e​o/video-shows-passengers-and-crew-subd​uing-off-duty-delta-employee-who-threa​tened-to-take-down-the-aircraft-tried-​to-open-door/?utm_source=mostpopular
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until we have background checks and a seven day waiting period to board a plane?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gas pedaled by a guy in a bunny shirt.  That had to hurt.

I hope it hurt bad.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a $9000-32,000 fine now
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gas pedaled by a guy in a bunny shirt.  That had to hurt.

I hope it hurt bad.


Only way you could improve it is an Airplane! style line of passengers armed with assorted blunt instruments, smacking them into their palms and awaiting their turn.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hopefully companies are learning that just looking the other way when your customers act like assholes isn't the best practice. Hold these animals accountable.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meet the Parents - saying bombombombomb into an airplane
Youtube DcK5gSRti4g
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby here.  Took a while for the local station to put some more meat into the story.

VIDEO: Volatile incident involving combative passenger causes Atlanta-bound Delta flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City, FBI investigating
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think there's a crazy virus on the loose!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DcK5gSRt​i4g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Mandelbaum! Mandelbaum! Mandelbaum!
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unruly!?!  Dude tried to open the door to the outside!  I think that's a few steps above unruly.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Airplane! (1980) "Calm down-- get a hold of yourself!"
Youtube 0chd6ZP1p6Y
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How long until we have background checks and a seven day waiting period to board a plane?


We've got that now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That's a $9000-32,000 fine now


not enough.

Should be that much per other traveler on the plane
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How long until we have background checks and a seven day waiting period to board a plane?


You'll need 17-14 day waiting periods to board an airplane, watch porn, vote, go to the ER, or purchase a book.
But you'll be able to buy and take home a full-auto assault rifle, same-day.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Be hard to not just take turns pummeling that dude and turn him over to the Oklahoma City PD a broken mess.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: foo monkey: How long until we have background checks and a seven day waiting period to board a plane?

We've got that now.

[Fark user image 425x283]


I flew out of O'Hare one Christmas a few years ago, and on the day I flew the security lines were wrapped the length of the terminal 3-4 times. That was the worst I ever saw - it took me over 5 minutes just to find and get to the end of the line (which seemed like it was growing faster than I could walk).

I heard the TSA people who were walking around say: "A lot of people are going to miss their flights today". I was there 3 hours before my flight, made it to the gate with about 20 minutes to spare.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Subby here.  Took a while for the local station to put some more meat into the story.

VIDEO: Volatile incident involving combative passenger causes Atlanta-bound Delta flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City, FBI investigating


Maybe he saw something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moroning: Unruly!?!  Dude tried to open the door to the outside!  I think that's a few steps above unruly.


He just needed some air
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.