(Law and Crime)   Not only are there no actual hitmen on the Internet, but, even if there WERE, they would NOT work on lay-a-way   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Layaway" is one word, subs.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does that mean shes single?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Does that mean shes single?


Nope - hubby is still alive, sorry.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They work on slay-away.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure lady, each week you send me $100 and I'll send you one of his fingers or toes.  By week 20, we'll move on to his eyes and ears, and when you pay in full we'll drop the torso off along with the bill of sale.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dial a Hitman
Youtube tMWoSA7RrR4
 
RasIanI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
kitty!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.


There are people trying to use Bitcoin to hire hitmen, tells you everything about the intelligence level we're dealing with.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Wife Arrested After Allegedly Agreeing to Have Husband Killed on Installment Plan of $100 Per Week for 40 Weeks"

Are f***ing kidding me?? 😂

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Claudia Carrion, name checks out.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.


That should've have been her firstclue. A murder available on layaway should've been clue #2
 
metric
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "Layaway" is one word, subs.


Hey, stubby used "were." Subjunctive wins points.
 
almandot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's impossible. Fark is filled with hundreds of threads with people saying they'd hit it.

/possibly Big Mac related
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What in the actual fark is this lmao
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tMWoSA7R​rR4]


Dammit I had the Youtube link all good to go and everything
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hitmen must spend a lot of time sitting in libraries.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Claudia Carrion, 44, stands accused of criminal solicitation to commit homicide"


Looks like she wanted Mr. Carrion to be dead meat.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.


I used to know of a guy who'd kill someone for $100, but it was difficult to hire him as he was usually in jail for doing stupid violent things for very little return.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Claudia Carrion, 44, stands accused of criminal solicitation to commit homicide"


Looks like she wanted Mr. Carrion to be dead meat.

[media.tenor.com image 220x133]


I can hear that gif.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wasn't there recently a story (in the last year or so) about how somebody put up an obviously joking website offering hitman services, another person took it seriously, and the owners of the site reported it to the cops?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.


You'd be surprised.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.

I used to know of a guy who'd kill someone for $100, but it was difficult to hire him as he was usually in jail for doing stupid violent things for very little return.


My only vaguely hitman related story was a friend of mine who dealt with the death of a family member that was caused by another person accidentally, but he still held a grudge against the guy who killed them. He went to a party one night where someone he knew from high school approached him and said he'd be willing to kill the guy for a case of beer, simply because he thought whoever was found not guilty actually deserved it.

/css
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So a Good Samaritan isn't going to payoff all the hitman layaways at Walmart this Christmas.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Wasn't there recently a story (in the last year or so) about how somebody put up an obviously joking website offering hitman services, another person took it seriously, and the owners of the site reported it to the cops?


Found it. And there I am in the thread, posting the same video that WordsnCollision was able to post in this thread before me. I guess I'm predictable.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Carrion seeks hired gun
Rest in peace when you are done
Layaway then pay the rest
Don't you cry no more
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.


Go to the right neighborhood and you find a guy to do a hit for a cheeseburger and 20 dollar bag of crack.

You can definitely get a cheap hitman. But you get what you pay for.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I meet the hottest hitmen on Murdr.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x375]
What in the actual fark is this lmao


Cat is like what are you dragging me into this for
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The price was more affordable black when Bon Scott was still alive.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Youtube UIE4UjBtx-o
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AssassinMingle.com is pretty good too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The teenage girls that want to have se with me a real though, right?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: AssassinMingle.com is pretty good too.


A$$ as Sin Mingle? Sounds hard-core naughty.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x375]
What in the actual fark is this lmao


A helpful reminder that windowsill cat is watching you conspire.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kitty should sue for defamation.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Police allegedly became wise to Carrion's efforts by way of a confidential informant who was being used by the Allentown Police Department's Vice Squad, the outlet notes."

Well, she's scheming here in Allentown,
She wants her husband six feet underground,
For the payment of four thousand grand,
One hundred per week, a layaway plan.

And she's scheming here in Allentown.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
shiat, with a name like that you'de think she could do the job herself.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x375] What in the actual fark is this lmao


I thought it might have been a followup on whatever happened to Julian Assange's cat at the Ecuadorian embassy. Just needs a cute 'lil tie
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$4k is pretty expensive, why didn't she just go to some run-down area and offer someone $100 to off her husband? I am pretty sure she could have gotten someone in that part of town to do it for $100, and all they would ask for is cash up front and a picture of the target, as well as a likely target location.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Step One Go on internet pretend to be a hitman
Step Two Take Hitman Layaway
Step 3 Catfish payer at end of payments
Step 4 Profit

It's just that easy
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Might be persuaded.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Are hitmen that cheap? It seems to me that at $4000, you aren't going to get a top shelf killer.


Look, you got to start somewhere.
 
