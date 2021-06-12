 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   A guy could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that   (fox5ny.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Florida, Brevard County, Florida, packages of cocaine, Drug addiction, Coast, Force, small package, Sheriff  
•       •       •

1135 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There really should be a reward given to a person that finds drugs on a beach and calls authorities. 10% of the police declared value would be fair.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bales of cocaine, fallin' from low-flyin' plane
I don't know who done dropped 'em, but I thank 'em just the same
Bales of cocaine, fallin' like a foriegn rain
My life changed completely by the low-flyin' planes
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: There really should be a reward given to a person that finds drugs on a beach and calls authorities. 10% of the police declared value would be fair.


Why do people bother turning it in? Hell, I'd finance my retirement!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how Space Force never finds any pot, isn't it?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing they found 22lbs of cocaine just lying on some beach, I hope they dispose of the 18lbs properly.  It might get pretty messy if you tried burning all 10lbs of that cocaine at once.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coke from the sky?

The Gods Must Be Crazy!
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Funny how Space Force never finds reports finding any pot, isn't it?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: It's amazing they found 22lbs of cocaine just lying on some beach, I hope they dispose of the 18lbs properly.  It might get pretty messy if you tried burning all 10lbs of that cocaine at once.


That's still a big-ass crack pipe.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sea don't lie
Sea don't lie
Sea don't lie
Cocaine
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the nude beach.
Probably 5 miles from the last parking area.
Nobody ever goes down that far.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sea don't lie
Sea don't lie
Sea don't lie
Cocaine


I laughed
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My next business venture will be moving to the Florida coast and waiting. Waiting and also drinking.Probably in the company of scantily-clad women wearing coconuts, whose juice I just drank. The coconut's. Probably.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sea don't lie
Sea don't lie
Sea don't lie
Cocaine


MUCH better headline!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a while since a big batch floated up on shore.

/ There's probably another 10-12 packages still out there
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There really should be a reward given to a person that finds drugs on a beach and calls authorities. 10% of the police declared value would be fair.


Challenge: cop math.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: On the nude beach.
Probably 5 miles from the last parking area.
Nobody ever goes down that far.


You've been to Barcelona too?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, I just watched Dr. Strangelove again last night.

Slim Pickens has some awesome lines, made even better by the fact that he played it completely straight:  He had no idea it was a (dark) comedy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ground Control to Major Tom,
You've really screwed your day.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm surprised someone in CE called it in.

Went with squadron commander to Bench Stock to get some electrical stuff, ran into the plumbing shop crew scrounging parts to make hash pipes. I just smirked at them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd be happy with just one brick
 
rydad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Oddly enough, I just watched Dr. Strangelove again last night.

Slim Pickens has some awesome lines, made even better by the fact that he played it completely straight:  He had no idea it was a (dark) comedy.


Fun story that I have never verified...

The line was supposed to be "weekend in Dallas", but JFK was shot right before the release so they looped in "Vegas" at the last minute.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Space coke? This hasn't happened since that time Tommy Chong was abducted by aliens.

Cheech and Chong's Next Movie (1980) - Space Coke
Youtube G6CwvJURYS8
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NASA is apparently exploring new forms of propulsion.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well since it is at the spaceport station guess they can use it to get high
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$1.2 million but cop math so multiply by 30,000 carry the 2, so about 4 ounces
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, how else did you think Elon Musk gets into orbit, huh?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.