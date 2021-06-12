 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   There are a lot of irresponsible adults out there   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Vaccination, Vaccine, Inoculation, coronavirus variant, vaccine doses, new Covid-19 vaccination rates decrease, Health Standards Board, good news  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 11:02 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sense these states all have one thing in common.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could have been over this shiat by now except half of us are literally willing to die for stigginit.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Popped into the Post Office this morning.  Put on a mask, just because...  As I'm grabbing my mail from the box, I hear a very earnest old lady telling the postmaster that "you know it changes your DNA..."

Sure, I may have giggle-snorted in that very moment, but on reflection I'm convinced, that flu vaccine I got in the early 90s is probably the reason my kids don't look like me.

What?!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mentally deficient fits better than irresponsible.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And they are all rugged individualists who think for themselves and just happen to come to the same conclusion as every other rugged individualist who thinks for himself.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: And they are all rugged individualists who think for themselves and just happen to come to the same conclusion as every other rugged individualist who thinks for himself.


First the vaccine, and the next thing you know you're wearing a seatbelt driving a reliable car, using an umbrella in the rain, and washing your jeans shorts in a brand of detergent that Ricky Rudd hasn't endorsed personally.  Not today, Satan.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Of course this is true.  And thank goodness for that.  If it weren't true, we wouldn't have America's Funniest Home Videos, or a gazillion YouTube and Facebook videos to laugh at.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Waiting at the border.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It'll be a while before much of the world is vaccinated. Until then, new strains are gonna fark these people up.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got my two doses of Pfizer, and I feel great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care.  The stupid deserve death.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Way to stick it to the man and prove his Presidency a farce keep up the good work!

/Are you feeling warm?
//Is it stuffy in here?
///The air seems exceptionally thick and hard to breathe today.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, someone has to repopulate the country after all of the smug people are gone.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The waitress in my lunch restaurant yesterday was telling some other customer in there "you should get a lawyer and sue." I finally figure out she meant she should sue the college her kid is enrolled at because they're requiring vaccinations. Waitress says "I got mine, but it's a choice."
 
TomDooley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A lot of superstitious people.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On a more serious note, conspiracy theories wouldn't have fertile ground to grow if people hadn't been messed with before. Unfortunately the truth people have been screwed over, so the nut jobs points to those and say "How do you know that no this is going to be any different?!"

/jabbed, FTR
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: Popped into the Post Office this morning.  Put on a mask, just because...  As I'm grabbing my mail from the box, I hear a very earnest old lady telling the postmaster that "you know it changes your DNA..."

Sure, I may have giggle-snorted in that very moment, but on reflection I'm convinced, that flu vaccine I got in the early 90s is probably the reason my kids don't look like me.

What?!


I would have told her what you just wrote there.
 
olrasputin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: Popped into the Post Office this morning.  Put on a mask, just because...  As I'm grabbing my mail from the box, I hear a very earnest old lady telling the postmaster that "you know it changes your DNA..."

Sure, I may have giggle-snorted in that very moment, but on reflection I'm convinced, that flu vaccine I got in the early 90s is probably the reason my kids don't look like me.

What?!


Or, in a very apropos twist, the mailman is the reason your kids don't look like you...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.