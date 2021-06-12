 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   London police crack down on the scourge of E-Scooters   (metro.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, City of London, illegal use of e-scooters, London borough, Metropolitan Police Service, London, Metropolitan Police, electric scooters, e-scooters  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 12:26 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scooter trash have let themselves go.
 
aperson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anti e-scooter laws brought to you by the same politicians who will fly in a private jet to a global warming conference.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DJ Bobo still roams freely
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, you can rent them, but you can't use them on pavement? What?
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aperson: Anti e-scooter laws brought to you by the same politicians who will fly in a private jet to a global warming conference.


Last I checked, nobody has ever attempted to park their private jet in my driveway.
 
Monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aperson: Anti e-scooter laws brought to you by the same politicians who will fly in a private jet to a global warming conference.


While I 100% get your point, I don't think they fly their plane down a crowded sidewalk or motorway.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All because 1 kid got hit. And how many kids are hit by cars and trucks and motorcycles?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.