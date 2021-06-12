 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   ♫ ♬ The Bus / The Bus / The Bus is on FIIIIIIIIRE ♫ ♬   (audacy.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Illinois, Chicago, Interstate 90, Sun-Times Media Wire, Chicago Tribune, party bus, O'Hare International Airport, Chicago Sun-Times  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The flames on the bus go WOOSH, WOOSH, WOOSH

WOOSH, WOOSH, WOOSH

WOOSH WOOSH WOOSH

All through the town!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
🎵THIS BUS IS ON FIIIIRE!🎵
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We don't need no water. Let the motherfarker burn.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.