(Des Moines Register)   Millennials 2020: We have to buy a house RIGHT NOW. Millennials 2021: We have made a BIG mistake   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby gets worked up over trivial items, and fails to understand articles.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Around here the average house price went up so fast in the last year that the increase in the minimal downpayment went up about $1,000 a month many months in a row.  So if you were saving for a house you had better find another grand a month to add to the down payment fund.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife and I bought in Sept 2019, there is no way we could afford this house now. Similar house in the neighborhood is going for 485k. Ours was 320k when we closed. It would easily be 450k if it was on the market now
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#foreverrenter
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: #foreverrenter


Same.

/San Jose
//Rae, but 81
///Cries
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am kicking myself for not buying a $80k cad condo in the old port of Montreal back in '98.

It would be worth $500k cad now.  Or about $3.50  US.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeownership isn't for everyone, unfortunately, but it's the easiest way to build wealth in this country. That being said, don't sign up to buy unless you have a deep wallet or are incredibly handy. Repairs, maintenance, yard work, taxes, city inspections, etc., all come with risks and costs to you.

That being said, I would encourage anyone to use YouTube to learn how to repair or maintain many household items for far less than what it would cost a professional to do it. Nearly anyone can read the blink codes from a furnace and be able to decipher that into a part number. Washer and dryer belt replacements are relatively easy. Diagnose compressor issues with your fridge and ice maker replacements. It can save you literally tens of thousands if you educate yourself with the collective power of the internet.

Or, call up someone and pay them $200/hr to figure it out.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heyomag.comView Full Size
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The payoff date for our mortgage is 11/2022. Our millennials will inherit an unencumbered residence.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post third-wave house prices should be quite affordable.
Two for one, maybe?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty unhappy about how much it cost to get a house years back, but the alternative was worse and buying now would have been even more difficult.

just being able to live with the bare necessities is getting a lot more difficult all the time, and my wife and I even have good jobs.
People with cruddy jobs are in much worse situations.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notting Hill was a crappy area when I was young. Houses for £8,000. Now they're worth millions. Maybe folks should buy in a crappy part of town and wait for it to gentrify.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: #foreverrenter


I'm waiting for the push back against investor-owned single-family homes.  There was an article just the other day that reported examples of where entire neighborhoods were being bought up so they could be leased out.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debt is not an asset unless you're a corporation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to home ownership.

Did they fall victim to preditory lending or the interest only payment schemes?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly two-thirds of millennials have homebuyer regrets, new survey says

At least two thirds of millennials own homes? Not bad.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It floors me that any Millennials are buying houses. I don't know who can afford them.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Welcome to home ownership.

Did they fall victim to preditory lending or the interest only payment schemes?


Say, maybe we should, I dunno, ban those?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It floors me that any Millennials are buying houses. I don't know who can afford them.


I believe they may be the largest segment of home buyers at the moment. The oldest Millennials are in their 40s.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/reales​t​ate/millennials-now-represent-the-larg​est-cohort-of-home-buyers-heres-what-t​hey-are-looking-for/2019/12/11/99e0e38​6-eeb9-11e9-89eb-ec56cd414732_story.ht​ml
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Homeownership isn't for everyone, unfortunately, but it's the easiest way to build wealth in this country. That being said, don't sign up to buy unless you have a deep wallet or are incredibly handy. Repairs, maintenance, yard work, taxes, city inspections, etc., all come with risks and costs to you.

That being said, I would encourage anyone to use YouTube to learn how to repair or maintain many household items for far less than what it would cost a professional to do it. Nearly anyone can read the blink codes from a furnace and be able to decipher that into a part number. Washer and dryer belt replacements are relatively easy. Diagnose compressor issues with your fridge and ice maker replacements. It can save you literally tens of thousands if you educate yourself with the collective power of the internet.

Or, call up someone and pay them $200/hr to figure it out.


Yes and no. Diagnostic codes can point you in the right direction but you still need to know what you're looking at. A pressure switch fault can be a bad switch or it could be a blocked intake/exhaust/drain, maybe a heat exchanger or even control board. Quite often I'll go to a call and there will be a pile of part boxes on the furnace. A fried igniter is easy enough but just going by fault codes and ordering parts most customers are just guessing.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Harry Freakstorm: Welcome to home ownership.

Did they fall victim to preditory lending or the interest only payment schemes?

Say, maybe we should, I dunno, ban those?


If only the world's two largest religions banned loaning money at interest. Then we'd be able to say religion had done something for the world.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: My wife and I bought in Sept 2019, there is no way we could afford this house now. Similar house in the neighborhood is going for 485k. Ours was 320k when we closed. It would easily be 450k if it was on the market now


My house made me a millionaire, but I bought a few years earlier than the current run-up started.

The only problem is that to cash out I'd have to move somewhere else, and unless I want to live in a tent in the woods, I'm probably going to spend most of that million.  Which really makes the money kind of theoretical in nature until I'm old enough I can rent for the remainder of my years off the sale price.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Limeyluv: Notting Hill was a crappy area when I was young. Houses for £8,000. Now they're worth millions. Maybe folks should buy in a crappy part of town and wait for it to gentrify.


That's what we did. Bought a cruddy little shack in 1985 for $26K. We did an addition to make it livable. It's in a lakefront town east of Seattle. It's now worth a million. But it's a lot if work and as a poster upthread said, it helps to be handy. I'm an interior designer and my husband is a whiz with plumbing, electrical and general carpentry.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Then we'd be able to say religion had done something for the world.


Like inspiring a whole lot of pretzel-like rationalization to get around the prohibitions.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought my house for $350,000 two years a go, it is now worth $750,000 so I am happy.
Just don't be stupid and buy when prices are high.  Rent for a while until prices go down and they will. I saved up and waited for the housing market to crash then bought.
It took me 10 years to get this place at the right time and right amount of money.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It floors me that any Millennials are buying houses. I don't know who can afford them.


We can afford houses.  It's decent houses we can't afford.

/bought the worst house in a meh neighborhood and turned it into the most average house in the neighborhood
//to get out of a bad or meh neighborhood around here you either have to move to the boonies or spend $300k+
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Money Pit - The Laugh
Youtube 1POfpg9xsck
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Homeownership isn't for everyone, unfortunately, but it's the easiest way to build wealth in this country. That being said, don't sign up to buy unless you have a deep wallet or are incredibly handy. Repairs, maintenance, yard work, taxes, city inspections, etc., all come with risks and costs to you.

That being said, I would encourage anyone to use YouTube to learn how to repair or maintain many household items for far less than what it would cost a professional to do it. Nearly anyone can read the blink codes from a furnace and be able to decipher that into a part number. Washer and dryer belt replacements are relatively easy. Diagnose compressor issues with your fridge and ice maker replacements. It can save you literally tens of thousands if you educate yourself with the collective power of the internet.

Or, call up someone and pay them $200/hr to figure it out.


Black and Decker has a nice series of books for homeowners on doing repairs and upgrades.  The trade specific books for electrical, plumbing, and the like are good enough that you could rehab your whole house with them with only minimal oversight from a handyman.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people have buyer's remorse. First house we ever bought, on move-in day, we discovered that thieves had broken in while it was vacant and had stolen all the copper wall sconces. Second house, on move-in day, I discovered that the living room floor had a "crown" in it. I felt that crown every day for the next 9 years. (A subsequent owner -- several time removed from us -- discovered why: a floor joist had been cut in the basement and wasn't attached to anything load bearing!)
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Homeownership isn't for everyone, unfortunately, but it's the easiest way to build wealth in this country. That being said, don't sign up to buy unless you have a deep wallet or are incredibly handy. Repairs, maintenance, yard work, taxes, city inspections, etc., all come with risks and costs to you.

That being said, I would encourage anyone to use YouTube to learn how to repair or maintain many household items for far less than what it would cost a professional to do it. Nearly anyone can read the blink codes from a furnace and be able to decipher that into a part number. Washer and dryer belt replacements are relatively easy. Diagnose compressor issues with your fridge and ice maker replacements. It can save you literally tens of thousands if you educate yourself with the collective power of the internet.

Or, call up someone and pay them $200/hr to figure it out.


This.


A great way to save money is to develop some basic handyman skills. I found this easier to do on other people's houses :-) They appreciate the help, and you get to practice.

Move on from there...basic wiring, plumbing and carpentry will get you a long way. Watch some videos, ask around, make friends with more experience.

Replacing a bathroom fixture or a lamp socket is not rocket science and will save you a lot of money if you know how to do it.  Take your time and buy the right tools.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: I am kicking myself for not buying a $80k cad condo in the old port of Montreal back in '98.

It would be worth $500k cad now.  Or about $3.50  US.


In the late 90's, I could have bought a 2br condo in Vancouver (walking distance to Stanley Park) for under $200k.

I can't complain though... my house has tripled in value over the past 10 years...
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: I am kicking myself for not buying a $80k cad condo in the old port of Montreal back in '98.

It would be worth $500k cad now.  Or about $3.50  US.


Or you could have invested $80k in a boring old S&P500 fund with dividend reinvestment and have almost $800k after US capital gains taxes. Real estate is a notoriously slow investment - it's big upside is was that it never goes down. Unless you have money to burn, it's best to buy a home first and investment second.

https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodic-rei​n​vestment-calculator-dividends/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Yes and no. Diagnostic codes can point you in the right direction but you still need to know what you're looking at. A pressure switch fault can be a bad switch or it could be a blocked intake/exhaust/drain, maybe a heat exchanger or even control board. Quite often I'll go to a call and there will be a pile of part boxes on the furnace. A fried igniter is easy enough but just going by fault codes and ordering parts most customers are just guessing.


While true, I guarantee there's a video with a step by step diagnosis and replacement on YouTube for just about every part in your furnace or air conditioner. Hell, even mechanics tend to go the parts cannon route when fixing cars. The expertise you are paying for is just experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPXM8​T​FMQGw

Where the hell else are you going to get someone talking for an hour about the most common issues, diagnosis, and replacement tips? The collective knowledge of the internet absolutely should be a resource for anyone doing anything - and the people generally making these videos know what the hell they are talking about. Automotive DIYs on forums are excellent too.

Want a step by step procedure for rebuilding a brake caliper in an Audi A4? Just head to one of any number of websites with detailed DIYs. I'm not saying it's for everyone, but man, humanity is a wonderful thing.

http://www.a4mods.com/index.php?page=​w​ebcontent/pages/caliperrebuild.html
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: austerity101: It floors me that any Millennials are buying houses. I don't know who can afford them.

I believe they may be the largest segment of home buyers at the moment. The oldest Millennials are in their 40s.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/realest​ate/millennials-now-represent-the-larg​est-cohort-of-home-buyers-heres-what-t​hey-are-looking-for/2019/12/11/99e0e38​6-eeb9-11e9-89eb-ec56cd414732_story.ht​ml


I know. I'm one of them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A word to the wise. It's really easy to lose money on houses. "Safe as houses" is a nice idea, but timing is everything. My folks lost money on every house they ever owned. Until the end when they made money selling their condo. Go figure.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: goodncold: I am kicking myself for not buying a $80k cad condo in the old port of Montreal back in '98.

It would be worth $500k cad now.  Or about $3.50  US.

Or you could have invested $80k in a boring old S&P500 fund with dividend reinvestment and have almost $800k after US capital gains taxes. Real estate is a notoriously slow investment - it's big upside is was that it never goes down. Unless you have money to burn, it's best to buy a home first and investment second.

https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodic-rein​vestment-calculator-dividends/

[Fark user image 785x708]


How many bathrooms do those have?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Klyukva: Then we'd be able to say religion had done something for the world.

Like inspiring a whole lot of pretzel-like rationalization to get around the prohibitions.


In John Calvin's case there wasn't even rules-lawyering, he straight-up said he thought the Bible got it wrong because sometimes loans can be beneficial for both parties even if interest is charged on the loan. His example ironically was someone taking out a loan to buy land.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: goodncold: I am kicking myself for not buying a $80k cad condo in the old port of Montreal back in '98.

It would be worth $500k cad now.  Or about $3.50  US.

Or you could have invested $80k in a boring old S&P500 fund with dividend reinvestment and have almost $800k after US capital gains taxes. Real estate is a notoriously slow investment - it's big upside is was that it never goes down. Unless you have money to burn, it's best to buy a home first and investment second.

https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodic-rein​vestment-calculator-dividends/

[Fark user image 785x708]


Oops, I read that as 95, not 98. Huh, that's a big 3 years too (compounding interest), so I take it back - depending on taxes and closing the real estate could beat the market in the case you cited.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It floors me that any Millennials are buying houses. I don't know who can afford them.


Pretty much every Millennial I know is a home owner, but they all seem to live at least 30 miles away from the core city (Minneapolis) that they grew up in.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Surpheon: goodncold: I am kicking myself for not buying a $80k cad condo in the old port of Montreal back in '98.

It would be worth $500k cad now.  Or about $3.50  US.

Or you could have invested $80k in a boring old S&P500 fund with dividend reinvestment and have almost $800k after US capital gains taxes. Real estate is a notoriously slow investment - it's big upside is was that it never goes down. Unless you have money to burn, it's best to buy a home first and investment second.

https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodic-rein​vestment-calculator-dividends/

[Fark user image 785x708]

How many bathrooms do those have?


None, hence buy a home first (buy for the location/size/features you need to live) and investment (speculating on a place you don't actually want to live in yourself) second.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zillow says my house has doubled in value.  Not that I plan to sell it any time soon but it's good to know my nursing home fund is doing well.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Post third-wave house prices should be quite affordable.
Two for one, maybe?


You haven't heard about BlackRock buying up single family homes yet, have you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: somedude210: My wife and I bought in Sept 2019, there is no way we could afford this house now. Similar house in the neighborhood is going for 485k. Ours was 320k when we closed. It would easily be 450k if it was on the market now

My house made me a millionaire, but I bought a few years earlier than the current run-up started.

The only problem is that to cash out I'd have to move somewhere else, and unless I want to live in a tent in the woods, I'm probably going to spend most of that million.  Which really makes the money kind of theoretical in nature until I'm old enough I can rent for the remainder of my years off the sale price.


Could you sell the house for a million and partially retire some where the cost of living is cheaper?  Central Illinois has a lot of low end jerbs and the costs are manageable. If you move now, you'll get here in time for Tractor Pull Season.  You don't want to get in to middle of TPS.

This year the TPS cover sheets are green, btw.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1POfpg9x​sck]


One of my favorite scenes ever. A laugh is hard to do convincingly, but you believe in that laugh.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: you could rehab your whole house with them with only minimal oversight from a handyman.


where'd the handyman come from?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: he thought the Bible got it wrong because sometimes loans can be beneficial for both parties even if interest is charged on the loan.


And of course he was correct, but the kind of people who are making religious prohibitions to control populations are usually not 'nuanced thinkers', and neither are the people they're giving instruction to.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: #foreverrenter


yeah, but you are planning to vacation in Europe soon and then move to Italy with dual citizenship.

Renting, for you, is logical
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: A great way to save money is to develop some basic handyman skills. I found this easier to do on other people's houses :-) They appreciate the help, and you get to practice.

Move on from there...basic wiring, plumbing and carpentry will get you a long way. Watch some videos, ask around, make friends with more experience.

Replacing a bathroom fixture or a lamp socket is not rocket science and will save you a lot of money if you know how to do it.  Take your time and buy the right tools.


and store the tools...and buy tools for the next thing.  because tools are free.

Ever hear of the guy who fixed the lamp socket incorrectly?  Nope, because he is dead.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
millennial here. sold our house at the beginning of the 2021 insanity, now renting a nice 2br 1ba apartment in a city.  made a nice chunk of profit.  put all the money straight into the market and have zero regrets.  we'll buy another when prices tumble or if we get tired of renting we'll move into the condo we decided not to sell.
 
