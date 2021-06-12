 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Globe and Mail)   Canada now leads in first dose vaccinations, and vaccination rates are increasing, not decreasing. It's a marathon, not a sprint   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
72
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, shot vaccination rate, first shots, highest level of vaccination, vaccine tracker, exception of a handful of tiny states, early April  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 11:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't expect to get my first shot until July back in March, but vaccine supply increased, and I'm going for my second shot today at 4. Getting Pfizer after receiving my first dose of AstraZeneca, not looking forward to the side effects, the immune response is very strong apparently when mixed, but hopefully it will provide a higher protection rate than getting 2 shots of AZ.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Without willing arms, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are 100-per-cent ineffective, 100 per cent of the time. Canada has a world-leading supply of willing arms.

The only arms race a country should have.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loved all the Con butt hurt over how late Canada was and what a failure we were, coming around to bite them in the ass like this. If only we could rub the MP for Oklahoma-Nose Hill's nose in it somehow.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently we did it by putting articles behind a paywall.
Getting my second shot in 3 hours.
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ontario Gen X here so I can't talk about other provinces and age groups, but having a decent high school science curriculum probably has something to do with it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I'm going for my second shot today at 4


grokca: Getting my second shot in 3 hours.


Awesome!  I got an email from the clinic that gave me my first shot a month ago saying they're predicting about a twelve week timeline from that shot to my second one which would put me in mid-august time lines.  I'm hearing good things though about those timelines accelerating, if I could get my second dose somewhere in July I'd call that a pretty good result.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first Moderna shot in April, but the booking system is still telling me I can't book my second any earlier than the currently scheduled August. Hopefully they'll change that soon.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In wealthy countries, the dumbest people will continue to get sick, and that's just fine with me.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I get my second shot next week or the week after.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: swaniefrmreddeer: I'm going for my second shot today at 4

grokca: Getting my second shot in 3 hours.

Awesome!  I got an email from the clinic that gave me my first shot a month ago saying they're predicting about a twelve week timeline from that shot to my second one which would put me in mid-august time lines.  I'm hearing good things though about those timelines accelerating, if I could get my second dose somewhere in July I'd call that a pretty good result.


sno woman and I got AZ first shots 9 weeks ago, so for the moment still waiting the 12 for 2nd shots. But ON's incoming head of public health has said there should be an announcement about speeding that up "soon" so worst case we're 3 weeks out. Tops.
sno kid with Pfizer 1st shot is eligible for her 2nd just 6 days after our worst case at 8 weeks. All the grands have their 2nd already.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, a marathon where you have poop running down your leg when you cross the finish line.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me, or is Canada turning into that annoying cousin your parents keep harping about?
"Why don't you be like Canada? Canada is really polite!"
"Why don't you take care of your health like Canada?!"
"You know, Canada got their shots while you're just sitting here playing video games."

/good luck, maple leaves!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Is it just me, or is Canada turning into that annoying cousin your parents keep harping about?
"Why don't you be like Canada? Canada is really polite!"
"Why don't you take care of your health like Canada?!"
"You know, Canada got their shots while you're just sitting here playing video games."

/good luck, maple leaves!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I got my first Moderna shot in April, but the booking system is still telling me I can't book my second any earlier than the currently scheduled August. Hopefully they'll change that soon.


got my Moderna in May.  Will be moving up my appointment for the second shot next week.  I do income tax, and almost every client that showed up this spring bragged that they had their shot or were going to get it.  Sort of cool.  (They still weren't allowed in my office.).
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I didn't expect to get my first shot until July back in March, but vaccine supply increased, and I'm going for my second shot today at 4. Getting Pfizer after receiving my first dose of AstraZeneca, not looking forward to the side effects, the immune response is very strong apparently when mixed, but hopefully it will provide a higher protection rate than getting 2 shots of AZ.


i understand you guys are mixing the different shots for more efficacy.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course damn near everyone between Ontario and British Columbia is gonna derail that. It just happens to be a vastly smaller chunk of the population compared to the equivalent states in the US.
 
the_sidewinder [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My SO had her second yesterday, and I'll be getting mine on Tuesday, rest of my close circle will also have their second shot by then
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they did it by focusing on getting everyone the first dose and delaying the second shot. Theory is that it is better to get a lot of people some immunity. Also a theory that was widely ridiculed here on fark.  They lag on fully vaccinated rates.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have them shotz......I'm in no hurry to die or get well I'll still wait it out....!!!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently sitting on a patio at a café in Kingston, Ontario. Patios re-opened yesterday here. June 11th is my 10th wedding anniversary, and we joked about the anniversary gift from Doug Ford on top of the gift received from Joe Biden a couple of weeks previously (second US stimulus cheque). Who knew the great and powerful thought the Fuccon marriage that important?

I do find myself wondering if this is how the end to British wartime rationing felt. (And that was a much slower process.)
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why most of us trust our healthcare system and think that it has our best interests in mind.  Hmmmm.  I wonder...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will come to a screeching halt, if Toronto vaccination site staff keep letting second dosers ignore the law and get their doses early, as walk-ins. It is already bumping first dosers with scheduled appointments. If that isn't curbed right away, we will have a significant pool of unvaccinated young people and halfway vaccinated Lawful Good, stalling the reopening. :(
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time.

I hope we're better prepared for whatever the next thing is, in terms of pharmaceutical production on home soil at least.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do so many Canadians want Bill Gates to microchip them?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: swaniefrmreddeer: I didn't expect to get my first shot until July back in March, but vaccine supply increased, and I'm going for my second shot today at 4. Getting Pfizer after receiving my first dose of AstraZeneca, not looking forward to the side effects, the immune response is very strong apparently when mixed, but hopefully it will provide a higher protection rate than getting 2 shots of AZ.

i understand you guys are mixing the different shots for more efficacy.


Well I really don't think that was the original plan, but that's what we're rolling with thanks to all the astra that was doled out.  I was one of the last Canadians to be given that shot before it was officially scuttled in favour of only using the others.

If it ends up being a net positive to mix them that's all good with me.  Even if the post-second shot effects are a little more intense.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: swaniefrmreddeer: I didn't expect to get my first shot until July back in March, but vaccine supply increased, and I'm going for my second shot today at 4. Getting Pfizer after receiving my first dose of AstraZeneca, not looking forward to the side effects, the immune response is very strong apparently when mixed, but hopefully it will provide a higher protection rate than getting 2 shots of AZ.

i understand you guys are mixing the different shots for more efficacy.


I got AZ about 6 weeks ago, and have decided to get AZ again when the pharmacy calls in a couple weeks.. The first vaccine dose was an easy, relatively pleasant experience. I booked, showed up 5 minutes before appt time, got the shot, waited 15, left.
Done.

Faster than waiting in a line up at the rec centre for the Pfizer doses at a mass vaccine clinic, plus I've already risked VITT and not come down with it and my chances of getting it are 10 times lower the second time (knock wood) so I'll take that lesser risk so someone else can take the mRNA and not have to.

/I'll probably need a 2nd booster next year for new variants..but that's next year:)
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is doing a science experiment on a grand scale. We'll have more information about spaced out doses and mixed vaccines to work with than we'll probably have statisticians to analyze. I wish them well, I hope they've chosen wisely.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian here. Got my first shot (AZ) in late April. Getting my second (Pfizer) next weekend. I was originally scheduled for late August but the timelines have been bumped up by more than 2 months.

It was a very rough start but things are getting better very quickly now. Thank goodness. I'd love to sit on a patio again soon.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, it should have been a sprint? It would have been better for all if it was a sprint?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they hate Astrazeneca recipients so much? They've shorted everybody else's time between doses to effectively the original recommended time, but Astrazeneca is still stuck at 12 weeks. What the hell?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People went bananas in early March up here calling for Trudeau's head and whatnot. And then a weird thing happened: actual events changed people's minds. I know that's hard for Americans to grasp, but once the population saw a thing happen they said "hey, that thing happened, and they went on as if that thing happened".
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slantsix: Canadian here. Got my first shot (AZ) in late April. Getting my second (Pfizer) next weekend. I was originally scheduled for late August but the timelines have been bumped up by more than 2 months.


How did you pull this off?  Everywhere is still "12 weeks from first dose" for Astrazeneca.
 
Droopy Dro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We ARE in AWE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: I loved all the Con butt hurt over how late Canada was and what a failure we were, coming around to bite them in the ass like this. If only we could rub the MP for Oklahoma-Nose Hill's nose in it somehow.


They will completely have forgotten about what they said for the last six months because it's politically inconvenient. And the press won't call them out on it.

But don't worry, Doug Ford is introducing unconstitutional election laws to make sure super-PACs will flood the airways telling us how bad those evil Liberals are.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: I wonder why most of us trust our healthcare system and think that it has our best interests in mind.  Hmmmm.  I wonder...


I wonder why so many want to be unpaid test subjects for a new, unproven, experimental disease. The long term affects are TBD. But at least we do know there are no positive long term affects.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I will add: If you don't have at least one shot by now you aren't trying. It's really, really easy to book a spot. Some people are complaining about it being tough to get one, but I bet they don't even want one.

fark. It's harder to buy underwear up here in Ontario (at least it was on Thursday).
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so it seems I can book my next shot in a couple days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: slantsix: Canadian here. Got my first shot (AZ) in late April. Getting my second (Pfizer) next weekend. I was originally scheduled for late August but the timelines have been bumped up by more than 2 months.

How did you pull this off?  Everywhere is still "12 weeks from first dose" for Astrazeneca.


In my neck of the woods (MB) the required wait for second dose after AZ is 28 days, and 21 days for the others. They really want everyone to get their second dose asap. The longer wait time has some benefits but those were just convenient at a time when we couldn't get enough doses for everyone. Now that the supply has opened up, the messaging is changing. If that hasn't happened in your area yet, it will soon.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: So they did it by focusing on getting everyone the first dose and delaying the second shot. Theory is that it is better to get a lot of people some immunity. Also a theory that was widely ridiculed here on fark.  They lag on fully vaccinated rates.


They better get those second doses out before the Delta variant shows up.  One shot was doing a pretty good job on the other variants, but is complete crap against the Delta.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frestcrallen: About time.

I hope we're better prepared for whatever the next thing is, in terms of pharmaceutical production on home soil at least.


Should be. The 1st facility capable of mRNA vaccine production should be ready to go in the fall in Montreal. there are 2 in the works in the GTA and another in Calgary in various stages of development. Some are maybe 3 or 4 years out, but we should be okay 'til then, next thing wise.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I got my first Moderna shot in April, but the booking system is still telling me I can't book my second any earlier than the currently scheduled August. Hopefully they'll change that soon.


Same here, hopefully sooner rather than later.
Also - not going into the branch of the website that is booking at pharmacies; played this game before and it was a complete BS.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FreakyBunny:
fark. It's harder to buy underwear up here in Ontario (at least it was on Thursday).

Factoid of the day. The term Commando Mode came from an episode of friends.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sno man: Resident Muslim: Is it just me, or is Canada turning into that annoying cousin your parents keep harping about?
"Why don't you be like Canada? Canada is really polite!"
"Why don't you take care of your health like Canada?!"
"You know, Canada got their shots while you're just sitting here playing video games."

/good luck, maple leaves!

Fark user imageView Full Size



Somebody wrote about this already:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: sno man: I loved all the Con butt hurt over how late Canada was and what a failure we were, coming around to bite them in the ass like this. If only we could rub the MP for Oklahoma-Nose Hill's nose in it somehow.

They will completely have forgotten about what they said for the last six months because it's politically inconvenient. And the press won't call them out on it.

But don't worry, Doug Ford is introducing unconstitutional election laws to make sure super-PACs will flood the airways telling us how bad those evil Liberals are.


Youtube never forgets...
Ford outraged by supply issues, blasts Trudeau and feds for delays: 'This is becoming a joke'
Youtube a4Jz2ATtE00

All that teeth gnashing and hand wringing.  Conservatives are farking babies.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: Canada is doing a science experiment on a grand scale. We'll have more information about spaced out doses and mixed vaccines to work with than we'll probably have statisticians to analyze. I wish them well, I hope they've chosen wisely.


Yes but there's more data then you may be aware of. For example, one study found first Dose effectiveness increases to about 70% at 5 weeks (for non varients). More data is being reviewed every day, and it's looking like spreading them out is going to be just fine.

Another showed pfizer after AZ increased immunity (and mild side effects) which is good because fark AZ, the blood clot, and the shiatty nurse who killed my mom's friend.

Finally, I swear to Cthulhu if they try to give me Pfizer instead of Moderna for my second dose, I'll tell them where to stick it, not in my arm until I see data showing mixing the 2 mRNAs is effective.... I like data so I get where you are coming from, but it's changing quickly so it's hard to keep up.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: And the press won't call them out on it.


When the (open secret) story of The Toronto Sun's Queen's Park reporter Brian Lilley leaving his wife and kids for Doug Ford's press secretary came out and not one other person in the media called it the glaring conflict of interest that it was... yea. We're totally on our own for the truth.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: And I will add: If you don't have at least one shot by now you aren't trying. It's really, really easy to book a spot. Some people are complaining about it being tough to get one, but I bet they don't even want one.

fark. It's harder to buy underwear up here in Ontario (at least it was on Thursday).


I hear that, I can never find black cotton low-rise bikini cut  panties anywhere. What the hell Canada I can't be the only woman who wants these.

But I do have my 1st dose.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

awruk!: gopher321: I got my first Moderna shot in April, but the booking system is still telling me I can't book my second any earlier than the currently scheduled August. Hopefully they'll change that soon.

Same here, hopefully sooner rather than later.
Also - not going into the branch of the website that is booking at pharmacies; played this game before and it was a complete BS.


I booked through the QC website at my local pharmacy.  Easy, peasy.  (Found it amazing at how user friendly it was). What prov are you in?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lincoln65: In wealthy countries, the dumbest people will continue to get sick, and that's just fine with me.


Too bad national health care will pay for these dumbfarks. Instead of vaccinating them for like $10, its gonna cost thousands of dollars to ''save em'' when they catch covid and end up in hospitals.

Vaccines should be mandatory unless you have a real medical condition. No BS religious exemption.
 
strutin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: FreakyBunny:
fark. It's harder to buy underwear up here in Ontario (at least it was on Thursday).

Factoid of the day. The term Commando Mode came from an episode of friends.


(not so)CSB: I bought 18 pair of Jockey (old school) classic briefs from Jockey USA's webstore (since Jockey Canada's store didn't carry them anymore) and had them shipped to my parcel receiving company south of the 49th .

The border closed a couple days after the parcel arrived and my glorious ginch are still languishing there - they're not a re-shipper..

/my current underwear is starting to be 'past it's prime' elastic-wise and ready to recycle.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.