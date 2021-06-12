 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   You have the lowest vaccination rate in the country. Alabama: "Ho, hum." It could cause a cancellation of football. Alabama: "Get the shot"   (al.com) divider line
    Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, Public health, Alabama Education Lab, school attendance, Alabama's top education official, COVID vaccines, Alabama High School Athletic Association  
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sportsball.  How the upper-tier keeps the peasants distracted.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather the plague rats die at this point.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaper than a 5 million dollar bribe. But whatever it takes.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That....will do it.

/Roll Tide
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew the South's obsession with high school and college football would end up saving lives?
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Briggs said he is fully vaccinated and supports vaccinations, but added he respects that vaccination is a personal choice.

rolleyes.gif.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel all sports events and school football until like 70% of people in alabama have at least one shot. Thats the way they want to play it? Lets do it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: Sportsball.  How the upper-tier keeps the peasants distracted.


Bread and circuses has been a thing for thousands of years.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Cancel all sports events and school football until like 70% of people in alabama have at least one shot. Thats the way they want to play it? Lets do it.


No. Until 70% are fully-vaccinated.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They don't even *have* a football team in that state, though...  OHHHH; right. Got it... Roll Taahhd and all.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oooh, can't have sportsball interrupted.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB: My brother and I went to Mobile back February and ate at...of all places...a German-influenced Beirgarten. It was really good.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: They don't even *have* a football team in that state, though...  OHHHH; right. Got it... Roll Taahhd and all.


Yeah it's sad - I go down there and they are all whipped into a frenzy about teenagers hitting each other, but dental care and washing genitals at least once a week is TOO
much.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wage0048: lolmao500: Cancel all sports events and school football until like 70% of people in alabama have at least one shot. Thats the way they want to play it? Lets do it.

No. Until 70% are fully-vaccinated.


Vaccines cause magnetism! Wake up, sheeple!
https://www.cleveland19.com/2021/06/1​0​/nurse-uses-key-hairpin-try-prove-she-​is-magnetic-vaccine-during-ohio-house-​hearing-video/
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes. Because threats, name calling and ridicule have always been great motivators for people.

You better watch out You better not cry better not pout I'm telling you why...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For football I understand the publicity in AL, but volleyball?  Is that another particularly socially ingrained sport in AL? Just wondering why that got singled out over other "secondary" sports.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wage0048: lolmao500: Cancel all sports events and school football until like 70% of people in alabama have at least one shot. Thats the way they want to play it? Lets do it.

No. Until 70% are fully-vaccinated. have fake vaccine cards


It is almost like you can only ignore the pandemic for so long.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: For football I understand the publicity in AL, but volleyball?  Is that another particularly socially ingrained sport in AL? Just wondering why that got singled out over other "secondary" sports.


daughters and sisters of Johnny Footballs.

The GOP likes their female athletes too...certain ones at least

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This oughta send a few QIdiots over the edge, not that it was a long walk to get there.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peki: Who knew the South's obsession with high school and college football would end up saving lives?


Know your audience.
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: For football I understand the publicity in AL, but volleyball?  Is that another particularly socially ingrained sport in AL? Just wondering why that got singled out over other "secondary" sports.


My guess is because it's a fall sport.  Amongst the sports the SEC sponsors, only football, cross country, soccer and volleyball are fall sports.  The others are all winter sports or spring sports.
 
runbuh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: CSB: My brother and I went to Mobile back February and ate at...of all places...a German-influenced Beirgarten. It was really good.


Operation Paperclip (what started NASA) bringing over the German scientists, Mercedes factory in the state, Good German food.  Whodathunkit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: New Rising Sun: For football I understand the publicity in AL, but volleyball?  Is that another particularly socially ingrained sport in AL? Just wondering why that got singled out over other "secondary" sports.

daughters and sisters of Johnny Footballs.

The GOP likes their female athletes too...certain ones at least

[upload.wikimedia.org image 330x413]


Right, but she played basketball
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: New Rising Sun: For football I understand the publicity in AL, but volleyball?  Is that another particularly socially ingrained sport in AL? Just wondering why that got singled out over other "secondary" sports.

daughters and sisters of Johnny Footballs.

The GOP likes their female athletes too...certain ones at least

[upload.wikimedia.org image 330x413]


It's what the white girls can play so they won't be contaminated by being around the black girls on the basketball team.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, of course it's for silly (by Fark standards), but if it works, it works. Too many people are more concerned about the "nobility" of the process than the results.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: CSB: My brother and I went to Mobile back February and ate at...of all places...a German-influenced Beirgarten. It was really good.


You are surprised at German themes in Alabama? The 1940's era in particular is extremely popular.
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Notabunny: wage0048: lolmao500: Cancel all sports events and school football until like 70% of people in alabama have at least one shot. Thats the way they want to play it? Lets do it.

No. Until 70% are fully-vaccinated.

Vaccines cause magnetism! Wake up, sheeple!
https://www.cleveland19.com/2021/06/10​/nurse-uses-key-hairpin-try-prove-she-​is-magnetic-vaccine-during-ohio-house-​hearing-video/


If the kids get vaccinated the magnetism will increase sibling attraction beyond the normal Alabama levels.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I'd rather the plague rats die at this point.


If it wasn't for the collateral damage I'd agree.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Hyjamon: New Rising Sun: For football I understand the publicity in AL, but volleyball?  Is that another particularly socially ingrained sport in AL? Just wondering why that got singled out over other "secondary" sports.

daughters and sisters of Johnny Footballs.

The GOP likes their female athletes too...certain ones at least

[upload.wikimedia.org image 330x413]

It's what the white girls can play so they won't be contaminated by being around the black girls on the basketball team.


pretty much.

For starters, this is only about football.  They had to list some female sport to not appear as bigots.

So which sport to list, two theories

1) PR and signaling:  Womens Basketball = WNBA = BLM, Blacks and Lesbians;  Softball = lesbians, cheerleading = to on brand, Soccer = Rapinoe and US womens team being so good and not being men.  Volleyball = ???

2) soccer and softball are played in the spring; basketball winter. The only major female sport in fall may be volleyball and cheer.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More ridiculous and pathetic covid gaslighting - "You guys MADE us cancel sports. We had no choice because you didn't comply."

Then again, it was always the plan to move vaccination from the "encouragement" phase to the "mandatory" phase. The real problem is what will potentially happen when "mandatory" becomes "all rights revoked" which triggers a widespread pushback and armed conflict.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't care if they believe the vaccine will magnetize them enough to make their favorite NASCAR driver's car take the turns a little faster, just get the shot.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: More ridiculous and pathetic covid gaslighting - "You guys MADE us cancel sports. We had no choice because you didn't comply."

Then again, it was always the plan to move vaccination from the "encouragement" phase to the "mandatory" phase. The real problem is what will potentially happen when "mandatory" becomes "all rights revoked" which triggers a widespread pushback and armed conflict.


You don't know what the term "gaslighting"    means.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No trolls, indeed.
 
