52
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A TF subscription?

No, wait -- that's what you should GET after you turn 30.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that list was uninteresting.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The list is only 10 spots long because 11 spots would have led to narcolepsy.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about I just do this: Whatever the fark I want to do (laws permitting.) Because, I am over 30 and gotten to the point of not caring what I have on display.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had any of those when I was under 30.
 
gottagopee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Never be comfortable in your own personal space because someone else will judge you". Yes, let us cleanse this world of irritating personal preferences that affect no one else.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.


I'd hire you as an interior designer before the guy who wrote that article. Your ideas are a bit on the creepy side, but not bad.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.

I'd hire you as an interior designer before the guy who wrote that article. Your ideas are a bit on the creepy side, but not bad.


I think his ideas are cozy and charming. Say, Mr. Nerves, what's the best way to add some zest to a homemade basement prison?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.


How did you get inside my house?

/ Hey Siri: how do you file a restraining order?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These people sound boring. And Australian. But mostly boring.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just bought some new plastic plates and bowls recently. The hubs and I are clumsy and oafish and a  weeknight dinner need not be a formal affair.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This guy is telling you to leave you're childish ways behind, then turns around and recommends chicken nuggets from McDonald's.

Also, maybe it's just me, but this comes across as mildly homophobic:

"Pretend they are one of many leading Hollywood actors and have them stay in the closet."
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guy is just an ass... Trying to be funny and failing.

If you don't like my choice in decor, you my feel free to fark right off.

/Felt instead of corkboards.... What am I, Zelda, the all seeing?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't have any of that stuff and I never did.

And that makes me feel sad and want to run out and buy all those things. Just to be contrarian.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've decided that perhaps I should just mind my own goddamn business about other peoples' quirks and habits.

\article  writer clearly has no good ideas of what to write about
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Threp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Number who cares: No plastic crockery

Well, that were the easiest round of "spot the childless columnist" ever.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shot glasses ?

i have those super awesome heavy old timey saloon types. no way im getting rid of them even if they dont get used as often as before
 
frankb00th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.

I'd hire you as an interior designer before the guy who wrote that article. Your ideas are a bit on the creepy side, but not bad.


Same here. Judgemental Kirk Cameron really ties the room together.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I expected to have complaints with this list, but it's actually spot on.  Bonus for no slideshow. No one should click through slide shows at any age.
 
Lee451
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can sort of get away with some of this if you're over 60:
Cork boards
Plastic utensils (I use them for snax)
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bought a giant bean bag chair for $40 when I was 21.  Would not buy again at 40.\

/It did get me laid once, so $40 well spent.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
article can GTF.
I have plastic plates because I'm clumsy and sometimes unco-ordinated. they're also lighter to carry because I can't carry a loaded ceramic plate without it impacting on my back - I'm serious. can't even lift/carry a full kettle of water for the same reason.
and my bedroom is testament to my enjoyment of glow-in-the-dark stars - including a fleece glow-in-the-dark blanket. I have other assorted glow in the dark items scattered around the place, including a pair of tiny glow-in-the-dark aliens.
what few soft toys I have, are in the living room sat atop a shelving unit. that's where they live.
I am WAY over 30.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Threp: Number who cares: No plastic crockery

Well, that were the easiest round of "spot the childless columnist" ever.


Yep.  These types of articles are always fun.  Always very obvious when the author doesn't have kids.  My personal favorites from this genre are the articles about "how to get more/better sleep" that don't once mention kids - those always elicit a good laugh from me.

I'm 40, but I have two young kids, so damn straight my house is full of plastic dishware and crappy, beat-up furniture.

Just pointless to replace it with nice dishes and nice furniture until the kids are old enough to be less destructive.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My grandfather was young until he died at almost 90.
This is the way.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: I expected to have complaints with this list, but it's actually spot on.  Bonus for no slideshow. No one should click through slide shows at any age.


The only thing he was spot on about was the bit about the mattress, and arguably the plastic ware since that's just wasteful and expensive if you're using disposables.

The rest of it was just a list of stop liking what I don't like.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kindms: shot glasses ?

i have those super awesome heavy old timey saloon types. no way im getting rid of them even if they dont get used as often as before


I have shot glasses from every place I went when I traveled for business. The were inexpensive and easy to pack.
 
Lee451
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.

I'd hire you as an interior designer before the guy who wrote that article. Your ideas are a bit on the creepy side, but not bad.


Or hire Charlie Manson.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best part of being 55 and thus officially a grumpy old man is that I can ignore people like this and do whatever I farking want.

I've got two teenagers (one in college), a wife, a house, a full time job, a couple of cars and some arthritis a doc pointed out on an x-ray.  I think I'm fully adult enough to have novelty beer and shot glasses or a bunch of photos of stars and planets on the walls, thank you very much.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Give me any of those over all that "Live Laugh Love" crap.

The worst one I've seen said "I'm my ancestors' wildest dream!" That's pretty farking presumptuous.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's your house and your money. If instead of a couch you want an enormous pile of prosthetic eyeballs to lounge on, you have discarded Chuck E Cheese animatronic heads nailed to the ceiling, or, if you want your only toilet to be on a pedestal in the kitchen surrounded by posters of a judgmental Kirk Cameron, you do you.


Oddly specific.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: Give me any of those over all that "Live Laugh Love" crap.

The worst one I've seen said "I'm my ancestors' wildest dream!" That's pretty farking presumptuous.


To be fair, let me show you my spice rack.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Just bought some new plastic plates and bowls recently. The hubs and I are clumsy and oafish and a  weeknight dinner need not be a formal affair.


Are you naturally clumsy? Or does it have to do with shot glasses always at the ready, or as this guy calls them, "on display?"
 
GreenSun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy is rich yet he doesn't have enough creativity or the freedom to do what he wants.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I worried about that stuff too. Then I turned 40 and no longer gave a single fark. Love comics, cartoons, pretend time, and if I could I'd absolutely spend all my time smoking weed on the beach because that's awesome. Couple thousand years ago I'd just be a goofy adorable monk, but now society is all judgey.
 
gaspode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am an astronomer you stupid vapid coont
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I collect growlers...what does that say about me?
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some is that is oddly specific.  You expect it to be, "No inflatable furniture, DAVE".

But it does end up making me want to know what the last straw was with Dave and his inflatable furniture.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
what the hell is a shared room? A dorm? Speak English you Aussies. 

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: I expected to have complaints with this list, but it's actually spot on.


So you also don't know the difference between astronomy and astrology?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing cosmic? But I like space and got the lego Saturn V rocket in my room, yeah thats some panty peeler.
 
hej
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can tell me what bit to own after 30 if I'm still living with my parents or in welfare after 30.  Otherwise, eat a bowl of dicks.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On an end table in the livi room. I'm way over 30. Not worrying about what other people think is the secret of life.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Apparently Tervis tumblers aren't standard issue in Australia like they are in Florida.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hej: You can tell me what bit to own after 30 if I'm still living with my parents or in welfare after 30.  Otherwise, eat a bowl of dicks.


What goes well with a bowl of dicks?
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blatz514: I collect growlers...what does that say about me?


Put a little more time into training your dogs?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: blatz514: I collect growlers...what does that say about me?

Put a little more time into training your dogs?


Ok, that actually got an actual lol out of me.
 
