Reset the clock: Austin edition
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Video of CPR being performed under armed guard
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did 13 good guys with guns have a showdown?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin is no longer weird.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

UPDATE: Austin police at 5:45 am: * 13 victims total. * One suspect described as Black male w/ dread locks wearing black jeans w/ skinny build. Unclear 2 shooters. *Happened around 1:30 in 400 block of East 6th Street.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/You know, if I took a shot every time there was a shooting in this country, I'd die of alcohol poisoning.

//Or ... you know. Lead poisoning, depending on the shot.

///Neither would surprise me, really.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
STOP SHOOTING EACH OTHER

Jesus.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Taken in for questioning, Whitman had nothing to say. Police made it clear that Whitman's silence was not the result of poor police interrogation, but simply because Whitman was dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

UPDATE: Austin police at 5:45 am: * 13 victims total. * One suspect described as Black male w/ dread locks wearing black jeans w/ skinny build. Unclear 2 shooters. *Happened around 1:30 in 400 block of East 6th Street.


Black people, amirite?  This guy gets it.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Starting early today...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This country sucks
 
Autarky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark texass
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

UPDATE: Austin police at 5:45 am: * 13 victims total. * One suspect described as Black male w/ dread locks wearing black jeans w/ skinny build. Unclear 2 shooters. *Happened around 1:30 in 400 block of East 6th Street.

Black people, amirite?  This guy gets it.


What are you, some kind of racist? Seeing race in everything. Sad.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: One suspect described as Black male


That explains why the police went out of there way to say that they weren't ruling out gang involvement then in the next breath admit they haven't a scooby about the motive or circumstances. They truly have no shame.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't you mean: "Reset the Clock TOWER", Subby?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: foo monkey: oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

UPDATE: Austin police at 5:45 am: * 13 victims total. * One suspect described as Black male w/ dread locks wearing black jeans w/ skinny build. Unclear 2 shooters. *Happened around 1:30 in 400 block of East 6th Street.

Black people, amirite?  This guy gets it.

What are you, some kind of racist? Seeing race in everything. Sad.


Ban high-capacity Black people!  Require background checks for all purchases of homeless people!
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Don't you mean: "Reset the Clock TOWER", Subby?


The Ballad Of Charles Whitman
Youtube wU-UI4lHjds
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.


Because homeless shelter residents carry a lot of guns.

Hurr durr
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

Because homeless shelter residents carry a lot of guns.

Hurr durr


This may or may not have anything to do with the homeless shelter on 7th. But, the Dirty 6th area has become really dangerous in the last couple of years. And a majority of the crimes have to do with the 'homeless' in the area committing robberies and violent crime. I live here, dumb ass. Hurrr Durrr.....
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: jaytkay: oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

Because homeless shelter residents carry a lot of guns.

Hurr durr

This may or may not have anything to do with the homeless shelter on 7th. But, the Dirty 6th area has become really dangerous in the last couple of years. And a majority of the crimes have to do with the 'homeless' in the area committing robberies and violent crime. I live here, dumb ass. Hurrr Durrr.....


Why 'homeless' and not just homeless? What are the ' ' supposed to indicate?

/Just wonderin
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone can carry. It'll only get worse.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fewer than 10 killed is just a routine shooting now.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: oxnard_montalvo: jaytkay: oxnard_montalvo: Dirty 6th baby. Violent crime has been on a big upswing in recent years, most believe due to the shelter one block over on 7th and the rampant 'homeless' in Austin.

Because homeless shelter residents carry a lot of guns.

Hurr durr

This may or may not have anything to do with the homeless shelter on 7th. But, the Dirty 6th area has become really dangerous in the last couple of years. And a majority of the crimes have to do with the 'homeless' in the area committing robberies and violent crime. I live here, dumb ass. Hurrr Durrr.....

Why 'homeless' and not just homeless? What are the ' ' supposed to indicate?

/Just wonderin


Because a lot of these folks are not just people without employment and a home. Quite a lot are folks with drug/alcohol and undoubtedly mental health issues. And a percentage of them prey on the toasted bar hopers in the area.

This Rogan vid will give you an idea what it's like after dark in the Dirty 6th area.

Joe List's Scary Altercation in Downtown Austin
Youtube Z1eZxsPZZcE
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Are the guns ok?


Yeah, the guns will always be OK. We've decided that people's fetishization of guns, and their need to use them as emotional support-to feel better about their personal shortcomings, or to provide an illusory feeling of protection-outweighs anything else. Mass casualty events are just the price we have to pay so Cletus Q. Thudpucker can actually feel like a man by carrying his emotional support gun around. It's fine. It's what Jeebus would want.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this point it's part of the experience of clubbing.

/nothing good happens after 8 pm.
//for me anyway
 
Uranus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
when will you realise it's the right to

Fark user imageView Full Size

for the rest, you may only use bananas in combat.
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's be honest, there isn't a clock anymore.
 
