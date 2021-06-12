 Skip to content
People pay $1.99 a minute for this?
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not subby

CSB follows.

I know a women who is a professional Giantess. She has dioramas and a green screen, sound, lighting,the whole bit.
A couple of her girlfriends are the production team.

They come up with a bunch of ideas for skits and then  the fans vote for which one they want made. A loot of it is pretty campy.
They make good money. while having some fun.
It must be working for them. They been doing it for about 10 years.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Need advice, soonish.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Difficulty not Cory Chase.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolt cutters != the jaws of life.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So very scared!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She was quoted as saying "I'm so very scared. Help."
 
Bob Down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd paid $5 a month.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did she try turning it on and then continuing to turn it on?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
eightieskids.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hand her a hacksaw.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some people do.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is TikTok stupid or am I getting old?
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Is TikTok stupid or am I getting old?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's.....not my fetish!!!

\people are weird
 
casenickles
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still filmed the whole thing though. And for real stuck? Used the jaws of life? C'mon, she was stuck more than usual but likely just dramatizing it for the 'show'. She got lucky too that the fire people who arrived were just itching to use the 'jaws'. Your average firefighter could bend those legs out without tools. If they did need tools, the jaws wouldn't be the first chosen. A screw driver with the right bit would have loosened the pressure.

/sharp knees
 
b0rg9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark already did this years ago, and AFAIK it was free.

https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473​/​20505570#c20505570
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone needs to invest in a Dremel tool (assuming they're too weak to use bolt cutters).
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tik tok is cancer
 
whosits_112
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guess what? I'm kink shaming you.
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
giant bolt cutters are not the jaws of life

https://www.jawsoflife.com/
 
Pextor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Difficulty not Cory Chase.


Step mom!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: So very scared!


baronbloodbath: She was quoted as saying "I'm so very scared. Help."


...hehe, I see this was already covered :)
 
