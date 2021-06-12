 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Pro tip: Do not attempt to cross six lanes of highway traffic when trying to reach your Uber   (wtae.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Traffic, Pennsylvania State Police, Fort Pitt Tunnel, Pennsylvania, Part of the inbound Parkway West, Lane, State police, westbound lanes  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 9:20 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been in a similar position, both as an Uber driver and passenger. The Uber app is poorly designed and mind-bogglingly imprecise. It's only accurate to about 10 meters, where GPS/Google Maps is accurate to two meters.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've been in a similar position, both as an Uber driver and passenger. The Uber app is poorly designed and mind-bogglingly imprecise. It's only accurate to about 10 meters, where GPS/Google Maps is accurate to two meters.


So you are saying it is the apps fault that this person was a suicidal idiot?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's harder than it looks:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: baronbloodbath: I've been in a similar position, both as an Uber driver and passenger. The Uber app is poorly designed and mind-bogglingly imprecise. It's only accurate to about 10 meters, where GPS/Google Maps is accurate to two meters.

So you are saying it is the apps fault that this person was a suicidal idiot?


Well, no. The Uber driver most likely said that he would cancel the ride if the passenger wasn't in the right spot, meaning the person who hailed the Uber would be charged a few bucks and have to hail another Uber.

It was a poor decision on the passenger's part, but the root cause of the Uber driver being in the wrong place is most likely because the app sucks.
 
soupafi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would you arrange to be picked up on the side of a highway in the first place? And why wouldn't you specify eastbound or whatever so the driver knows which side you're in?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was this the app in question?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.