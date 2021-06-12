 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Oh great, now we have monkeypox to worry about   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
24
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no. Now people will avoid me like the plague. That's so different than the last year.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gives one an incredible urge to use explosives?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. Between this, the bats, and the pangolins I'm running out of ingredients for my famous 4th of July gumbo.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call Dr Octagon -
For any type of intestine surgery rectal rebuilding relocated saliva glands, and chimpanzee acne. And of course moose bumps! You can call 1 (800) PP5-1DooDoo. I'm in your corner.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't play with monkeys 🤔?

/drtfa
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Maybe don't play with monkeys 🤔?

/drtfa


But we're even more fun by the barrel!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sudden urge to get in a knife fight in international waters.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it go for the face and genitals, just like a monkey? Always fighting dirty, the little bastards...
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What If disinfecting our groceries is the only thing between us and a monkeypox pandemic?!?!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well wake me when space herpes get here.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not me subby I gave up monkeys for lent.

/puberty is hard man hard
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I knew of chicken, cow, sheep, goat, and small pox.

Did ot realize monkey's were in on the racket as well.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have been a big proponent of peace with the monkeys through out the years, so I'm getting a kick out of the replies
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: I have been a big proponent of peace with the monkeys through out the years, so I'm getting a kick out of the replies


Oh, monkeyPOX....never mind
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need an animalpox scale. Where does this relate in comparison to chickenpox? Do we have to worry about donkeypox? If a pox can come from any animal, there must be some counter measures available to us. We have all these labs - have we developed humanpox that we can preemptively infect on the animal kingdom?

Hey, I'm just asking questions. Stupid, stupid questions.
 
iodized attic salt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, now.  The paragon of journalism that is The Mirror broke this thing wide open.


Top Ten Cool Things About Having Monkeypox

10. It's like smallpox but monkey-er
9. Monkeys have them, and everyone loves monkeys, no?
8. Most of your days spent picking nits out of your fur
7. You're automatically entered in the World Health Organization's raffle for a new 2003 Pontiac Vibe
6. Chills and fever-induced sweating will help you "beat the heat" all summer
5. Take a sip of a friend's Coke and say, "Oh yeah, I have monkeypox." That means free Coke!
4. You're able to eat bananas with your feet
3. A secure government quarantine facility is a great place to meet babes
2. Always exciting to hear a doctor say, "Dear God what the hell is that?"
1. People stare at your big red ass


From "The Late Show with David Letterman", 06/10/2003
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shocking...
 
Markus5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do you have a license for you minkeypox?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So I can't spank the monkey, anymore:

:(
 
nakmuay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Patient Zero
 
