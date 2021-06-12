 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   So, wait, you're telling me that individuals exposed early in life to multiple ethnic and cultural demographics grow up to be more intelligent and empathic adults?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Inconceivable!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes sense.

I grew up in a mostly white, Christian-ish neighborhood but went to high school with a much more diverse set of classmates.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happened to me. Half the kids in my school district were Air Force brats from all sorts of backgrounds. Definitely part of the reason I'm liberal today.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense. The only cultures that are totally isolated from people of color, are the ultrawealthy, who send their kids to all white prep schools or the ignorant hicks from bumfark nowhere. If you happen to be a poc in one of those prep schools, they are all polite, while they denigrate you to your face. My cousin who is adopted from Mexico, went to one. His last name was Paquette but they stuck him with the nickname Paco.  I don't know if he realized they were being racist farks
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: It makes sense. The only cultures that are totally isolated from people of color, are the ultrawealthy, who send their kids to all white prep schools or the ignorant hicks from bumfark nowhere. If you happen to be a poc in one of those prep schools, they are all polite, while they denigrate you to your face. My cousin who is adopted from Mexico, went to one. His last name was Paquette but they stuck him with the nickname Paco.  I don't know if he realized they were being racist farks


Oh btw I meant to point out that those are heavy republican demographics.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that happened to me.  Though I also suspect that being a white minority in a majority black middle class subdivision made me a bit more shy.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark off, family, for disapproving of my childhood friendships with people who were not white! And thank you, D&D, for helping to accept people for who they are.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Happened to me. Half the kids in my school district were Air Force brats from all sorts of backgrounds. Definitely part of the reason I'm liberal today.


Well then what the hell happened?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Actual article's headline:

"White boys who grew up with Black neighbors are more likely to become Democrats, study finds"

Subby's headline:

"So, wait, you're telling me that individuals exposed early in life to multiple ethnic and cultural demographics grow up to be more intelligent and empathic adults?"

Is subby telling us that ALL Republicans are automatically dumb and selfish, probably  even racists?

You know, I've met many people in life, all sorts of political affiliation and belief systems. They usually aren't that different from each other. Good people still acted good, respectful, polite despite being with people who are different to them. On the other hand, the bad people were simply assholes whether or not they're Democrats. Painting a false picture and dehumanizing all Republicans is pretty judgmental, isn't it subby?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Painting a false picture and dehumanizing all Republicans is pretty judgmental, isn't it subby?


Oh, Republicans do that VERY well on their own.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am not sure this article says what the fark headline implies

small percentage more of white men from the 1940s that had a black neighbor registered as democrats vs republican. Democrats known for their great tolerance and accepting natures  back then especially in the south.
 
