(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Behold the coolest picture of an explosion you will see today   (fox43.com) divider line
9
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It like a nukular bomb!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pressure, how does it work?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sucks for those people invovled, though. The barn that is.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You are not wrong, subby
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The picture in question:

media.tegna-media.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fatboy Slim Gangster Trippin' Video
Youtube Gg4YfYtbahY
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"malfunctioning lawnmower"

Uh huh. How do you even start a fire with a lawnmower? Unless you're dousing it in starter fluid and then lighting a match and then standing around with your thumb up your ass while the flames build.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.  I've seen cooler.

You wouldn't have seen it.  It's from Canada.  That one has sharp knees.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I watched this this morning, so while that is pretty cool, it really doesn't compare.

Declassified Footage - An Atomic Bomb Too Big to Actually Use
Youtube pXsdqqwfiaI
 
