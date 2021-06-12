 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   England's lockdown to stretch four more weeks   (theguardian.com) divider line
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.jpg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, this happens every time Boris walks out onto Downing Street and sees his shadow.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, honest question. Why is that ? The UK have a high vaccination rate
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ok, honest question. Why is that ? The UK have a high vaccination rate


The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.
 
Ouze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, honestly.
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.

The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.


Which you would know if you had read the article.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Which you would know if you had read the article.

The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.

Which you would know if you had read the article.


Oooh I guess someone got their hand slapped.  Welcome to fark.
 
padraig
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oooh I guess someone got their hand slapped.  Welcome to fark.

The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.

Which you would know if you had read the article.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scaley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

padraig: Ok, honest question. Why is that ? The UK have a high vaccination rate


It's because of the greatly increased transmissibility of the delta variant, our caseload started doubling every ten to twelve days about a month ago.
England is mostly back to normal, this is the last tier of restrictions that they are talking about delaying lifting.
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sojourner: padraig: Ok, honest question. Why is that ? The UK have a high vaccination rate

The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.


Also, Boris Johnson's race to get headlines meant the UK stretched the time between vaccine doses.

Also, the AstraZeneca vaccine, the one Boris wanted to print the Union Jack on, and the vaccine of choice for the gammons, only has 60% efficacy against the Delta variant.

Also, because Boris is desperate for a trade deal with India he kept flights coming in from India even after the variant was making headlines.

So basically, incompetence and hubris are responsible.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cormee: sojourner: padraig: Ok, honest question. Why is that ? The UK have a high vaccination rate

The delta variant is spreading mainly among the unvaccinated.

Also, Boris Johnson's race to get headlines meant the UK stretched the time between vaccine doses.

Also, the AstraZeneca vaccine, the one Boris wanted to print the Union Jack on, and the vaccine of choice for the gammons, only has 60% efficacy against the Delta variant.

Also, because Boris is desperate for a trade deal with India he kept flights coming in from India even after the variant was making headlines.

So basically, incompetence and hubris are responsible.


Yeah, his self-asserted likeness to Churchill has pretty much vanished recently.

It's been a bit tragic to see quite how desperate he's been for ratings approval, tbh.
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We are going to apply Greek letters to virus mutation so as not to stigmatize the initial location...

Every article at some point makes the point the delta virus which was discovered in *****.

I guess it's better than nothing.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Englands lockdown to stretch four more weeks

They wish, subby. The Kiwis are increasingly in control at Edgbaston and although it's early on day 3 and the Kiwis are still a little in deficit I'm predicting it will be New Zealand who are applying the lockdown tomorrow.

Oh, wait, this isn't about cricket? Sorry, didn't read TFA.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Lockdown"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

olorin604: We are going to apply Greek letters to virus mutation so as not to stigmatize the initial location...

Every article at some point makes the point the delta virus which was discovered in *****.

I guess it's better than nothing.


That's possibly because that naming convention was preceded by the source-related naming convention, which is,sa result, the name they are best known by.

It will be interesting to see, when there's a new variant, which form becomes the established name
 
