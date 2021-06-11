 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Headline FAIL. "You can't hang it on your wall, but this image just sold for $15.3 million"   (abc.net.au) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Sotheby's, Auction, auction house Sotheby, Bond Street, Postmodern art, digital artwork, replica of its real-world building, online auction  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$15 million for a cluster of magnetic imprints.
farking idiot
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting to see the first NFT sale of a NFT.

You're not the owner of the official link to the already free .jpg, but you are the owner of the official link to the official link the already free .jpg!

At only $10,000,000, payable to me, it is a great deal!
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty open minded but I do not see NFTs gaining long-term value. In a world where the original is just as good as duplicates.... At least physical original artwork is tangible. You can respect the age and the craftsmanship, even if people can enjoy it through a picture. But buying the ownership of a digital piece of art with no way to enforce distribution of duplicates? I mean you are basically paying for a certificate saying you own it. It's like buying a farking star at that stupid registry but instead of being out $50 you are out $15 million? Who is going to give a shiat in 5,000 years?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Unless there is some corporate dystopia just around the corner where you have to pay ten cents every time you look at or use a NFTed gif?
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: I am pretty open minded but I do not see NFTs gaining long-term value. In a world where the original is just as good as duplicates.... At least physical original artwork is tangible. You can respect the age and the craftsmanship, even if people can enjoy it through a picture. But buying the ownership of a digital piece of art with no way to enforce distribution of duplicates? I mean you are basically paying for a certificate saying you own it. It's like buying a farking star at that stupid registry but instead of being out $50 you are out $15 million? Who is going to give a shiat in 5,000 years?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x401]

Unless there is some corporate dystopia just around the corner where you have to pay ten cents every time you look at or use a NFTed gif?


I believe that's the end goal of NFT's. They're laying the ground work to eventually be able to charge a fee for simply posting a picture online.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: $15 million for a cluster of magnetic imprints.
farking idiot


I'd like to see a complete cashflow diagram.  I'd bet a lot of good wine it doesn't simply consist of $15m passing from the buyer to the seller.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's even worse is it looks like it's an 8-bit design...
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just... don't... maybe I don't understand.

What is an "original" jpg? Is it meta tagged somehow? I figured you'd want the source file if you wanted the "original" but what do I know about international money laundering?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably odd but I'd rather have a 67 Corvette than a non-fungible token that sells for $15.3 million.  I know I'm knot brite but.. look over that part.  I can at least sit in an over priced car.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: I am pretty open minded but I do not see NFTs gaining long-term value. In a world where the original is just as good as duplicates.... At least physical original artwork is tangible. You can respect the age and the craftsmanship, even if people can enjoy it through a picture. But buying the ownership of a digital piece of art with no way to enforce distribution of duplicates? I mean you are basically paying for a certificate saying you own it. It's like buying a farking star at that stupid registry but instead of being out $50 you are out $15 million? Who is going to give a shiat in 5,000 years?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x401]

Unless there is some corporate dystopia just around the corner where you have to pay ten cents every time you look at or use a NFTed gif?


50% money laundering, 50% spending big bucks in a way that won't help poor people.  A yacht at least requires builders, maintenance staff, crew, and breakers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, no image sold. An NFT is not an image or any other digital art. It's basically a fancy hash for the certificate of dumbassery you got when you gave someone money. For every high priced NFT somebody is going to lose an epic shiatload of money. Actual art can rise or fall in value but it rarely tanks to zero. However, NFTs are pretty much guaranteed to do that one day.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are having trouble understanding NFTs, just know that they are the made up art commodity invented so that criminals can spend their imaginary bullshiat technodollars on something to create value from nothing.
This is a great business model.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone criticizing this is a troll or a Luddite.

Crypto everything is the future.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's like art, except intangibly stupid on every level"
"So abstract art?"
"Kinda"
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think rich people are just doing it to taunt us, something to separate us even more from the untouchable god class of the globalized elite.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to create an NFT of some Dutch tulips.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like it's in 4 bit color.

Wealthy Romans used to burn a portion of their wealth to show how rich they were.

This is today's version of that.
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I'm probably odd but I'd rather have a 67 Corvette than a non-fungible token that sells for $15.3 million.  I know I'm knot brite but.. look over that part.  I can at least sit in an over priced car.


You sound not rich.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I want to create an NFT of some Dutch tulips.


I'm making one of a screenshot of my old guild bank total from TITOC on WoW.

It has WoW gold AND a bunch of other farmed stuff and crafted mats.

It oughta go for 2, 3 billion I think.
 
Alunan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Esroc: Alunan: I am pretty open minded but I do not see NFTs gaining long-term value. In a world where the original is just as good as duplicates.... At least physical original artwork is tangible. You can respect the age and the craftsmanship, even if people can enjoy it through a picture. But buying the ownership of a digital piece of art with no way to enforce distribution of duplicates? I mean you are basically paying for a certificate saying you own it. It's like buying a farking star at that stupid registry but instead of being out $50 you are out $15 million? Who is going to give a shiat in 5,000 years?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x401]

Unless there is some corporate dystopia just around the corner where you have to pay ten cents every time you look at or use a NFTed gif?

I believe that's the end goal of NFT's. They're laying the ground work to eventually be able to charge a fee for simply posting a picture online.


Sure, but is he going to make $15 million back on that GIF ever?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Archie Goodwin: I want to create an NFT of some Dutch tulips.

I'm making one of a screenshot of my old guild bank total from TITOC on WoW.

It has WoW gold AND a bunch of other farmed stuff and crafted mats.

It oughta go for 2, 3 billion I think.


I mean, crypto stuff is worth what, some large multiplier over the cost to create, so some of those rare thingies are worth like, 1,000+ hours of tomfoolery, I mean hard, productive work.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
500 years from now "remember when nft's started 500 years ago? Well this nft is one of the first 10 of all time!"

I think some people are paying high prices to just be among the first, and to point out the date they acquired their nft as being the actual cool factor bit. But this is just speculation. Having printed material between ~1450 and 1499 (the last part of the century the printing press was invented) is highly prized for the date it was made more than any content.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm half an hour into a SOTN run but only have one "ham and eggs" so a ham and eggs is worth the electricity and wear and tear on computers to create a ham and eggs, provided I turn it into a crypto dealy so it is accessable by others.

That kind of ruins the game, because if I need to eat the ham and eggs it'll cost me a lot of money. So now I have to play Castlevania without using food items, because they should be worth more tomorrow than today. So my ham and egg currency should be held onto as an investment.

Sorry Pizza Places, you'll have to accept the boring old USD for now. I'm not being the farking idiot who trades you a billion dollars in SOTN H&Es for a deep dish pizza with chicken, bacon, jalapenos, and pineapple with a Cajun crust. Not this guy.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think people who pay bucks for NFTs are people who will piss on their own shoes and not even notice.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: I just... don't... maybe I don't understand.

What is an "original" jpg? Is it meta tagged somehow? I figured you'd want the source file if you wanted the "original" but what do I know about international money laundering?


It has blockchain don't you understand!!! IT HAS BLOCKCHAIN, IT HAS EVERYTHING. DO YOU HAVE BLOCKCHAIN??? NO! YOU HAVE STUPID DNA! ALWAYS REPEATING NOT BLOCKCHAIN, SAD.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

omg bbq: GoodDoctorB: I just... don't... maybe I don't understand.

What is an "original" jpg? Is it meta tagged somehow? I figured you'd want the source file if you wanted the "original" but what do I know about international money laundering?

It has blockchain don't you understand!!! IT HAS BLOCKCHAIN, IT HAS EVERYTHING. DO YOU HAVE BLOCKCHAIN??? NO! YOU HAVE STUPID DNA! ALWAYS REPEATING NOT BLOCKCHAIN, SAD.


A few weeks back a poster hear used "blockchain" interchangeably with "cryptocurrency" and either he's the dumbest motherfarker on this site next to shadow-colored mammals or I really am too old to understand.

I get that BTC uses blockchain, but blockchain is NOT the same as BTC or any given cryptocurrency. But what do I know, the guy is independently wealthy with a Bitcoin fortune now.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

omg bbq: GoodDoctorB: I just... don't... maybe I don't understand.

What is an "original" jpg? Is it meta tagged somehow? I figured you'd want the source file if you wanted the "original" but what do I know about international money laundering?

It has blockchain don't you understand!!! IT HAS BLOCKCHAIN, IT HAS EVERYTHING. DO YOU HAVE BLOCKCHAIN??? NO! YOU HAVE STUPID DNA! ALWAYS REPEATING NOT BLOCKCHAIN, SAD.


memegenerator.netView Full Size

"But it's got blockchain. It's what art collectors crave."
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.