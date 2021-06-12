 Skip to content
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Prankster Brad Heasman painted "Welcome to Perth" in huge letters on the roof of his warehouse that's visible from planes landing at Sydney"

Brad is my people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Abandon all Hope, Ye Who Enter Here"
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
