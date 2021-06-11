 Skip to content
 
(Aeon.co)   For the majority of human history, everyone stood on relatively equal footing. We had leaders but no elite. Elders but no rulers. Here's how we screwed the pooch
    Interesting, Sociology, Subsistence agriculture, Agriculture, social worlds, mobile foragers, have-nots, Ritual, much farm work  
169 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2021 at 1:50 AM



Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Really?  You don't think Grogg over in that cave or leanto with the ability to quietly sneak up on game didn't show an economic advantage over Thorg the next cave over who kept tripping over every rock he dragged his knuckle over?

Bullshiat premise.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For the majority of human history, we've been forming ever larger tribes, in order to better slaughter our neighbors and steal their women.  Everyone in these tribes has known their places, and if they didn't, they got nailed into place, or they got exiled.
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Naive article. Summary: for 97% of human history there were no bullies, lazy, hungry and/or greedy people.  Yes, sharing is great, but there is always someone willing to grab your kill instead of getting their own.

This is common in the animal kingdom.

I have heard this argument before. At one time, all was blissful. Occasionally it can be, but is not the general rule.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our particular species of humans has been around for about 300,000 years and, best as we can tell, for about 290,000 of those years we lived materially poorer but much more equal lives

A hell of a qualifier and still questionable since the notion that "mobile foragers living in small bands (tens, not hundreds)" is probably also wrong.  Stone age civilizations discovered in the 20th century aren't limited in size like that (I'm thinking of the peoples found in Netherlands New Guinea because of a plane crash - enclosed on a plateau surrounded by jungle covered mountains)
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Constitutional Peasants Scene (HD)
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah fark off with this delusional bullshiat subby
 
GodComplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it was the creation of pants that lead to the downfall of society.
 
Airius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah.. umm.. sorry, no we can't go back to pre technology. Our only choice is to push forward in increasing personal rights and negotiate how to protect the commons, and like become more civilized.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
civilization has failed before and it will again
 
Airius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And by personal rights I don't mean the right to spread plague, more loke the right to not be a victim of fraud, corporate negligence and greed, free from being murdered by police, exploited in unsafe working conditions that are criminally negligent, etc
 
Xetal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We stopped killing those who had more stuff and taking their stuff.

That is what happened.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.