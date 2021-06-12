 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   One of the advantages of being The Queen is there's always someone in uniform with a sword around when you need one   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is the cake now a knight?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's good to be the Queen...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Palpatine's Trip | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube LWlrbtLlQZ8
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She certainly looks like she knows what she's doing.

/you be queen that long, you get good at it
//or looking like it anyway
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes having a guy nearby with a sword can be inconvenient for a queen

Claire Foy - Anne Boleyn's Speech and Execution Wolf Hall
Youtube f350ufWtFX4
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Sometimes having a guy nearby with a sword can be inconvenient for a queen

[YouTube video: Claire Foy - Anne Boleyn's Speech and Execution Wolf Hall]


'Never let crazy stick his dick in you'
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I'm no expert but...: BorgiaGinz: Sometimes having a guy nearby with a sword can be inconvenient for a queen

[YouTube video: Claire Foy - Anne Boleyn's Speech and Execution Wolf Hall]

'Never let crazy stick his dick in you'


These six queens can tell you all about that. 

Six performance at the Olivier Awards 2019 with Mastercard
Youtube WJbaU4j0JCo
 
