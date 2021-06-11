 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   So, bitcoin and covid walk into a bar. The bartender says   (msn.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?


Because bits are too small to see.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dipshiats.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: Wanebo: Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?

Because bits are too small to see.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bitcoin is very popular among certain parts of the RWNJ set so this isn't exactly surprising.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?


Makes it easier to pretend its not a pyramid scheme
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowblur: foo monkey: Wanebo: Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?

Because bits are too small to see.

[Fark user image 500x389] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Indiana Jones and Unvaccinated Nazis
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?


The picture is, too, so....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey now, lets be compassionate here! If anyone loses a relative to the 'rona after catching it at this conference you need to search their computers for any and all wallet.dat files. Send those to me and I'll help recover any BTC they might hold.

/hush y'all
//moment of silence, moment of silence
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, a joke?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal people:  I don't understand this cryptocurrency stuff.

Cryptocurrency people:  I don't understand normal-people things like getting a shot or not walking into traffic.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OptionC: Bitcoin is very popular among certain parts of the RWNJ set so this isn't exactly surprising.


Oh please, it's popular amongst many groups. Except maybe sanctimonious farkers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wanebo: Why do you show a pic of gold coins when the currency is digital?

Because bits are too small to see.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OptionC: Bitcoin is very popular among certain parts of the RWNJ set so this isn't exactly surprising.


you'd think they'd be more into monero, which has anonymized transactions unlike bitcoin.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, bitcoin and covid walk into a bar. The bartender says

"What is this, some kind of sick joke?"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had no such problems at the 2021 Beanie Babie Investment Club Convention.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even with my wife still being unvaccinated - she has a lot of food allergies and has a strong history of passing out when with any injection - when they say "vaccines have been available," I hate to say it, but they're pretty much right at this stage. Even she's said, if it ends up being required to travel or for anything she particularly wants to do, she'll do it if I'm there to catch her.

If you're going to these things, unmasked and unvaccinated, you're taking your chances. We've given folks the means to avoid it. It's on you if you don't.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: OptionC: Bitcoin is very popular among certain parts of the RWNJ set so this isn't exactly surprising.

Oh please, it's popular amongst many groups. Except maybe sanctimonious farkers.


Oh sure, but conspiratorial RWNJs are definitely a big Bitcoin constituency and they are also largely unvaxxed.  A Covid outbreak at a Bitcoin convention was about as predictable as the sunrise.
 
