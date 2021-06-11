 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Man urinating in the middle of a north Houston street, shot and killed by residents. What a pisser   (fox7austin.com) divider line
66
    More: Scary, Death, heated confrontation, Thursday night, north Houston residents, Preliminary information, Lt. Willkens, area residents, unidentified man  
•       •       •

1019 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 9:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wicked pisser. that street really tied the neighborhood together
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate public peeing as much as the next guy, but I don't think that's the correct penalty. Maybe a yellow or even a red card, would have sufficed.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok. Texas.  That computes.  Thought it was "Hows-ton" in Manhattan and was like DAMN, gonna be a lot of dead bodies.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark Texas
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't wanna see yo' weenah!"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Ok. Texas.  That computes.  Thought it was "Hows-ton" in Manhattan and was like DAMN, gonna be a lot of dead bodies.


Just the opposite.  Fewer good guys with guns in NYC.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a cool story... in fact, kind off a lukewarm of a story.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the flowers will grow.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm not going to take anyone's word for it that he was "there to buy drugs".
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great reporting, I feel totally informed about what happened.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This simply reinforces a lot of stereotypes about Texans
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Yeah, I'm not going to take anyone's word for it that he was "there to buy drugs".


Not only that, but implying that either or both is true, neither crime carries the death penalty. Neighborhood came to kill that man.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he got to finish his pee at least.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of that song from the Rolling Stones, you know, Street Pissin' Man.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that seems like a well thought out and totally appropriate response from a upstanding gun owner.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the psycho who killed him get the death penalty? Or at least life in prison? Because someone crazy enough to kill someone because he was taking a leak doesnt deserve to be free.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Hopefully he got to finish his pee at least.


One way or the other, he did.

Movies and TV don't show that part of the mess on a dead body.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was peeing right at me!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it begins. And everyone around will say, I don't know anything, I didn't see anything.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have more public toilets and maintain them.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Will the psycho who killed him get the death penalty? Or at least life in prison? Because someone crazy enough to kill someone because he was taking a leak doesnt deserve to be free.


God no you can't put a fine upstanding gun owner in jail
He WAS the good guy with the gun
This is what they're all practicing for and he got to live it!
I can only Imagine how amazing and magnificent his medal and trophy will be
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Enemy Number 1.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Will the psycho who killed him get the death penalty? Or at least life in prison? Because someone crazy enough to kill someone because he was taking a leak doesnt deserve to be free.


Not saying you are necessarily wrong but the guy was there for a drug deal and the locals probably didn't care for the extra attention of someone peeing in the street.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works for me.
Bet Houston's collective IQ went up a small percentage.
He could have gone behind a tree or bush or alongside a vehicle, but he elected to do it out in the open in the middle of a street.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: lolmao500: Will the psycho who killed him get the death penalty? Or at least life in prison? Because someone crazy enough to kill someone because he was taking a leak doesnt deserve to be free.

Not saying you are necessarily wrong but the guy was there for a drug deal and the locals probably didn't care for the extra attention of someone peeing in the street.


Yes, well things certainly quieted down after the murder.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: This simply reinforces a lot of stereotypes about Texans


Stereotypes exist for a reason
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pissin' on Your Steps
Youtube OsBBtxM7JOw
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if you don't have cops, you're going to have this. There aren't a whole lot of other options, what did you think was your third option, sunshine and unicorns?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
" bought this gun, might as well use it for something"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Next time you're allegedly buying drugs from a woman in Texas and need to pee, man just pee in the toilet because you're at home and you'd never go to texas because they pull shiat like this.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess you can say he was pissed off-ed.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guy is high, stoned.
Begins urinating in the middle of the street.
Several residents confront him.
What do you think the drug addict did?
Hang his head in shame?
Apologize?
Become belligerent, possibly shove or attack someone?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Fuentes-Buezo, 20, with several gunshot wounds in his body and was pronounced dead"

I like this reporter.  I was wondering how the guy's name was pronounced and then the article immediately answered the question.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I mean, if you don't have cops, you're going to have this. There aren't a whole lot of other options, what did you think was your third option, sunshine and unicorns?


Don't spout fasle dichotomy.

We HAVE murican cops, and this still happened. For all we know, the guy(s) who killed the deceased were off duty cops. This is what happens with cops.

The third alternative you failed to account for is a functional modern police force that actually punishes officers who commit crimes and works to maintain public order. And that's just one. We could have unicorns, too with unscrupulous vets and some disfiguring goat surgery. Those are both on the table. It's not a bianary corrupt police or no police. There's nearly infinite alternatives.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Killing a man for pissing in the middle of the road? Just another nail in this country's coffin.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You gotta go you gotta GO.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
one day, i came upon a man urinating in a bus station. when i confronted him about his action, he turned to me, without stopping, and said: 'keep in mind that since the universe is in constant flux, nothing that occurs one moment has any relevance to anything else. everything you believe, feel or think is based on the false assumption that truth exists. thus, you are free to do any action which brings you pleasure. that humanity feels constrained by morals is one of the funniest jokes i've ever heard.' so i beat the shiat out of him and took his wallet.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
foo monkey: Fewer good guys with guns in NYC.


u gotta bee a criminal to have a gun in NYC
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Guy is high, stoned.
Begins urinating in the middle of the street.
Several residents confront him.
What do you think the drug addict did?
Hang his head in shame?
Apologize?
Become belligerent, possibly shove or attack someone?


Probably just continued pissing.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baorao: powhound: lolmao500: Will the psycho who killed him get the death penalty? Or at least life in prison? Because someone crazy enough to kill someone because he was taking a leak doesnt deserve to be free.

Not saying you are necessarily wrong but the guy was there for a drug deal and the locals probably didn't care for the extra attention of someone peeing in the street.

Yes, well things certainly quieted down after the murder.


Criminals aren't well known for their forward thinking skills.

Politicians aren't either. But if an equivalence there.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*bit
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Herr Flick's Revenge: Guy is high, stoned.
Begins urinating in the middle of the street.
Several residents confront him.
What do you think the drug addict did?
Hang his head in shame?
Apologize?
Become belligerent, possibly shove or attack someone?

Probably just continued pissing.


WKUK - You're Peeing On My Leg
Youtube zJ2G111spck
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah Texas. Where mask mandates have been declared illegal during a farking airborn respiratory virus pandemic because covering your face is somehow totally awful, but a little bit of briefly getting your wang out gets you shot by local residents.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: Works for me.
Bet Houston's collective IQ went up a small percentage.
He could have gone behind a tree or bush or alongside a vehicle, but he elected to do it out in the open in the middle of a street.
[Fark user image 400x174] [View Full Size image _x_]


If doing something stupid is worthy of summary execution, I would suggest that a significant percentage of Fark look into buying bulletproof vests.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Ah Texas. Where mask mandates have been declared illegal during a farking airborn respiratory virus pandemic because covering your face is somehow totally awful, but a little bit of briefly getting your wang out gets you shot by local residents.


Don't forget that Abbott has banned teaching anything that would hurt white supremacists' feelings!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: edmo: Herr Flick's Revenge: Guy is high, stoned.
Begins urinating in the middle of the street.
Several residents confront him.
What do you think the drug addict did?
Hang his head in shame?
Apologize?
Become belligerent, possibly shove or attack someone?

Probably just continued pissing.

[YouTube video: WKUK - You're Peeing On My Leg]


I forgot how dark this skit got.  NSFW if you couldn't figure that out from the title.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Aussie_As: Ah Texas. Where mask mandates have been declared illegal during a farking airborn respiratory virus pandemic because covering your face is somehow totally awful, but a little bit of briefly getting your wang out gets you shot by local residents.

Don't forget that Abbott has banned teaching anything that would hurt white supremacists' feelings!


And yet flash your white snake... Wait, I think you've found the solution! Was the guy who got shot white? He was celebrating his skin colour!

/This is why I Fark, so many solutions just waiting to be found
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: west.la.lawyer: Ok. Texas.  That computes.  Thought it was "Hows-ton" in Manhattan and was like DAMN, gonna be a lot of dead bodies.

Just the opposite.  Fewer good guys with guns in NYC.


but way way more guys urinating in the street
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.