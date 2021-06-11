 Skip to content
 
(My Northwest)   Seattle's NHL hockey team changes arena restaurant's name after legal overtures from U-District's 'Kraken' punk dive bar; "we had some people who wanted to make the bar a hockey bar, and that's certainly not what we want"   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
    Followup, Punk rock, name of a restaurant, University District bar, Bar association, National Hockey League, Barrister, Lawyer, Kraken  
posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 10:46 PM



puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The team had initially decided to name the restaurant the Kraken Bar & Grill. Shortly after the name was announced, a University District punk rock bar called the Kraken Bar & Lounge filed a $3.5 million lawsuit, alleging the newly-minted NHL team was harming the 10-year-old venue's brand.
"Before they announced the name of the restaurant, we were getting people calling asking, 'hey, where can we get season tickets?'" the bar's lawyer Mark Walters told KIRO Radio's Dave Ross in late May. "And we had some people who wanted to make the bar a hockey bar, and that's certainly not what we want."
Not long after the lawsuit was filed, the NHL team indicated that it planned to change the name of its restaurant to avoid any potential confusion, before finalizing that name change on Friday.

When Walters last spoke to Ross in May, he noted that a name change would represent "a really good start" toward coming to an understanding with the team, but also said the bar still hopes to get some semblance of financial relief regardless

Here's a thought.

F*CK you.

Greedy farking pieces of shiat.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The team could buy them a new sign for a slight name change to avoid future confusion "Crack'n Lounge"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exactly... There is currently no harm to the brand, but the bar wants to cash in on a payday anyway. Fark these people.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just rename the bar "Posers."

You're a systems analyst, not Sid Vicious.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Litigation is so punk rock.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
RENAME THE KRAKEN!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmm punk rock bar sues bazillion dollar NHL franchise for using their name.   Fark sides with the bazillion dollar franchise.   Must be upside-down day.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it's in the U district, it's not far from a Crack Inn, so they've got that going for them
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Hmm punk rock bar sues bazillion dollar NHL franchise for using their name.   Fark sides with the bazillion dollar franchise.   Must be upside-down day.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
