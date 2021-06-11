 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   North Carolina plantation prepares to celebrate Juneteenth with program focused on Confederate soldiers and slaveowners, whom it dubs "white refugees"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Slavery in the United States, North Carolina, owners of Latta Plantation, United States, Confederate States of America, county government, American Civil War, Recreation Department  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 9:12 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This isn't the first time the Charlotte-area plantation has come under fire. In 2009, a Black tour guide picked three Black students out of a mostly white group from Union County Schools to help re-enact the lives of slaves. Latta Plantation officials said there was no malicious intent. "

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/new​s​/local/article252053258.html
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and on this day, let us bow our heads to the vast loss of shareholder value that made plantation owners unable to conduct even the most basic of their services when East Coast Elites declared their property to be free men and free women. Another example of how Liberals and their 'values' will destroy this nation as they search to destroy businesses that simply want to operate under traditional practices, like denying those people and women employment or advancement, continue the reversal of tax enslavement for the wealthiest of Americans, and denying that sexual deviants exist, let alone get elected to the Senate."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ.

You know Garrosh Hellscream...? The notoriously unpopular character from World of Warcraft who was the short-lived Warchief of the Horde and lead it into a civil war before being overthrown? No joke, his reign over the Horde was longer in real time than the entire existence of the confederacy.

The Confederacy was a failed state. Fictional nations in goddamn video games have lasted longer than they did. Just let it go you losers.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is wrong with these people?  JFC
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firebom​b​ing

And nothing of value would be lost.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We are white refugees who just tried to other throw America.  Please let us go on account of our stupid."

Sound like any January 6th morons you know?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wtf is wrong with these people?  JFC


Inbreeding is a significant factor.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Again, we should have kept Reconstruction going for far longer. And at least Davis and Lee should have been imprisoned for life or executed.

If you don't finish treating a disease, it'll come back worse.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Person A: Heritage not hate!

Person B: The heritage you're celebrating is rooted in hate.

Person A: Why are you so racist?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firebom​b​ing

And nothing of value would be lost.


Don't even have to do that. Just turn it into subdivisions like the rest of Charlotte.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firebom​b​ing

And nothing of value would be lost.


No, keep it and terminate the contract with the nonprofit running it.  Find someone better to run it.  Do a partnership with a university or a state museum.  But don't let unaccountable nonprofits run things without some sort of oversight.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Again, we should have kept Reconstruction going for far longer. And at least Davis and Lee should have been imprisoned for life or executed.

If you don't finish treating a disease, it'll come back worse.


We fail to appreciate the significance of religion in this. Southern Baptist are generally far more conservative and traditional southern than other denominations. You simply can't separate the problem neatly at this point. I'm not sure there is a way at this point.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they'd be fine with Guatemalan and Salvadoran refugees camping on their lawn.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But you're the racist for noticing their racism.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I assume all the women will be properly attired in multiple layers of cotton garments that they elaborately embroidered themselves.

Correct?

No?

Some heritage. Pfffft.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Jesus Christ.

You know Garrosh Hellscream...? The notoriously unpopular character from World of Warcraft who was the short-lived Warchief of the Horde and lead it into a civil war before being overthrown? No joke, his reign over the Horde was longer in real time than the entire existence of the confederacy.

The Confederacy was a failed state. Fictional nations in goddamn video games have lasted longer than they did. Just let it go you losers.


Wait really?  He made it more than 4 years?

/stopped before Cata
//not going back, ever
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wtf is wrong with these people?  JFC


American Southern culture.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: MattytheMouse: Jesus Christ.

You know Garrosh Hellscream...? The notoriously unpopular character from World of Warcraft who was the short-lived Warchief of the Horde and lead it into a civil war before being overthrown? No joke, his reign over the Horde was longer in real time than the entire existence of the confederacy.

The Confederacy was a failed state. Fictional nations in goddamn video games have lasted longer than they did. Just let it go you losers.

Wait really?  He made it more than 4 years?

/stopped before Cata
//not going back, ever


Yeah, he was warchief of the Horde from the beginning of Cataclysm to the end of Mists of Pandaria. Just under five years.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firebomb​ing

And nothing of value would be lost.

No, keep it and terminate the contract with the nonprofit running it.  Find someone better to run it.  Do a partnership with a university or a state museum.  But don't let unaccountable nonprofits run things without some sort of oversight.


It looks like that's what might end up happening.

https://mobile.twitter.com/MeckCounty​/​status/1403419732787838983

I mean they didn't come out and say it, but the language suggests that's seriously being looked into.

Which makes sense, Mecklenburg County (Charlotte area) isn't exactly Trump country. They may tolerate that BS in other parts of the state but Charlotte is one of the most liberal areas in the whole state.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I assume all the women will be properly attired in multiple layers of cotton garments that they elaborately embroidered themselves.

Correct?

No?

Some heritage. Pfffft.


Of course not.  For starters, gotta incorporate wool too.  Secondly, it's the era of store-bought in addition to homespun, but they'd be wearing older fashions because of the blockade.

Thirdly, they're going to wear cheapass poly/cotton blends made by Pakistani sweatshops, because fark authenticity.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tone deaf, insensitive, shortsighted....
Nope, this was just plain stupidly racist. What's next, "The holocaust from the nazi perspective"?
JFC.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: NM Volunteer: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firebomb​ing

And nothing of value would be lost.

No, keep it and terminate the contract with the nonprofit running it.  Find someone better to run it.  Do a partnership with a university or a state museum.  But don't let unaccountable nonprofits run things without some sort of oversight.

It looks like that's what might end up happening.

https://mobile.twitter.com/MeckCounty/​status/1403419732787838983

I mean they didn't come out and say it, but the language suggests that's seriously being looked into.

Which makes sense, Mecklenburg County (Charlotte area) isn't exactly Trump country. They may tolerate that BS in other parts of the state but Charlotte is one of the most liberal areas in the whole state.


It wouldn't be hard to poach museum employees if they offer better pay than others, if they go the direct hiring route.  It wouldn't be hard, just add a museum department to their TO&E or incorporate it into an existing community development or tourism department.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.