(Yahoo)   Go east, young man. Or north. But definitely not west   (yahoo.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Arizona, Irrigation, Colorado River, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead's water level, Water crisis, Phoenix, Arizona, Nevada  
1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 9:56 PM (1 hour ago)



36 Comments
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last summer we couldn't go to Mongolia because of covid so this summer we planned a trip west in the United States and now this. F*** it we're going
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep. It's horrible out west, stay away. We are expecting a dust storm to deposit over an inch of dust between Saturday night and Monday morning in the PNW.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Yep. It's horrible out west, stay away. We are expecting a dust storm to deposit over an inch of dust between Saturday night and Monday morning in the PNW.


Colorado in particular is a real hell hole. Denver is in the middle of a blizzard right now. And I won't even get into the cannibalism.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: fragMasterFlash: Yep. It's horrible out west, stay away. We are expecting a dust storm to deposit over an inch of dust between Saturday night and Monday morning in the PNW.

Colorado in particular is a real hell hole. Denver is in the middle of a blizzard right now. And I won't even get into the cannibalism.


Just save some for the rest of us.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we give it to agriculture but take it away form golf courses?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to California. I really have no desire to go back. Vegas is fun but I can live without ever going back there too.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tow the crumbling Antarctic ice shelf up there. Fixed the problem once and for all.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay away from California. We have mosquitoes the size of small automobiles.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Last summer we couldn't go to Mongolia because of covid so this summer we planned a trip west in the United States and now this. F*** it we're going


You'll be fine.  Just ask the waiter which entree pairs best with your recycled urine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: And I won't even get into the cannibalism.


We talking survival, eat me if you gotta or are you splashing each other with teriyaki sauce and comparing body fat percentages?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why dont we just buy more water?
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stay especially far away from Oregon! Please.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Stay away from California. We have mosquitoes the size of small automobiles.


ALL THESE STATES ARE YOURS -- EXCEPT CALIFORNIA. ATTEMPT NO RELOCATION THERE.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

culebra: Stay especially far away from Oregon! Please.


What?  100k over asking, no home inspection?  Caaaan do!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why dont we just buy more water?


I saw they were selling dehydrated water on "Uselesstacticalitems.com"
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The "populations are booming" part is really the kicker. How do you convince people that they're a part in the tragedy of the commons, I.E everyone in this thread?
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Government better start investing in desalination technology.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We need about 5 more Moffat Tunnels. Fark Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.
 
Watubi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else feel that earthquake today?  Several small ones too which means the big one will be here any day now.  I advise people to cancel their plans of moving here.  In fact, if you recently moved to CA and have never experienced a big earthquake, start packing up now...trust me
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whodathunk farms in the desert was a bad idea?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Double flush if you have to
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: We need about 5 more Moffat Tunnels. Fark Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.


Yeah, well, fark you too, asshole.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Same thing happened in California 2 or 3 years ago.  They're fine now
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: The Government better start investing in desalination technology.


Actually it might work if you can make it cheap enough to work intermittently, pair it with lots of green production. One of the problems with wind and solar is that they're non-dispatchable, ie you can't make them run when you want to. But, what is instead you made the demand dispatchable? Massively overbuild wind and solar and use the excess capacity to run desalination plants, if output drops or demand rises you just dial back the number of gallons you produce for a few hours freeing up that capacity for the other uses. In areas where water is more plentiful you can use excess production to perform electrolysis and inject the hydrogen into the natural gas pipelines thus making the fossil plants and home heating greener without modification.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
drought?

good thing we poisoned the water table with fracking.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've already posted Deadwood memes twice today on Fark threads and I thought I might be up for the trifecta when I saw this headline but nah.

But yeah, water-efficient agriculture is a big issue where I am. I live in a fairly dry sort of place but we have quite a bit of agriculture growing fruit and vegetables. We've moved well away from open channel / furrow irrigation methods to using piped water with drip irrigation or similar methods to reduce water loss through evaporation. I live in South Australia which is at the end of the Murray River system and agriculture at this end of the river is considerably more water efficient than upstream where water is more abundant. I don't know how California does it but a very quick Google search suggests that furrow irrigation is still widely used. If this is correct, I can only say get into the 21st century, California.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Utah's governor asked residents to pray for rain."

Is that guy a Mormon?  Doesn't he know that praying for rain is not how Mormons petition the lord for rain?  The lord will be please and send his divine help when Mormon church elders have sex with multiple teen girls.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: Mock26: The Government better start investing in desalination technology.

Actually it might work if you can make it cheap enough to work intermittently, pair it with lots of green production. One of the problems with wind and solar is that they're non-dispatchable, ie you can't make them run when you want to. But, what is instead you made the demand dispatchable? Massively overbuild wind and solar and use the excess capacity to run desalination plants, if output drops or demand rises you just dial back the number of gallons you produce for a few hours freeing up that capacity for the other uses. In areas where water is more plentiful you can use excess production to perform electrolysis and inject the hydrogen into the natural gas pipelines thus making the fossil plants and home heating greener without modification.


David Byrne and I would like you to stop making sense.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Living will be fine.  We'll just build desalination plants.  But prepare to pay a lot more for your fruits, nuts and other agricultural commodities.  That's where most of the water goes.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: fragMasterFlash: Yep. It's horrible out west, stay away. We are expecting a dust storm to deposit over an inch of dust between Saturday night and Monday morning in the PNW.

Colorado in particular is a real hell hole. Denver is in the middle of a blizzard right now. And I won't even get into the cannibalism.


And the worst of it is that it's very dry blizzard -- which means anything in the state can catch fire if you dare to think about anything warm. But you won't have a chance to think about anything warm, because the altitude sickness will kill you first.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't imagine anyone in their right mind moving tothe Left Coast.  Rain and idiots in Washington and Oregon, then drought and idiots in California. No thanks.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dunno about driest in 1200 years

Probably just returning to pre-irrigation/dam every river levels.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: fragMasterFlash: Yep. It's horrible out west, stay away. We are expecting a dust storm to deposit over an inch of dust between Saturday night and Monday morning in the PNW.
Colorado in particular is a real hell hole. Denver is in the middle of a blizzard right now. And I won't even get into the cannibalism.


Montana is ruled by Orcs.  They could just be Republicans, but you really don't want to be out here.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: BigNumber12: We need about 5 more Moffat Tunnels. Fark Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

Yeah, well, fark you too, asshole.


You'll be okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We don't need to tow any icebergs anywhere. Just build a gargantuan aqueduct from the Great Lakes to the western US. We'll then have all the water we need. The Great Lakes are just sitting there, doing nothing. Put them to work I say!
 
