mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gloom Despair And Agony On Me (tall girls)
Youtube lHcEWhbQkEg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go faster. It's the only way to put Florida underwater.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never liked the Dutch anyway.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me climate change is a Chinese hoax trump said so don't trust these lying scientists they're just in the pocket of big science funded by George Soros and Antifa and they're trying to spread their godless sciencing all over us.  PSHAW I SAY
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm skeered. Someone hold me please.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, let's get this over with. How many Delawares?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be silly. It's our kids and their kids who are totally farked. We're living out the tragic and in retrospect irresponsible peak.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: OK, let's get this over with. How many Delawares?


About half as many as there used to be.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Go faster. It's the only way to put Florida underwater.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana Jones and the Isolated Geriatric Ice Shelf
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Go faster. It's the only way to put Florida underwater.


If Mar-A-Lago is underwater in Trump's lifetime, it will have all been worth it.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. And?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Don't be silly. It's our kids and their kids who are totally farked. We're living out the tragic and in retrospect irresponsible peak.


Yep. We'll continue to migrate away from the heat and water, even as we demonize the desperate & exploit the hopeful.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was expected. Timeline has accelerated, we'll see higher sea levels than predicted 20 years ago, but they will only go up so far.

I look forward to Memphis becoming the new mouth of the Mississippi and hurricanes blowing through to St Louis.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some say the end is near
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon
I certainly hope we will
I sure could use a vacation from thisBullshiat three-ring
Circus sideshow of
FreaksHere in this hopeless farking hole we call L.A.
The only way to fix it is to flush it all away
Any farking time, any farking day
Learn to swim, I'll see you down in Arizona bayFret for your figure and
Fret for your latte and
Fret for your lawsuit and
Fret for your hairpiece and
Fret for your Prozac and
Fret for your pilot and
Fret for your contract and
Fret for your carIt's a
Bullshiat three-ring
Circus sideshow of
FreaksHere in this hopeless farking hole we call L.A.
The only way to fix it is to flush it all away
Any farking time, any farking day
Learn to swim, I'll see you down in Arizona baySome say a comet will fall from the sky
Followed by meteor showers and tidal waves
Followed by fault lines that cannot sit still
Followed by millions of dumbfounded dipshiatsAnd some say the end is near
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon
I certainly hope we will
I sure could use a vacation from this
Stupid shiat, silly shiat, stupid shiatOne great big festering neon distraction
I've a suggestion to keep you all occupied
Learn to swim, learn to swim, learn to swim
'Cause Mom's gonna fix it all soon
Mom's comin' 'round to put it back the way it ought to beLearn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swimfark L. Ron Hubbard and
fark all his clones
fark all these gun-toting
Hip gangster wannabesLearn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swimfark retro anything
fark your tattoos
fark all you junkies and
fark your short memoriesLearn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swimYeah, fark smiley glad-hands
With hidden agendas
fark these dysfunctional
Insecure actressesLearn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim'Cause I'm praying for rain
I'm praying for tidal waves
I wanna see the ground give way
I wanna watch it all go downMom, please flush it all awayI wanna see it go right in and downI wanna watch it go right inWatch you flush it all awayYeah, time to bring it down againYeah, don't just call me pessimistTry and read between the linesI can't imagine why you wouldn't
Welcome any change, my friendI wanna see it come downPut it downSuck it downFlush it down
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoGodsButtMan: This was expected. Timeline has accelerated, we'll see higher sea levels than predicted 20 years ago, but they will only go up so far.

I look forward to Memphis becoming the new mouth of the Mississippi and hurricanes blowing through to St Louis.


Wait, I live in St. Louis. I don't like this at all!

The lack of hurricanes is one of the few pros about living here.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Subby.

You have no idea.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are doomed, but for a beautiful moment in time, we produced enormous shareholder value for incredibly rich people to squander.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what will happen.   25% will see this as it is, a critical sign that anthropogenic climate change is having a vastly larger effect on the planet than accepted. 25% are going to call this utter bullshiat, because they believe propaganda.

50% will wait for more data.


That 50% is why I am deeply grateful I do not have children and deeply sad for my friends that do. Because they will be dealing with a vastly worse world, one where farmable land is plummeting, one where ocean live is dying in acid oceans, one that is heading rapidly into a runaway greenhouse catastrophe.

And 50% will wait for more data.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.. when they say the rest of West Antarctica will follow, are they talking like bare ground? Frozen tundra? 'Cause there's a level of visualizing climate change I was apparently unprepared for.

/in theory I get it and take it seriously, but as far as what it actually *looks* like, yikes
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Go faster. It's the only way to put Florida underwater.


It should happen in one go so all the cities near the sea get farked. That would reduce world population by at least 5% in one day.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the part of history books that get summed up with a very steep chart showing various event horizons we're blowing past
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the geological record, every time global temps have risen 2C beyond the same level they were prior to the Industrial Revolution, Antarctica has melted out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Walker: Go faster. It's the only way to put Florida underwater.

If Mar-A-Lago is underwater in Trump's lifetime, it will have all been worth it.


Mar-A-Lago: approx. 3 ft ASL.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The $2.7 million Biden mansion on Rehoboth Beach: approx. 3 ft ASL.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Oh, Subby.

You have no idea.


Username checks out.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. We. Are. Not.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be just like Waterworld with Kevin Costner.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: So.. when they say the rest of West Antarctica will follow, are they talking like bare ground? Frozen tundra? 'Cause there's a level of visualizing climate change I was apparently unprepared for.

/in theory I get it and take it seriously, but as far as what it actually *looks* like, yikes


Hon, it looks like what those of us who CAN visualize it have been telling everyone for the last 20 years, and yeah, it's as bad as we were saying.

Please, just believe us. It could go down to bare ground, but the more worrisome issue is disruption of the oceanic thermoclines. That will be really really bad.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future generations are going to be a bunch of ignorant, self-centered, a-holes, just like we are.  Maybe they're going to get what we deserve, but they would have acted just as badly if they the ones in a position to prevent the disaster.  This gives me some solace.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh sure.  You love apocalypse movies and make them a hugely profitable investment.  Then when somebody tries to turn the world into a theme park to celebrate you complain that the cost is too high.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: No. We. Are. Not.


We're not but our grandkids are.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At 36, I keep hoping I will be dead before the entire planet turns into an unlivable hellscape. But it's not looking good.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: We are doomed, but for a beautiful moment in time, we produced enormous shareholder value for incredibly rich people to squander.


Hell, they don't even squander it: it might actually "trickle down" if they did. No, they horde it. Millions of hours of labor turned into currency and put to no use beyond adding another zero to some assholes account so it can be passed along to their out of touch kids to buy politicians. Sick farkers.
 
Peki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Peki: So.. when they say the rest of West Antarctica will follow, are they talking like bare ground? Frozen tundra? 'Cause there's a level of visualizing climate change I was apparently unprepared for.

/in theory I get it and take it seriously, but as far as what it actually *looks* like, yikes

Hon, it looks like what those of us who CAN visualize it have been telling everyone for the last 20 years, and yeah, it's as bad as we were saying.

Please, just believe us. It could go down to bare ground, but the more worrisome issue is disruption of the oceanic thermoclines. That will be really really bad.


Okay, first off, just because *I* can't visualize it, doesn't mean I don't believe those who can.

Secondly, yes, I'm aware the conveyor is slowing. I was startled last year too seeing the jet stream actually snap (part of what made the fires so bad).
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is what will happen.   25% will see this as it is, a critical sign that anthropogenic climate change is having a vastly larger effect on the planet than accepted. 25% are going to call this utter bullshiat, because they believe propaganda.

50% will wait for more data.


That 50% is why I am deeply grateful I do not have children and deeply sad for my friends that do. Because they will be dealing with a vastly worse world, one where farmable land is plummeting, one where ocean live is dying in acid oceans, one that is heading rapidly into a runaway greenhouse catastrophe.

And 50% will wait for more data.


I pity you and your outlook. So warped and so sad. What a waste.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: MBooda: OK, let's get this over with. How many Delawares?

About half as many as there used to be.


Why is he using an area which adjoins the Atlantic Ocean?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://advances.sciencemag.org/conte​n​t/7/24/eabg3080

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://wattsupwiththat.com/?s=%22Pine​%20Island%20Glacier%22&sort=relevance
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nah.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is what will happen.   25% will see this as it is, a critical sign that anthropogenic climate change is having a vastly larger effect on the planet than accepted. 25% are going to call this utter bullshiat, because they believe propaganda.

50% will wait for more data.


That 50% is why I am deeply grateful I do not have children and deeply sad for my friends that do. Because they will be dealing with a vastly worse world, one where farmable land is plummeting, one where ocean live is dying in acid oceans, one that is heading rapidly into a runaway greenhouse catastrophe.

And 50% will wait for more data.

I pity you and your outlook. So warped and so sad. What a waste.


I am disgusted at your misplaced confidence and deeply sad for the price your children will pay for it. But you just roll coal and show those liberals. YEE FARKING HAH.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, Greta....
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Nah.


Whew! Well that's all the reassurance I needed!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: WalkingSedgwick: We are doomed, but for a beautiful moment in time, we produced enormous shareholder value for incredibly rich people to squander.

Hell, they don't even squander it: it might actually "trickle down" if they did. No, they horde it. Millions of hours of labor turned into currency and put to no use beyond adding another zero to some assholes account so it can be passed along to their out of touch kids to buy politicians. Sick farkers.


If at least all the rich farks keep their farking money to themselves and spent it without buying any politician, thatd be a huge improvement.

Whats up with rich people trying to buy off politicians? That shiat should be mandatory death penalty for the rich guy and the politician.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heard some more good news today.  Apparently oxygen levels in freshwater lakes are decreasing even faster than those in the oceans.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/oxyge​n​-climate-lakes-1.6059334

Climate change.  Fun reports all. the. time.
 
