(The Hill)   The Teamster's Union confirms they were hit by a ransomware attack in 2019. Instead of paying the ransom they reminded the hackers that they were the farking TEAMSTERS and if they knew what was good for them, they'd unlock the computers and apologize   (thehill.com) divider line
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Q: How do you spot the Teamster's kids on the playground?

A: They're the ones standing around watching the other kids play

-Car Talk
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The FBI comes off like a Pacific puny, worthless biatches.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I spent a few days in a Teamsters Hall on business a couple of years ago. Listening to them negotiate anything is like attending the Samuel L. Jackson Speech Awards with Joe Pesci as the emcee.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Naido: The FBI comes off like a Pacific puny, worthless biatches.


Should be "pack of", not Pacific.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does jimmy hoffa play into this?
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: So how does jimmy hoffa play into this?


If you try to rip off the Teamsters you get the same "retirement plan" he did.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: So how does jimmy hoffa play into this?


He now has Bobby Tables buried next to him.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else tried to blackmail the Teamsters?

/nobody who lived to talk about it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: skiinstructor: So how does jimmy hoffa play into this?

If you try to rip off the Teamsters you get the same "retirement plan" he did.


Rock solid and guaranteed to cover you for the rest of your life?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, one source said the FBI told union officials to "just pay it."

IF that's true then that is utterly farked up.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil megacorp hacked: OMG this is terrorism let's bend over backwards to help this private company that knew better and couldn't be arsed to protect itself.

Union, and apparently dozens of other organizations hacked: Pay up and leave us alone.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, one source said the FBI told union officials to "just pay it."

that's the same thing they told nike
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Instead, one source said the FBI told union officials to "just pay it."

IF that's true then that is utterly farked up.


Two years ago the FBI, meaning the Justice Department was just telling everyone to pay the Russian hackers.  Now the Feds are telling everyone not to pay, because that only gives the Russian hackers more reason to keep committing crimes.  Also starting this year, the FBI started seizing and taking back all the bitcoin.  I wonder what the hell happened?

Oh BTW, did you know Rudy Guiliani owns a cyber-security consulting company, which is hilarious when you consider how inept he is, but suspicious if you consider who his other clients are.  One could wonder if by consulting, he in fact contacts the victims on behalf of the Russian hackers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Instead, one source said the FBI told union officials to "just pay it."

IF that's true then that is utterly farked up.


They likely said something like, "If you need this resolved fast pretty much guaranteed, pay it."  Because that is the fastest way to get it resolved.  Not the best way certainly, costly and you end up supporting these assholes, but if you need it back NOW or you're going to lose more money than they're even asking for, it becomes a pretty attractive option from the business standpoint.  FBI can't get it fixed fast - much as they'd love to I'm sure - investigation takes time and the perpetrators most likely in another sovereign nation?  GFL with anything but slow and diplomatic unless the ransomers have pissed off their local cops.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I imagine the conversation went something like this, "How does your mother feel about you hacking into people's accounts and ransoming their information for money.  Let's ask her since she is standing right here in this very room with me, and my boys, and our $5 wenches."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, the FBI looks incompetent in that story. Trump's FBI, anyhow.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: $5 wenches.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They blackmailed the Teamsters? The ones who had snipers shooting truck drivers who refused to strike?
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
> Ultimately, the union decided not to pay the ransom based on advice from its insurance company, and instead rebuilt its systems based on archived materials, NBC reported.

This is the correct answer.

The only reason these ransom attacks work is that the IT departments are incompetent, either due to a lack of training or a lack of funding. The ones that know what they are doing just shrug their shoulders, upgrade their firewall software, and reload the servers from backups.
 
