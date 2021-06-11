 Skip to content
 
What the cruise lines are not saying about unvaccinated passengers
posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 11:12 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anyone that gets on a cruise ship with unvaccinated morons, is a bigger moron than the unvaccinated morons.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm curious how they'll work with fraudulent vaccination cards.  I know my state is darn well not going to create any kind of searchable registry to verify status.

And my County health department gave us our vaccinations and was still sending me emails asking if I wanted to schedule an appointment to get my shot.  So apparently they may not really know they gave me both doses already...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wejash: I'm curious how they'll work with fraudulent vaccination cards.  I know my state is darn well not going to create any kind of searchable registry to verify status.

And my County health department gave us our vaccinations and was still sending me emails asking if I wanted to schedule an appointment to get my shot.  So apparently they may not really know they gave me both doses already...


Well that is a problem, I guess my first cruise will be never. It's ok, they seemed like hell anyway.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel like hanging out on a cruise ship would be boring as fark after a few days. I get that you stop places, but there seriously can't be *that* much to do on the ship. Just take a regular vacation somewhere interesting, FFS.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: I'm curious how they'll work with fraudulent vaccination cards.  I know my state is darn well not going to create any kind of searchable registry to verify status.

And my County health department gave us our vaccinations and was still sending me emails asking if I wanted to schedule an appointment to get my shot.  So apparently they may not really know they gave me both doses already...


I've had two or three calls from my clinic since I got my second shot, inquiring about when I'd like to come in for my second shot. Which I got back in April, and you would think they would have it in their records, especially after the first call.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never in life get on a cruise ship again. They were floating microbiology labs before and sure as shiat do not trust my fellow human being to give a fark about anyone about themselves if they are sick.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought people took cruises specifically to catch some infectious disease
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?


Like, have you even MET any Americans?
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One cruise in my life about 25 years ago.
Never again.
Never.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still can't figure out why Florida is trying to push away business so hard...   This shouldn't be any more complicated than a company that verifies that you wear pants and/or undergarments when you roll up to a buffet.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

Like, have you even MET any Americans?


So I went on the largest cruist ship about 30 years ago.

My parents booked it when I was in college and the travel agent did not tell my dad it was a divorcee cruise. I was 22.  And spent the entire farking trip hiding out from old women trying to get in my pants.

Did you know cruise ships had libraries?  This one had an amazing library.  Yeah, I got laid, from the cruise director, but I could not go anywhere without some old broad trying to get up on me.  And I was not pretty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?


I like hanging out in bars near cruise line ports. There are many bored housewives. Also closeted husbands.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?


It's a good way to meet horny drunks
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, if your wealthy ass catches Covid-19 on a cruise ship, it ought to be a crime to NOT toss you and your bioterrorist agenda overboard to rest in peace with Osama bin Laden.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

I like hanging out in bars near cruise line ports. There are many bored housewives. Also closeted husbands.


Which ones do you bang?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: At this point, if your wealthy ass catches Covid-19 on a cruise ship, it ought to be a crime to NOT toss you and your bioterrorist agenda overboard to rest in peace with Osama bin Laden.


Wealthy people do not go on cruises out of Florida.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set to sail in November on a chartered cruise through Norwegian. It's a five-day music festival. No way I could handle a normal cruise.

Norwegian says it still plans to insist all passengers be vaccinated. I am vaccinated, but masks will go with me anyway.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Purple_Urkle: At this point, if your wealthy ass catches Covid-19 on a cruise ship, it ought to be a crime to NOT toss you and your bioterrorist agenda overboard to rest in peace with Osama bin Laden.

Wealthy people do not go on cruises out of Florida.


Poor people don't take vacations.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Ragin' Asian: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

I like hanging out in bars near cruise line ports. There are many bored housewives. Also closeted husbands.

Which ones do you bang?


I'm bi.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated and I had Covid so I feel pretty invincible.  I'd go on a cruise if I didn't have a toddler.  I know they are horrible for the environment and generally despised on fark, but drinking all day in the sun and then hitting up the piano bar is my jam.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: I know they are horrible for the environment and generally despised on fark, but


No one asked you to have a toddler.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty surprised they're even allowing the unvaccinated to board cruise ships.

Ok, maybe not that surprised.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the cruise lines are not saying about unvaccinated passengers

...That you should treat everyone as if they were unvaccinated, because so many farkers are lying about being vaccinated in the first place?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: theflatline: Ragin' Asian: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

I like hanging out in bars near cruise line ports. There are many bored housewives. Also closeted husbands.

Which ones do you bang?

I'm bi.


Good for you. I kinda figured that.

Do you ever bang the wives while the hubbies watch from the closet?

I live in Ocala, and have been offered that option.

A few years ago, when I still looked young.(I am 51 but still look young, but in my mid 40s still looked early 30s) a dude came up to me and told me his wife thought i was good looking, loved young latinos, and said "she done had 5 kids, 4 by c section, and that shiat is tight as it was since she was 15"

My response"sir, this is not an arbys, and i am just trying to drink".
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a special kind of idiot to take a cruise in the first place.

It takes an even bigger idiot to take cruise in a global pandemic.

It takes a world class American idiot to take a cruise in a global pandemic without having been vaccinated.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only cruise that has ever really interested me is one that goes through the Straits of Magellan.
 
otiosa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, my mom (unvaccinated and living in an alternate dimension) has been wanting to go on a cruise to Hawaii for 2 years now with me. She has it all planned out, and ain't no COVID pandemic gonna stop her from having some fun. We have some time before it leaves, but nothing will convince her this is a bad idea. And of course I love her and want to have fun with her, but right now a floating caravan of diseases is just not my idea of a good time right now.

/ What do?
// This sounds about as fun as getting COVID anal tests hourly
/// help
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: The Dog Ate My Homework: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

Like, have you even MET any Americans?

So I went on the largest cruist ship about 30 years ago.

My parents booked it when I was in college and the travel agent did not tell my dad it was a divorcee cruise. I was 22.  And spent the entire farking trip hiding out from old women trying to get in my pants.

Did you know cruise ships had libraries?  This one had an amazing library.  Yeah, I got laid, from the cruise director, but I could not go anywhere without some old broad trying to get up on me.  And I was not pretty.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


I would buy this book
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: The Dog Ate My Homework: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

Like, have you even MET any Americans?

So I went on the largest cruist ship about 30 years ago.

My parents booked it when I was in college and the travel agent did not tell my dad it was a divorcee cruise. I was 22.  And spent the entire farking trip hiding out from old women trying to get in my pants.

Did you know cruise ships had libraries?  This one had an amazing library.  Yeah, I got laid, from the cruise director, but I could not go anywhere without some old broad trying to get up on me.  And I was not pretty.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


That reminds me of this time, like a lifetime ago when I was a cruise director. There was this awkward, kinda hairy young lady who spent the entire cruise by herself. She looked lonely. Way too much time looking at kama sutra in the library. I felt bad and tossed he a pity fark.

I wonder what ever happened to her.
 
otiosa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh and did I mention that this particular cruise line has said nary a word on vaccination requirements, but they are totes gonna clean everything. Totes. Oh and the HVAC systems have all been updated to provide just the best filtration.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been on a total of 1 cruise, a wedding cruise for my cousin.

I don't like the feel of being in a Holiday Inn with the possibility of drowning. And the slave labor thing is a bit of a turn off. Yes, I actually talked to the people who worked the ship - the Filipinos who have no other option. Granted, my time in HK clued me into the plight of those folks. Longs story but that government sucked for a long long time. But hey they let us use their ports to pound on Vietnam so all's well

Anyway, if I were to take a cruise again, it would be a river trip up the Volga, Danube, or Yangtze.

Or maybe the Hackensack river. Oh, to see the dry winter Meadowlands swamp grass burn with the the first warmth of spring, amidst the backdrop of NJ Transit trains queued up to pass through a crumbling tunnel to Manhattan.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dark brew: I'm vaccinated and I had Covid so I feel pretty invincible.  I'd go on a cruise if I didn't have a toddler.  I know they are horrible for the environment and generally despised on fark, but drinking all day in the sun and then hitting up the piano bar is my jam.


3 weeks in Europe going form museum/cultural attraction to bar is fun but exhausting.  2 weeks in new Orleans spending all day in a museum then drinking all night at a jazz bar also exhausting.  Sometimes you just want to sit on your ass, tell everyone to fark off and not do dishes 3 days later.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Excelsior: What the cruise lines are not saying about unvaccinated passengers

...That you should treat everyone as if they were unvaccinated, because so many farkers are lying about being vaccinated in the first place?


Except the only person's whose vaccination status matters is yourself.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Pretty surprised they're even allowing the unvaccinated to board cruise ships.

Ok, maybe not that surprised.



You know the backstory right? DeSantis won't let them sail from Florida if they don't allow the unvaccinated.

Plus they allow kids, so there's going to be some unvaccinated even on the 100% vaccinated cruises.

I love the article and think the cruise lines should shout from the rooftops "we're going to swab the back of your nose and make you wear a mask and you won't be able to stop at any of the ports!"

I can't wait to hear the butthurt stories of the unvaccinated that they were treated poorly and had their vacations ruined.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Indiana Jones and the Carnival of Doom
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i was my understanding there would be no mask...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I trust vaccines. I didn't even get a cold on the last cruise I went on in 2019. We used hand sanitizer in public places and took zinc every morning. Now double vaccinated, we are going to book for a 2022 cruise- I can't wait!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CEO of cruise lines : we dont care $$$
People working on cruises : our lives sucked before the pandemic, now its 10x worse.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: I trust vaccines. I didn't even get a cold on the last cruise I went on in 2019. We used hand sanitizer in public places and took zinc every morning. Now double vaccinated, we are going to book for a 2022 cruise- I can't wait!


Ah zinc.  MUST STABILIZE THE ZINC FINGER MOTIF TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS!

THE VOICES IN MY HEAD COMMAND IT
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speaking as (I think?) a fairly experienced traveler - having worked abroad in maybe 35 countries and visited a whole lot more than that, and having done a few cruises too I'd say it depends what you make of it. A lot of people have a shiat time on a cruise frankly because they don't know how to travel in general.

But still, during a pandemic... No thanks. I haven't flown anywhere either. All those places will still be there in a year or two...
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: You know the backstory right?


I didn't, thanks for the brief.  Read a bit more about DeSantis.  Crazy times.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wejash: I'm curious how they'll work with fraudulent vaccination cards.  I know my state is darn well not going to create any kind of searchable registry to verify status.

And my County health department gave us our vaccinations and was still sending me emails asking if I wanted to schedule an appointment to get my shot.  So apparently they may not really know they gave me both doses already...


Call in the coast guards.  Have the coast guards make the fraudsters walk the plank.  Chum the waters first.  Make sure to stream it all to YouTube in 4k.

Problem solved.
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Any port of call that lets anyone off a plague ship from a plague country is insane. Even if all 100% are vaccinated (and they're not) if they're coming from a place where it's still circulating (I.e. US) they can be carriers.
The idea that cruise ships should be running at all is nuts.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols

airlive.netView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Short Alaskan cruise? Sure, I'd like to have done. Kinda just want to catch the Alaskan ferry though (one stop in WA supposedly) and get a sleeping birth or just camp on deck like a lot of folks supposedly do. Getting a bit old for that. Sounds interesting. There's another cruise that goes from Seattle to Hawaii. Very little time in Hawaii. Again, just aiming across North-ish Pacific to Hawaii sounds interesting. What a weird cruise. How does it make any sense?

/Add Covid deniers, historically anti-masker dicks, vaccine card fakers and well shiat on any of that.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

otiosa: So, my mom (unvaccinated and living in an alternate dimension) has been wanting to go on a cruise to Hawaii for 2 years now with me. She has it all planned out, and ain't no COVID pandemic gonna stop her from having some fun. We have some time before it leaves, but nothing will convince her this is a bad idea. And of course I love her and want to have fun with her, but right now a floating caravan of diseases is just not my idea of a good time right now.

/ What do?


Stand your ground?

/If she calls you on departure day wondering where you are, tell her that you figured she was just joking around about going on a cruise because no one could possibly take that seriously during a pandemic?
//Those places are petri dishes at the best of times
///Do you want a side of norovirus with your corona?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theflatline: Ragin' Asian: MattytheMouse: I just don't get the appeal of cruises. Who the heck wants to ride on a floating garbage island of backed up toilets and pandemic patient zeros for a vacation?

I like hanging out in bars near cruise line ports. There are many bored housewives. Also closeted husbands.

Which ones do you bang?


It's called making love.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Short Alaskan cruise? Sure, I'd like to have done. Kinda just want to catch the Alaskan ferry though (one stop in WA supposedly) and get a sleeping birth or just camp on deck like a lot of folks supposedly do. Getting a bit old for that. Sounds interesting. There's another cruise that goes from Seattle to Hawaii. Very little time in Hawaii. Again, just aiming across North-ish Pacific to Hawaii sounds interesting. What a weird cruise. How does it make any sense?

/Add Covid deniers, historically anti-masker dicks, vaccine card fakers and well shiat on any of that.


There's a cruise which goes around Hawaii. That's the way to do it. You get to explore a different port each day, and the ship mostly sails at night. Much better than spending days with only Pacific Ocean as far as you can see in any direction.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

otiosa: So, my mom (unvaccinated and living in an alternate dimension) has been wanting to go on a cruise to Hawaii for 2 years now with me. She has it all planned out, and ain't no COVID pandemic gonna stop her from having some fun. We have some time before it leaves, but nothing will convince her this is a bad idea. And of course I love her and want to have fun with her, but right now a floating caravan of diseases is just not my idea of a good time right now.

/ What do?
// This sounds about as fun as getting COVID anal tests hourly
/// help


Have a party for her before she leaves.

Tell her it's a bon voyage party.

Tell everyone else you invite that it is her wake.

Say goodbye and don't go.

Visit Hawaii in the future when all this has gotten under control and it is safe to do so.
 
