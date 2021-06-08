 Skip to content
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or don't.

I love intubating and people need organs.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I doubt that will convince even a single person to wear a helmet any more than political ads convince someone to change who they will vote for.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drop a watermelon on a sidewalk. Pretend that's your head
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kills me to see motorcycle riders wearing improper gear. Helmets are law here, so the riders at least wear the crappy caps (unstrapped), but shorts and sneakers and t shirts? Dress for the slide, not the ride, man.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: Kills me to see motorcycle riders wearing improper gear. Helmets are law here, so the riders at least wear the crappy caps (unstrapped), but shorts and sneakers and t shirts? Dress for the slide, not the ride, man.


A buddy of mine that rides bicycles everywhere once was passed by a motorcyclist that was riding in flip-flops.  He caught up with an accident scene about a half-mile later, the motorycle was lying on its side, the rider was holding the front of one foot in-agony.  His grip on the foot was about two inches closer to his ankle than it should have been.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it seems like 'murican children wore helmets while riding bicycles lasted a whole 5 minutes. here in Ohio USA you may ride a motorcycle helmet free after being licensed one year. there are lots of teaching hospitals here and they like the steady supply of fresh cadavers.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I Love Helmets
Youtube b9yL5usLFgY
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I should add that I know exactly one person that rides motorcycles that hasn't been in a wreck of some sort, and I haven't seen the one guy in several years, so I don't know if he's subsequently had a wreck or not.  I know around a dozen people that ride or have ridden, and all of the rest have been in wrecks of varying severity including my own brother.  One woman in this circle lost a boyfriend to a fatal wreck.  That there are still people that want to regularly ride without protective gear astounds me.

And as for bicycles, as a kid I had a serious enough crash that I think we should all wear helmets, and my brother's best friend at the time was injured badly enough that he suffered brain damage and his personality and abilities were permanently changed.

Wear a damn helmet, people.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Live free or die in a motorcycle accident.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When. I was 19 and able to ignore my mom's refusal to let me ride a motorcycle I rode without a helmet. Easily among the dumbest things I've ever done. After a wreck that I miraculously escaped, I wore one everywhere. Some years later a Range Rover in Atlanta pulled right in front of me and I went over the bars, ultimately slamming and grinding my face on Peachtree. The helmet had a significant chunk taken out of the jaw portion. That would have been my mandible tearing off. The rest of my wounds were just flesh and recovered, but without that helmet I wouldn't have lived.

I had to sell my bike during Covid to.pay rent, but I'm on the way to buying another. Have been wearing a helmet for decades and if you don't, even on a bicycle, you're an idiot.

Also, get a white one so drivers might at least pretend to see you.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

discgolfguru: Kills me to see motorcycle riders wearing improper gear. Helmets are law here, so the riders at least wear the crappy caps (unstrapped), but shorts and sneakers and t shirts? Dress for the slide, not the ride, man.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
