(MSN)   This anaconda is huge   (msn.com) divider line
21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it doesn't want none unless it's got buns, hun.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anaconda - The Educational Version (Nicki Minaj Parody)
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That about covers it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure it. It masses 400T but has 700T of armor.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can I do side-bends or situps?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what she said.

/oblig
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "Rodrigues filmed his interaction with the snake earlier in June but only published the video on social media on Thursday.
The region is known for being home to anacondas, and river divers often travel there hoping to see and film the animals."

They still use film down there?

Also... snakes are now animals?

Ugg...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...don't want none unless you got buns hon...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Excussse me while I whip thisss out...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what the ladies keep tellin' me!
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So w
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So where is the film?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Daniel Alexandre Rodrigues, who was with a friend and tour guide, said the animal was about seven meters long (23 feet).
Rodrigues, who is from Rio de Janeiro, told Brazilian newspaper G1 the encounter was terrifying and "like something from the movie The Anaconda."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I came here for that specific pic, and I leave sassyfied.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like all of this took place in 2019.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-7461993/Terrifying-moment-diver-com​es-face-face-23FT-LONG-anaconda-weighi​ng-200lb.html

Along with, you know, video of the event.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Who cares just post memes.

\ This is Fark.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Still handles like a shopping cart though.

/had one, switched to an Asp Explorer.  Easier to boost its jump range.
 
