(MSN)   Today in Florida....the mystery of rubber bales that washed up on Palm Beach may be solved   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's actually a pretty cool story.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 620x992]


I'll take your word for it, Scooby Doo Villain.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"There is also evidence that unauthorized salvage of metal cargo from the SS Rio Grande (almost $32 million worth of cobalt cargo in 2018 prices) was taking place at the same time the unidentified packages arrived upon the Brazilian coast," the study notes."

Thought so. As I mentioned in another thread, there's a huge black market for pre-1945 ship steel.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw "rubber bale" and assumed it was like a bale of used condoms or something.

This strikes me as more of a block of rubber than a bale but I'm unaccustomed to thinking of rubber on that way.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "There is also evidence that unauthorized salvage of metal cargo from the SS Rio Grande (almost $32 million worth of cobalt cargo in 2018 prices) was taking place at the same time the unidentified packages arrived upon the Brazilian coast," the study notes."

Thought so. As I mentioned in another thread, there's a huge black market for pre-1945 ship steel.


Not for the steel, according to your article, but the other metals down there, probably.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Raw material for baby buggy bumpers?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 620x992]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
