 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The Pulitzer Prize has given a special citation to Darnella Frazier "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world"   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, The New York Times, Columbia University, Pace University, Broadsheet, New York Times, year's prize, Minnesota, full list of prizes  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 4:45 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.

It must have been pretty scary standing your ground to film the event while murderous cops were glaring at you.

Good on him.
He made a difference.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad, good on HER.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Call it the John Filo award, after the man who won a Pulitzer for his famous picture of the aftermath of the Kent State shooting.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know deep down that a lot of these people filming stuff like this are struggling with the mental shift they went through, from "This dude's about to get his ass beat, I'm gonna get 100k likes!" to "Holy fark I'm now a key witness in a murder" in the span of about 30 seconds. That has to mess with you, at least a little.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know deep down that a lot of these people filming stuff like this are struggling with the mental shift they went through, from "This dude's about to get his ass beat, I'm gonna get 100k likes!" to "Holy fark I'm now a key witness in a murder" in the span of about 30 seconds. That has to mess with you, at least a little.


More like Eight minutes and forty-six seconds.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: NikolaiFarkoff: I know deep down that a lot of these people filming stuff like this are struggling with the mental shift they went through, from "This dude's about to get his ass beat, I'm gonna get 100k likes!" to "Holy fark I'm now a key witness in a murder" in the span of about 30 seconds. That has to mess with you, at least a little.

More like Eight minutes and forty-six seconds.


I'm pretty sure the excessive use of force started a lot sooner than that, but not trying to split hairs.

Just making a point about how most people aren't out to be heroes, they're out for gladiatorial entertainment on some level. Just another way everyday selfishness can ironically turn out to be heroic every once in a while.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The one with a spoiler??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She deserves it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: The one with a spoiler??

[Fark user image 425x128]


The X-11 was not to be trifled with. It was badass.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope she lives a great life. She has made the world a better place.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: She deserves it.


^^^  thisthisthisthisthis.gif
 
Peki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know deep down that a lot of these people filming stuff like this are struggling with the mental shift they went through, from "This dude's about to get his ass beat, I'm gonna get 100k likes!" to "Holy fark I'm now a key witness in a murder" in the span of about 30 seconds. That has to mess with you, at least a little.


Somehow I doubt likes were in anyone's mind at that moment. Next time just thank a Black woman for putting her body on the line so the world can see what the US does to Black men.
 
Number 216
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well deserved hero

And who gives a shiat if she only did it to get likes as some imply, what she did was heroic exposing a violent cop that has a massive history of violence against those he took an oath to protect

More people need to be videotaping cops
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Note to self, make snuff film, get Pulitzer.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She doesn't deserve Jack.

- George Holiday
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She earned that. Those cops had looks that told the crowd "you're next if you give me the absolute slightest pretext."
Continuing to film despite that is nothing short of bravery.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What she did was bold. And, it contributed to the worthy conviction of a murderer. Ya can't begin to heap praise high enough for such an act. Especially from a 17-year old.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pulitzer did a good thing after she did a very important thing.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.