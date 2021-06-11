 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Police looking for entrepreneur who tried to disrupt insurance industry   (cbc.ca) divider line
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's like something out of a movie.
And what's with that woman? She looks alien-shaped in the photo.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought Canada already disrupted the insurance industry.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I thought Canada already disrupted the insurance industry.


Came for this. What insurance, it's Canada That was hush money.

It didn't work.
 
TheSpaceAdmiral
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Madman drummers bummers: I thought Canada already disrupted the insurance industry.

Came for this. What insurance, it's Canada That was hush money.

It didn't work.


Medical insurance is mostly covered by the government, but vehicle insurance is definitely private in Alberta.
 
TheSpaceAdmiral
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSpaceAdmiral: Kalyco Jack: Madman drummers bummers: I thought Canada already disrupted the insurance industry.

Came for this. What insurance, it's Canada That was hush money.

It didn't work.

Medical insurance is mostly covered by the government, but vehicle insurance is definitely private in Alberta.


And I should further clarify that: In this case, the vehicle insurance would be ultimately expected to cover the medical bill, even though the teen shouldn't directly see a bill.

All Albertans have basic coverage, but if your injury was at work or from a vehicle accident, or you're from out of province, the government is going to expect someone to reimburse them.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lol it's canada when you pay your driver's license it includes damages towards persons so if he has some damage done to himself that would be paid out by the gov in some ways, the only thing the lady might be sued for is damage to the bike. (probably less then her deductible) not really any kind of "payout" from a accident.

not exactly sure why the cops would need to be notified either. i'v been in like 3 accidents and all of them we just exchanged info then went on our way. i don't think it's required to notify the cops of accidents in canada.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluewave69: lol it's canada when you pay your driver's license it includes damages towards persons so if he has some damage done to himself that would be paid out by the gov in some ways, the only thing the lady might be sued for is damage to the bike. (probably less then her deductible) not really any kind of "payout" from a accident.

not exactly sure why the cops would need to be notified either. i'v been in like 3 accidents and all of them we just exchanged info then went on our way. i don't think it's required to notify the cops of accidents in canada.


I will lay odds that an accident that results in bodily injury -- especially if a hospital visit was deemed prudent -- is a required reporting event.
 
