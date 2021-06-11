 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   🎵 You had a bad day. You went for a dive. Got gobbled up whole. But still you're alive 🎵   (nbcboston.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Cape Cod, Barnstable County, Massachusetts, commercial lobster diver, humpback whale, whale's closed mouth, Humpback whale, Michael Packard, Whale  
posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 5:23 PM



30 Comments     (+0 »)
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black," Packard recalled Friday afternoon following his release from Cape Cod Hospital. "I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth."


that's a little too prawn-like
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name wasn't Jonah?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) this is someone's fetish
2) you aren't in their menu. They have a right to be vindictive toward humans, but for some reason they're not. Orcas, on the other hand...
3) there's still lobster left in the Cape? Go figure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packard told WBZ-TV News that after jumping off his boat into the water, he "felt this huge bump and everything went dark." At first he feared he was being attacked by a shark.

"And then I felt around and I realized there was no teeth," he said. "And then I realized, 'Oh my God I'm in a whale's mouth. . . and he's trying to swallow me.'"

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate you subby....

+1
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "your safeword is Jonah", amirite?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Munchausen by proxy.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least now he knows she isn't from Scotland.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could have been worse, it could have been a sperm whale. Imagine what one of those would have done to him.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question.

Has this ever happened before, ever?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: [Fark user image image 425x713]

More like "your safeword is Jonah", amirite?


Between this and the headline

zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he had no broken bones, but, his sister said he had a broken leg. This has all the makings of a whale of a tale.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's just step one in becoming a real boy.
 
mmojo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guy is lucky he didn't' get bent. Or have an embolism. Getting eaten by a whale would be a much nicer way to go.
 
Loneman1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Birnone: It could have been worse, it could have been a sperm whale. Imagine what one of those would have done to him.


I'm imagining 2 sperm whales and a humpback whale at the same time!

/sploosh
 
redsquid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Birnone: It could have been worse, it could have been a sperm whale. Imagine what one of those would have done to him.

I'm imagining 2 sperm whales and a humpback whale at the same time!

/sploosh


Well... it was off of Provincetown...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skyotter: Serious question.

Has this ever happened before, ever?


I feel like the guy made it up. Still funny.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just here because of the headline.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Headline sounds like my first marriage.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Birnone: It could have been worse, it could have been a sperm whale. Imagine what one of those would have done to him.

I'm imagining 2 sperm whales and a humpback whale at the same time!

/sploosh


This is not the hell your personal erotic site.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rutger Hauer was once swallowed by a whale.


Guinness - Rutger Hauer (Pure Genius)
Youtube Imn7YiIU8HM
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of the hearing pile of lazy uninspiring bullshiat pop music I've heard In my life, that song might be the shiat cherry on top.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Proofread is my friend
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the whale doesn't let you go, just run around until you get pooped out.
 
seitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"In Costa Rica, they call me Milagro Mike, and now I'm times two, here," he said.

No they don't.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Of the hearing pile of lazy uninspiring bullshiat pop music I've heard In my life, that song might be the shiat cherry on top.


Having a bad day?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bowen: skyotter: Serious question.

Has this ever happened before, ever?

I feel like the guy made it up. Still funny.


Yeah, it's hard to baleen.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Birnone: It could have been worse, it could have been a sperm whale. Imagine what one of those would have done to him.


Actually swallow him, for one. Baleen whales don't have the throat size to choke down a human, sperm whales do. If it was a sperm whale, this story would have been a report about a missing fisherman, or how a derelict boat was found off the shore of Cape Cod; and in unrelated news, a sperm whale was spotted off the coast of Provincetown.
 
