(Buzzfeed News)   Chose your favorite of these 10 websites and we'll tell you which news organization just received its first Pulitzer prize   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was honestly guessing Teen Vogue.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've earned it. Can't remember the last time I saw one of their listicles, but if it continues to fund the news side then more power to 'em.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ctrl F Fark" resulted in 0 finds.  Fake news indeed here.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, good for them.  That means integrity.  That means they've grown up from just being a bullshiat clickbait site.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's hard-hitting piece on squirrels?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's crazy.  And kinda cool.  I've never been able to take that site seriously.  Apparently I've been doing it wrong.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'chose' ?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: That's crazy.  And kinda cool.  I've never been able to take that site seriously.  Apparently I've been doing it wrong.


Nope. The Pulitzer has become a joke.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Fark's hard-hitting piece on squirrels?


Right in the nuts.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: middleoftheday: That's crazy.  And kinda cool.  I've never been able to take that site seriously.  Apparently I've been doing it wrong.

Nope. The Pulitzer has become a joke.


OK, explain why you think this journalism didn't deserve the Pulitzer Prize.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: They've earned it. Can't remember the last time I saw one of their listicles, but if it continues to fund the news side then more power to 'em.


We're going to need something when all of the local news TV stations are run by Conservative-Dupe propagandists. That's pretty much now to be honest. In a relatively large city like Sacramento a few channels still use ancient stock footage of a long shuttered strip club when they have a scare story about sex, or drugs, or Black people, or wayward teens, or homelessness. They also feature "experts" like Pastor Rick ( trust us Sactomatos that guy is a skeevy con man ) and other Christian Nationalists on a regular basis. Also, pot is still bad and evil and The Devil's Weed -- they make sure to feature some pot bust regularly in a state where it is legal. Our city allows it -- the surrounding county does not -- POT VERBOTEN AGAINST ZE VALL SCHNELL! You bet the Sheriff is totally on board with that. I'll take anything other than the constant fascist propaganda that has become local news.

/ Radio jumped to TV and it's Little Limbaughs everywhere.
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Model Railroader or Solider of Fortune?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ifky: Model Railroader or Solider of Fortune?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: WastrelWay: middleoftheday: That's crazy.  And kinda cool.  I've never been able to take that site seriously.  Apparently I've been doing it wrong.

Nope. The Pulitzer has become a joke.

OK, explain why you think this journalism didn't deserve the Pulitzer Prize.


They recognized the black girl that filmed George Floyd's murder.
 
