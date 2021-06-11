 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Active volcano? Hold my bjór   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey everyone! Rob here.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pfft.  The eagles would have saved them. Read a book, subby.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why did the hipster end up in the hospital?

He jumped in the volcano before it was cool.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you ever drop your keys into a river of molten lava, let 'em go, because man, they're gone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why that seems like a perfectly good idea. Walking right up to molten rock. I'm shocked that it went wrong.
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, did they find out? Men or women?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm thoroughly convinced that people were snorting something all of last year, while sitting at home, because the amount of dumb@ssery that's recently coming into the news from all over the world!  Pick a subject, some bonehead probably made the news about it!

/Climbing onto an active volcano?  What could POSSIBLYgo wrong??  0_o
/Darwin seen rubbing his hands together in sheer delight for the next candidate!
 
Professor Science
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
