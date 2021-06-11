 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Serious Kidnapping/hostage negotiations now going on at Scots cafe after bizarre ransom note found demanding cheesecake for safe return of stolen gnome   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plain NY-style cheesecake or GTFO.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We will be watching."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheesecake is the Dave Matthews Band of the dessert world.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Cheesecake is the Dave Matthews Band of the dessert world.


Your life sounds empty and bereft of joy.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Cheesecake is the Dave Matthews Band of the dessert world.


It sounds like you've only had "no bake" cheesecake.

Try the real stuff. It's as close to ecstasy as a dessert can take you.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife makes a dynamite cheesecake, about 3 inches high and a graham cracker crust
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CheesecakeCoin is more secure.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Cheesecake is the Dave Matthews Band of the dessert world.


Your response was too ambiguous. I'm not sure if I should respond:

A: "You must be the Dave Matthews Band's biggest fan"
or
B: "You shut your whore mouth".
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
False flag viral advertising.

/No, I'm not much fun at parties.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Riot In Edinburgh
Youtube N2kC1jMKZco
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obviously they have never read " When Gnomes Attack "..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 gnome is going to believe this story.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Real garden gnome thieves take their hostage on a crazy worldwide adventure sending back postcards of their debauchery. The cheesecake is just a bonus coming home reward
 
