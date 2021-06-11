 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Uh-oh. It looks like Amy Coney Barret's Handmaid cosplay group, "People of Praise," is having a little bit of "sexually abusing children" problem   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we connect her to this and have her thrown out, and into prison? Please?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.


QFT
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Can we connect her to this and have her thrown out, and into prison? Please?


The way it's applied in the US, if we connect it to her it'll be excused, swept under the rug, and hushed up so as not to bring scandal upon those godly people.  Like a Supreme Court justice, who could be more upstanding?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strangeguitar: schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.

QFT


The phrase though doth protest too much always comes to mind whenever these assholes start talking.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Can we connect her to this and have her thrown out, and into prison? Please?


LOL....like voters would care.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is this having happened to Amy too, honestly.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you are saying she is a kiddie diddler?
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe more people should have voted in 2016. And here's a news flash: they won't turn out next year either.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.


This is all the centrist Dems fault for not inspiring me enough in 2016 !!

/paging "Fark Progressives" to the thread
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are three unavoidable things in life: death, taxes*, and religious groups molesting children.

* does not apply to corporations or the rich
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: So you are saying she is a kiddie diddler?


At the very least, she likes to hang out with them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh. It looks like Amy Coney Barret's Handmaid cosplay group, "People of Praise,"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jurist for life
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: austerity101: Can we connect her to this and have her thrown out, and into prison? Please?

LOL....like voters would care.


I'm not defending ACB here, but I hardly doubt she was the one sexually harassing these women.

Maybe she knew? Right now I don't see any evidence of that.

I'd guess that Amy could also be a victim, even.

I've become so wary of religious organizations and am beginning to feel that they are more trouble to the world as a whole, than any of them are worth.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: Maybe more people should have voted in 2016. And here's a news flash: they won't turn out next year either.


3,000,000 more people voted for the Democrat.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you never claim that you or your group have moral superiority over another group, and then make a very specific claim of something that they are doing, because, chances are, even if you are not involved, there are going to be people in your group of "moral superiors" are probably doing that very thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Conservative christian" is just code for kid toucher.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutor (to child): "Please point to the place on this doll where Amy Coney Barrets touched you."

The supreme court gasps

Clarence Thomas:  Oh, hells yeahhhhhh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face: :-/
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I called this when her name was first mentioned.

You NEVER EVER EVER trust anyone involved with an Evangelical group. They are the most refined Evil.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have ever guessed that "giving" humans total spiritual authority over other humans would result in some of them abusing that position of authority?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"insular Christian group"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: eagles95: austerity101: Can we connect her to this and have her thrown out, and into prison? Please?

LOL....like voters would care.

I'm not defending ACB here, but I hardly doubt she was the one sexually harassing these women.

Maybe she knew? Right now I don't see any evidence of that.

I'd guess that Amy could also be a victim, even.

I've become so wary of religious organizations and am beginning to feel that they are more trouble to the world as a whole, than any of them are worth.


Oh, I'm not saying it's likely. I'm just saying it's something I wish would happen, because this woman is a goddamned monster.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Jesus said "Suffer little children to come unto me", that's not what he meant.
Why are the most religious people the biggest kid diddlers?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sexual abuse? In my religion?"

/it's more likely than you think
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.

[i.redd.it image 425x239]


What's an always has been meme?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Ivo Shandor: schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.

[i.redd.it image 425x239]

What's an always has been meme?


https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/wait-i​t​s-all-ohio-always-has-been
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: eagles95: austerity101: Can we connect her to this and have her thrown out, and into prison? Please?

LOL....like voters would care.

I'm not defending ACB here, but I hardly doubt she was the one sexually harassing these women.

Maybe she knew? Right now I don't see any evidence of that.

I'd guess that Amy could also be a victim, even.

I've become so wary of religious organizations and am beginning to feel that they are more trouble to the world as a whole, than any of them are worth.


Welcome to the dark side.  We have cookies. :)
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Uh-oh. It looks like Amy Coney Barret's Handmaid cosplay group, "People of Praise,"


[Fark user image 555x800]


That cartoon has nothing to do with identifying a cult.  It's the result of Evangelical or JW Cult members looking at Mormon cultist and picking out a couple of small details that the Mormon cultist do that the Evangelical and JW cultist don't do.  It's like growing up in a Mafia household and claiming that you are not a Mafia household because your drapes and carpet were a different color than what the Al Capone household had.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this, you say?  Religious whack-jobs sexually abusing children?  Must be a day that ends in "y"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: When Jesus said "Suffer little children to come unto me", that's not what he meant.
Why are the most religious people the biggest kid diddlers?


It's a power and self-gratification thing. Absolutely spiritual authority...and the various ministries are desperate to get enough ministers to continue fleecing their flock. Little wonder that some people in that position abuse said position hard.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fine addition to Justice keg stand.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The other big religious sexual abuse scandal this week is that the recently ousted head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission published a letter which basically just dumps on everyone in the executive committee for ousting him because he wanted the SBC to clamp down on overt racism and sexual abuse. He more or less accused the head of the church of covering up a scandal in which he abused his position to have sex with a vulnerable young woman by framing it as a consensual affair and resigning because of some sort of unspecified "moral failing."

Couldn't get a story on that greenlit, though
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the look of a woman who knew all about the abuse.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought this is what one does after a Purity Ball.

Was I wrong about that?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Uh-oh. It looks like Amy Coney Barret's Handmaid cosplay group, "People of Praise,"


[Fark user image 555x800]


Is "ignoring all the rules in the Bible we don't feel like following" cultish or non-cultish behavior?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "Conservative christian" is just code for kid toucher.


"Insular religious sect" is code for child molesters and wife-abusers regardless of the religion the cult falls under.
 
Bammer71
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Right in his eye.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MythDragon: When Jesus said "Suffer little children to come unto me", that's not what he meant.
Why are the most religious people the biggest kid diddlers?

It's a power and self-gratification thing. Absolutely spiritual authority...and the various ministries are desperate to get enough ministers to continue fleecing their flock. Little wonder that some people in that position abuse said position hard.


The New Testament teaches:

- You are supposed to be extremely deferential to spiritual authority
- You are not supposed to resolve disputes with other Christians outside the church because it makes the Church look bad.
- You are supposed to forgive repeat offenses against you, more or less indefinitely
- Christians are not supposed to entertain an accusation against an "elder" by a single witness, it has to be two or three. (1 Timothy 5:19)

But people are still surprised when this type of environment produces abuse.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Badmoodman: Uh-oh. It looks like Amy Coney Barret's Handmaid cosplay group, "People of Praise,"


[Fark user image 555x800]

Is "ignoring all the rules in the Bible we don't feel like following" cultish or non-cultish behavior?


Yes.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I'm not defending ACB here, but I hardly doubt she was the one sexually harassing these women.


I'm guessing you meant "highly doubt" or "hardly think" here. 🤣
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: schubie: The more I see of Republicans, the more I think Qanon is just projection.

This is all the centrist Dems fault for not inspiring me enough in 2016 !!

/paging "Fark Progressives" to the thread


Well, when you live in a country where winning the popular vote isn't enough ...
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would be hard pressed to point to many, if any, very exclusive, circle of trust having, "the outside world doesn't understand us" type groups that don't involve keeping quiet about sex crimes among the members.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess the whole, "suffer the little children" has a very different meaning than the one I took from the skydude sorcery handbook.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: Hoblit: I'm not defending ACB here, but I hardly doubt she was the one sexually harassing these women.

I'm guessing you meant "highly doubt" or "hardly think" here. 🤣


You sure? Because it kinda makes sense as originally written
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ask her 17 kids about it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.