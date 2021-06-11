 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   News reporter is interviewing local Durham residents about gun violence, only to be interrupted by gun violence   (wral.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You'd think they would play the interview portion they were conducting when the gunshots rang out.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
North Carolina... that's a tough call.  I mean, yeah it could be a drive by, but it could just as likely be a bunch of drunk rednecks shooting off their AR-15s into the air from the back of moving a pickup truck.

Not that both aren't terrifying... or dangerous.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even the language we use isn't nearly strong enough. She said "carelessness". I mean, people randomly shooting into a neighborhood isn't careless, it's the opposite. It's on purpose, either to spread fear or to actually murder someone. It's not an accident for fark's sake.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bet you now regret laying off your door gunner, don't you?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like how this nightmarish scenario just happened to occur on Elm street
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Its NC so im sure a Good Guy swooped in and put an end to such lawlessness.
 
