(Gothamist)   22-year-old Tesla driver tries to avenge farmers' markets by crashing into a senior citizen assisted living community   (gothamist.com)
    More: Dumbass, New York City, 18-year-old Jack Levy, speeding Tesla driver, rear passenger-side seat of the vehicle, Transportation officials, high rate of speed, 22-year-old driver, highest death toll  
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Witness me!!!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youngster in a speeding electric car, is a very fitting payback for past farmers' market mayhem.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They wouldn't have been able to hear it coming anyway.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He wasn't skilled enough for Plaid.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tesla needs to just add a kamikaze pilot mode and play to their strength.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Heamer: They wouldn't have been able to hear it coming anyway.


They are seniors.  They wouldn't hear a F-250 rolling coal.
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dang near got run over in a Crosswalk, they were backing up & I'm crossing the street.
I did a Ratso Rizzo from Midnight Cowboy on that guy's trunk real quick....!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keep advertising this fantastic, automagically intelligent  "autopilot", Mr. Musk...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clearly, Elon Musk is in league with the Sontarans
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have used driver assist.

And a seatbelt.

And more than three brain cells.
 
