(CNN)   Four Glendale cops get paid vacation for being dicks in a Dick's   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor piggies.

So many generations of cops were used to being perceived as "not lying sacks of shiat". Then, all of the sudden, everyone carries a camera.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Glendale Police officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community," said a GPD news release. "We take these types of incidents very seriously. Appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Glendale Police officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community," said a GPD news release. "We take these types of incidents very seriously. Appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]


"Distraction head kicks are within the current best practices of [some random law enforcement organization], so we consider this matter closed"
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Glendale Police officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community"

Now there's a statement so full of shiat you could fertilize your lawn with it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CNN always leaves out important details, such as it was a minor they were kicking in the head.

https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/​0​6/09/4-glendale-police-officers-on-adm​inistrative-leave-after-video-shows-th​em-beating-teenager-inside-dicks-sport​ing-goods-at-galleria/
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What they don't show is how this teenager probably smoked a marijuana one time.
Not the clean-cut kid they want to portray!
So they deserve to be beaten by cops.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another day, another video of racist cops.
 
Resin33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
he was arrested for petty theft and resisting an officer by force

He was attacking the cops' fists and feet with his face!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of my time working at Sports Authority (which Dick's bought). We got shoplifted all the time. We had a no chase police and everyone knew it. Not that I was going to risk MY ass chasing down a shoplifter for shiat I didn't own and was getting minimum wage for. Plus, I was running some of my own scams so who was I to judge?

I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The recording begins with two officers in street clothes hurling multiple punches at the suspect's head while another tries to gain control of his legs. A uniformed officer enters the frame from the right and delivers a kick to the suspect's face as onlookers gasped.

A witness told CBS LA that the officer who kicked the suspect wasn't originally on the scene. "He just decided I'm going to kick this kid in the face," the witness, who isn't named in the CBS story, said.

One of the officers commands the suspect to turn around on his face. "This is the police department. We told you," the officer says.

The suspect cries out for the officers to stop and yells that he can't breathe. Officers tell him to stop resisting arrest as more officers arrive to help their colleagues. When the suspect's hands are secured behind his back, officers escort him away and the video ends.

In case you didn't know.....ACAB
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
don't shoplift at a place called "Dick's" - moose out front and all that
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: CNN always leaves out important details, such as it was a minor they were kicking in the head.

https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/0​6/09/4-glendale-police-officers-on-adm​inistrative-leave-after-video-shows-th​em-beating-teenager-inside-dicks-sport​ing-goods-at-galleria/


minors are a favorite target. minors have no idea of their rights and LEO's know it. sadly we have a nation of parents who are idiots that don't teach children how to deal with law enforcement. adults who take pleasure in bullying children are among the sickest individuals. maybe some day in a perfect world law enforcement professionals will be educated in morality, honesty and upstanding behavior. this will not happen in my lifetime.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: This story reminds me of my time working at Sports Authority (which Dick's bought). We got shoplifted all the time. We had a no chase police and everyone knew it. Not that I was going to risk MY ass chasing down a shoplifter for shiat I didn't own and was getting minimum wage for. Plus, I was running some of my own scams so who was I to judge?

I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?


Shopkeeper With A Gun
Youtube tt2EXWzMV18
 
JesseL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Magnanimous_J:I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?

If it's a big enough problem to take seriously, I'd go with the casino model.

Shoplifters get identified and trespassed. Stores share info about who's a shoplifter. Shoplifters find themselves with nowhere to go.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JesseL: Magnanimous_J:I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?

If it's a big enough problem to take seriously, I'd go with the casino model.

Shoplifters get identified and trespassed. Stores share info about who's a shoplifter. Shoplifters find themselves with nowhere to go.


which stores have the cameras and the tech to do facial recog to make this effective?  the Wawa around the corner has 10-12 teens rush in, grab everything they can and run out in about 30 seconds.  how does your scenario stop that?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glendale's closed for shoplifting, the noose out front shoulda told you.
 
JesseL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: JesseL: Magnanimous_J:I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?

If it's a big enough problem to take seriously, I'd go with the casino model.

Shoplifters get identified and trespassed. Stores share info about who's a shoplifter. Shoplifters find themselves with nowhere to go.

which stores have the cameras and the tech to do facial recog to make this effective?  the Wawa around the corner has 10-12 teens rush in, grab everything they can and run out in about 30 seconds.  how does your scenario stop that?


You're right. Machine gun nests and razor wire it is.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JesseL: Magnanimous_J:I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?

If it's a big enough problem to take seriously, I'd go with the casino model.

Shoplifters get identified and trespassed. Stores share info about who's a shoplifter. Shoplifters find themselves with nowhere to go.


About 20 years ago me and the manager at the store I worked at told a group of kids we caught stealing that we had that tech and sent their pictures to every store within 25 miles.  We let them go and never saw them again.  I imagine the next time they went to a store, it was like that Simpsons episode where Bart got banned from the Try N Save.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's Glendale.

Being a dick is kinda obligatory in Glendale.

/but the food is good, though
//Raffi's ftw
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glendale PD - well known for their petty, and thorough traffic enforcement.  Not on the level of Palo Alto PD; it's safe to go to Glendale, if you're cautious.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: Glendale PD - well known for their petty, and thorough traffic enforcement.  Not on the level of Palo Alto PD; it's safe to go to Glendale, if you're cautious.


To be fair, Glendale drivers are all dicks.

They gotta keep a tight wrap on that much dick.

/not biased or anything
//just not a dick
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JesseL: Magnanimous_J:I am curious though, how do farkers thing stores should be able to protect their merch?

If it's a big enough problem to take seriously, I'd go with the casino model.

Shoplifters get identified and trespassed. Stores share info about who's a shoplifter. Shoplifters find themselves with nowhere to go.


That wouldn't have been effective at the store I worked in. People would go into the shoe section, grab 4 or 5 boxes and run out, and then come back the next day. They didn't give a FARK. Unless that same exact manager was working AND he saw the guy come in AND he was feeling like a badass that day, no one would say a word.

Funny thing is, for any shoe above a certain value, $80 I think it was, we would put the right shoe in the back and leave the left shoe in the box to try on. So half the time, shoplifters were running out of the store with 5 left shoes.
 
