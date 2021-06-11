 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   New Jersey School District removes all holiday names from school calendar and replaces them with "Day Off" so as not to offend anyone. Ferris Bueller is totally stoked   (fox5ny.com) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jonjr215: [Fark user image 590x492]


(Point being...America is losing itself.)
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did you just use "holiday" in the headline subby?  Don't you know how problematic the origins of that word are?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jonjr215: jonjr215: [Fark user image 590x492]

(Point being...America is losing itself.)


America is losing itself because a particular religious or governmental holiday name isn't specifically listed on a school calendar? Damn. If that's all it took we should've done this ages ago.
 
JesseL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are they throwing brightly colored powder around?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why have days off at all?  Put the children in barracks and train them to be good workers for the collective.

The only day off should be the day we all strip nude and praise the leadership caste.

Problem solved.
 
Corvus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jonjr215: jonjr215: [Fark user image 590x492]

(Point being...America is losing itself.)


From what? Pretending we are all Christians and celebrate Christmas?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cancel school altogether.   Someone might be taught something that offends them.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ITT: Hilariously triggered Christians

/please, continue
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Truthfully, I don't give a sh*t what day it is as long as I have a day off.  I don't celebrate July 4th, Memorial Day, Labor Day, New Years Day, President's Day, MLK Day, etc.  I just want my day off.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile kids in California get off for Pancho Villa day
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: ITT: Hilariously triggered Christians

/please, continue


I know right?   Plus all those perpetually offended people wanting to call it 'Indigenous Peoples Day'.
Whiny losers.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: KingOfTown: ITT: Hilariously triggered Christians

/please, continue

I know right?   Plus all those perpetually offended people wanting to call it 'Indigenous Peoples Day'.
Whiny losers.


Funny, I don't see any of them crying about it.

Just you.

/please, continue
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jonjr215: jonjr215: [Fark user image 590x492]

(Point being...America is losing itself.)


Oooh! Now do "America is a Christian nation!"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Meanwhile kids in California get off for Pancho Villa day


Pulaski Day represent.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Day Off" was the Meskwaki Chief who was cowardly and viciously murdered by the United States Regiment of Dragoons in order to silence him for opposing The Treaty of Payne's Landing.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Randolph? I had my money on Clifton.

Dated a girl from randolph once. She had the class of Denville, but the bank account of morris plains.
 
BigChad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JesseL: Good.


akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
About time the Newspeak Dictionary started getting thinner for a change.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: ITT: Hilariously triggered Christians

/please, continue


Voucher programs and funding cuts are slowly suffocating public education in this country, so it's funny seeing Christians act like they're constantly the victims. You guys won. Y'all can throw your kiddos in a private school with Father McTouchyfeely and you can Christ all the Christmas you want.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JesseL: Good.


Enjoy Day Off Day this July 4th!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"After an outcry at a raucous public meeting over a previous decision to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day, the board of education at a New Jersey school district decided to strip all holiday names off of the school calendar."

Okay, I have to say that I find this to be a very funny way of saying "F-U" to all those complainers.
 
baorao
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sno man: JesseL: Good.

Enjoy Day Off Day this July 4th!!


School in July? That's only for kids that need it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was born on Columbus Day and I'll DIE on Columbus Day!

Maybe if they take away stuff named after bastards people who want to leave a legacy will stop being bastards.

Only one way to find out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
farking lame.
 
MZach42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: strathmeyer: Meanwhile kids in California get off for Pancho Villa day

Pulaski Day represent.


I live in Pulaski County.  There's a Pulaski Day somewhere?  Hm.  I think we need some of that...
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: KingOfTown: ITT: Hilariously triggered Christians

/please, continue

Voucher programs and funding cuts are slowly suffocating public education in this country, so it's funny seeing Christians act like they're constantly the victims. You guys won. Y'all can throw your kiddos in a private school with Father McTouchyfeely and you can Christ all the Christmas you want.


Ain't it funny that the only religious holidays mentioned in TFA are Jewish holidays, and somehow people turned into lol dumb christians.  There's that acceptable bigotry that Fark loves.  Very edgy

/non-evangelical atheist
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jonjr215: jonjr215: [Fark user image 590x492]

(Point being...America is losing itself.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Hell Poodle: KingOfTown: ITT: Hilariously triggered Christians

/please, continue

Voucher programs and funding cuts are slowly suffocating public education in this country, so it's funny seeing Christians act like they're constantly the victims. You guys won. Y'all can throw your kiddos in a private school with Father McTouchyfeely and you can Christ all the Christmas you want.

Ain't it funny that the only religious holidays mentioned in TFA are Jewish holidays, and somehow people turned into lol dumb christians.  There's that acceptable bigotry that Fark loves.  Very edgy

/non-evangelical atheist


As soon as someone of the Jewish faith complains about this, you might have a point.

Until then, it's just sickeningly-sweet Marshmallow Whine.

/please, continue
 
Wolf892
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here in Canada they just cancelled all Canada Day celebrations in Victoria because they "hurt reconciliation" initiatives.
CBT is a curse on the west.
Diversity is our strength, amen.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Cancel school altogether.   Someone might be taught something that offends them.


Or, much worse, that OFFENDS SOMEBODY, ANYBODY, ELSE.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm all for an italian american day, on a different date just so you don't draw parallels, but like that is basically another St Patrick's day, only you replace a few drunken scuffles with murder and arson at the end of the night.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PSA: If there has ever been a thread with opportunities to populate your List-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named, this is it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Here in Canada they just cancelled all Canada Day celebrations in Victoria because they "hurt reconciliation" initiatives.
CBT is a curse on the west.
Diversity is our strength, amen.


Psh. Here in real WESTERN CANADA we've been trying to get them to cancel Vancouver for years.

/proud ignorant Albertan
//from Newfoundland
///this place sucks so bad
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
America has too many holidays already. They could do with cutting some.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RogermcAllen: strathmeyer: Meanwhile kids in California get off for Pancho Villa day

Pulaski Day represent.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A nearby community no longer calls it Good Friday Holiday, but spring holiday.  So it's the first day of spring?  Noooo!  It's on Good Friday every year.
 
